Who sent the first Valentine?
The first Valentine’s card that was decorated and poetic is attributed to the imprisoned Charles, Duke of Orleans, in 1415. He eased the pain of incarceration by writing love verses to his wife.
By the 1700s, manufactured cards became the most popular way to declare love. The cards were elaborately hand-painted and decorated with gold leaf, satins, silks, and exotic feathers.
Retailers now say that chocolates and roses are the best symbols of love. Candy or not, Feb. 14 remains the one day of the year for romance.
When we give flowers on Valentine’s Day, we follow a tradition that dates back thousands of years. Folklore tells us, for example, that when Cleopatra gave a feast for Marc Antony, she covered the entire floor with a carpet of fresh roses. Poets use the connection between love and flowers in their work. Shakespeare mentions the rose more than 60 times in his plays and sonnets.
How did Cupid come to be associated with Valentine’s Day and cards? Cupid, represented by a cherub armed with arrows dipped in a love potion, is a figure of Roman mythology. According to those legends, Cupid is the son of Venus, the goddess of love and beauty.
Why X stands for a kiss, and why is it disappearing? During the Middle Ages, few people could read, and even fewer could write. On occasion, however, they had to sign an important paper. In this case, they would make an “X,” often in some distinctive way.
A solemn kiss was placed on the X to give further credence to the document. Over time, the X came to stand for a kiss, according to the Washington Post, but the X also stood for blessing in centuries past.
Though people sign with their names today, the X tells the receiver to visualize that kiss — not for the document, but for the receiver.
But that is one tradition that may come to an end. The X (accompanied by the more mysterious O, denoting a hug) is replaced entirely by emoticons or video images. Along with the decline in paper messages, the traditional XO is probably history.
Bad ideas for Valentine’s Day
- Don’t give the same Valentine you gave last year.
- Don’t buy a size too big. When in doubt, buy smaller.
- Don’t forget your wallet for that romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.
- Don’t leave your date alone with your parents, siblings, or pet. Too much reality, too soon.
- Don’t give household appliances for Valentine’s Day.
- Don’t give your partner a ring that was meant for someone else. At least get the inscription removed.
Love celebrations around the world
Although Valentine’s Day is a day of love in many countries, not all nations observe February 14 as a day of romance. Here are some celebrations of love that take place in other countries.
• South Korea. For South Koreans, the fourteenth day of every month is a day to observe love. Each month has a different theme. For example, May 14 is a day of roses, and December 14 is a day of hugs. April 14 is observed by single people as Black Day.
• Romania. Romania combines romantic love with rites of spring on February 24. Couples traditionally get engaged on this day. Moreover, many young people go into the forest to pick flowers, and some couples wash their faces with snow to bring them good luck.
• Wales. For the Welsh, January 25 is the day of San Dwynwen, a celebration dating back to the 1500s. On this day, lovers exchange wooden spoons hand-carved with intricate symbols of love.
• Spain. In most parts of Spain, October 9 is celebrated as the feast day of Saint Dionysus. In addition to local parades, men make marzipan figurines called macadora, which they give to their significant others.
• Estonia. February 14 is celebrated by Estonians as Sobrapaev, a celebration not only of romantic love but also of love among friends and family members. The day is observed with gift-giving.
Make February a month to celebrate all the loves in your life. Explore your local boutiques for thoughtful gifts and treats.
Who was St. Valentine
Although much of the western world recognizes February 14 as St. Valentine’s Day, there’s no clear consensus on who he was. In fact, there are more than 10 people identified in history as St. Valentine. The Catholic church recognizes three saints named either Valentine or Valentinus. Here’s some lore about the historical Valentines that inspired today’s celebration of love.
Helping prisoners
Legend tells of a St. Valentine who helped religious prisoners escape torture and execution. Some accounts attribute this action to a priest who served in Rome, while others say the religious prisoners were in Russia.
Secret weddings
Two different people named Valentine were punished for conducting forbidden marriage ceremonies. One Valentine married young couples despite a decree by Emperor Claudius, who outlawed marriage because he believed single men made better soldiers. St. Valentine of Terni, a bishop, is also credited with carrying out unlawful wedding ceremonies.
An enduring message of love
A traditional Valentine’s Day greeting still used today is attributed to an imprisoned St. Valentine who fell in love with the daughter of his jailer. When he wrote to the young woman, he signed the letter “from your Valentine.”
How will you express your love this Valentine’s Day?
Make Valentine’s Day dinner special with homemade red sauce
Transform basic pasta and red sauce into a thoughtful, hearty dish that your sweetie will love.
This classic Italian-American red sauce uses canned tomatoes (whole canned tomatoes provide better flavor than crushed ones) and is ready in under an hour.
For a spicier sauce, add red pepper flakes to taste. To transform it into a cream sauce, stir about 1-1/2 cups of heavy cream into the sauce at the end of the cooking process. Serve with high-quality pasta, either store-bought or homemade.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1/2 small white onion, diced
4 cloves crushed garlic (add extra for more garlic flavor)
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (more to taste)
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
1 can tomato paste (6 ounces)
2 (28-ounce) cans of whole peeled San Marzano-style tomatoes
1 large sprig of fresh basil or 1 tablespoon of dried
kosher salt
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
Open tomatoes, but do not drain. If you do not have an immersion blender or prefer not to use one, dump tomatoes and juices into a bowl and use your hands or a potato masher to crush tomatoes, then set aside. If you plan to use an immersion blender, skip this step.
Using a large pot, saute onions in olive oil over medium-high heat until they soften and become translucent. Add the garlic and continue cooking until the garlic begins to sizzle, then add red pepper flakes and cook for an additional 2 minutes.
When garlic turns light brown, add oregano and Italian seasoning and cook for another minute before adding tomato paste. Cook for an additional three minutes or until tomato paste softens and blends with oil.
Stir in canned tomatoes and their juices, then bring to a simmer. If tomatoes were not crushed before cooking, use an immersion blender to blend until the sauce is smooth.
Add dried or fresh basil and simmer for about 30 minutes to reduce the sauce slightly and allow flavors to blend and deepen. Drop unsalted butter into the sauce and stir until melted and incorporated.
Taste the sauce and add salt as needed before serving.
Valentine’s Day movies for every taste
Are you planning a cozy night this Valentine’s Day? No matter your taste in movies, there’s a love story to fit the bill. Here are some recommendations to help you find the right film for your romantic vibe.
Old-school romance
Revisit Hollywood’s golden era, a rom-com standard or Jane Austen adaptation.
• Casablanca
• Sleepless in Seattle (make it a double feature by pairing it with An Affair to Remember)
• Sense and Sensibility
Love stories for the whole family
These three titles will delight the young folks and the young at heart.
• The Princess Bride
• Lady and the Tramp
• Shrek
Love in all its forms
Who says love has to be romantic? How about love among friends or the affection you feel for your faithful dog?
• Thelma and Louise
• About a Boy
• Marley & Me
Unlucky in love
If you’re feeling a little cynical about love, try a wry comedy or a flight of fancy.
• The Breakup
• The First Wives Club
• Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Horror
What better time to get spooked than when you’ve got your Valentine’s date to snuggle into?
• Gaslight
• Fatal Attraction
• Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Quirky romance
Try one of these titles if you like your love stories a little out of the ordinary.
• The Big Sick
• Clueless
• Isn’t it Romantic
There you have it. All that remains is to fill a big bowl with popcorn and nestle in with your sweet someone.
On Valentine’s Day, beware of lovers bearing potions
In the “be careful what you ask for” category, consider the love-lorn Welsh maiden, Dwyn.
Dwyn was a fifth-century teenager inclined to romance. She was smitten with a young man named Maelon. Alas, they had a fight, and he must have demanded his letter jacket back because Dwyn was heartbroken and beseeched the heavens to tell her why this should happen.
An angel appeared and bid her drink a potion to answer her plea. Unfortunately, this potion did nothing for Maelon’s affections, but it did turn her beloved into stone. This was not Dwyn’s desired result, so she asked for and was granted three wishes.
First, Dwyn asked that Maelon be restored to life. Second, she asked that all true lovers who invoke her name be united with their love or, failing that, get over it quickly.
Third, she wished that the desire to marry be taken from her and that she would never marry.
All those wishes were granted. She became a nun and the abbess of a convent at Llanddwyn in Wales. Modern-day visitors can find a spring that is said to cure sick animals and help people predict the future.
Four allergy-safe Valentine’s Day flowers
Flowers are a Valentine’s Day staple, but what if your sweetie has a pollen allergy? If you choose carefully, you can still express your love with a thoughtfully arranged floral bouquet. Here are four allergy-friendly options.
1. Tulips
Tulips have a low pollen count. Therefore, allergy sufferers don’t need to worry about inhaling irritants. However, you should wear gloves when handling tulips, as the flower may cause some people to develop a mild allergic rash.
2. Roses
Don’t rule out a classic bouquet of red roses. The rose pollen isn’t airborne because the particles are too big. Order them by the stem to ensure you minimize pollen exposure.
3. Hydrangeas
The pollen in hydrangeas is sticky, making it less likely to move around in the air and irritate sensitive noses. If you give your partner a potted hydrangea, they can enjoy the blooms multiple times throughout the year.
4. Dried flowers
A dried bouquet is a pollen-free option for extra-sensitive noses. You can choose a bold arrangement dyed with striking tones or opt for a softer, more romantic palette.
Ask your local florist to recommend hypoallergenic flowers from their in-stock selection.
