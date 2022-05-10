Local News
Who was Ralph Ennis? Local friends mourn the loss of ‘an easy-going, sweet guy’
After reading the second Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) press release on the early morning, April 2nd traffic stop, physical seizure, and subsequent death of 77-year-old Ralph Ennis, Royal Examiner contacted Main Street Pawn proprietor Ralph Waller and his wife, Sue. It was the Waller pawn shop at which Ennis was located in downtown Front Royal on March 11 following an endangered, missing person report issued by Pennsylvania State Police was received by local law enforcement concerning Ennis. That release further indicated that involved Sheriff’s Office personnel “spoke with a local businessman who graciously offered to let Mr. Ennis stay at his shop until family arrived to assume care for him.”
Putting two and two together, we guessed that local businessman might be Waller. Ralph Waller and his wife Sue confirmed that it was them with whom Ennis was left on March 11 and that they personally knew Ennis prior to his recent contacts with local law enforcement.
As has been reported, including with accompanying FOIA-requested Front Royal Police Department body camera footage of Ennis’s violence-tinged arrest on April 2, Ennis died 13 days after his traffic violation stop by WCSO personnel after being in medical care at two hospitals and Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester. Following his April 2nd taking into custody, Ennis was immediately transported to Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) in Front Royal, then transferred to Winchester Medical Center (WMC) with what had been determined at WMH to be “signs of a hemorrhage within his head.” According to the initial WCSO release the arrest or “criminal investigation” process stopped when Ennis was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
He died at Blue Ridge Hospice Winchester on April 15. Results of an autopsy conducted by the State Medical Lab have not yet been released. Jennifer Smith, the Administrator at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas told Royal Examiner that results could take 12-16 weeks, though her office hopes to have results within 90 days.
As has been reported by Royal Examiner among other news outlets from D.C. to Harrisonburg, the Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating the circumstances of Ennis’s physical seizure and subsequent death; and a Special Prosecutor, the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, has been appointed should charges be filed following the conclusion of the VSP investigation into the behavior of officers at the scene on April 2 and the cause of Ennis’s April 15th death.
‘He was just an easy-going, sweet guy’
But who was Ralph Ennis? That’s what Royal Examiner set out to discover in contacting the Wallers. Yes, it has been reported that he was considered an “endangered missing person” who should not be allowed to continue driving when located on March 11 due to possible cognitive issues “consistent with dementia or Alzheimer’s,” as reported in the WCSO releases on the circumstance of his being taken into custody April 2. Ennis drew the attention of multiple WCSO units for erratic driving and a failure to initially pull over during what has been described as a “low-speed” traffic pursuit at from 63 to 40 mph in 55 to 45 mph zones beginning at 1:16 a.m. April 2. But what is the rest of the story?
“I’ve known him for 20 years,” Ralph Waller told us. “He came in here to the pawn shop – he knew another pawn shop owner that I knew from up in Manassas. He came down here, and he’d tell me about his friend up there, Dale. And I said, ‘Well, I know him’ and we started talking – and he’s been coming here forever.”
“He was a bricklayer, a hard-working bricklayer at that time,” Sue Waller observed of the Ralph Ennis they met two decades ago. “He was just an easy-going, sweet guy. He would look at you and kind of grin, and he’d say, ‘Can I buy some lunch for you?’ and we’d say, ‘No, can we buy it for you’.”
“Sue would be trying to take the guns and the jewelry and put it away. And he’d always come and get the box for her, take it over and put it in the safe for her,” Ralph observed of Ennis’s tendency toward helpfulness.
The Wallers called Ennis “a social person who really liked people,” which led him into forays in Flea Market sales. In fact, a mutual friend, Bill Barnett, who stopped by the pawn shop while we were talking, told a story about when Ennis decided to get out of his flea market endeavor. Barnett said Ennis decided to sell his trailers with various goods they were loaded with, and he decided to buy one. “I went to pay him and he said, ‘No, you’re a friend – I’m trying to get rid of this stuff and you’re helping me out, there’s no charge for you’.”
“Well, he asked me – ‘Do you like birds?’ and I said, ‘Yea, I love to watch the birds,’” Sue chimed in of that period, adding, “He brought in a really nice book on birds, and I said, ‘No, you can sell this at your flea market, and he said, ‘No, I want you to have it. So, he gave this book to me that I have upstairs. But that’s just the kind of person he was.”
Over the years, Ennis also became a regular figure at Bible Study classes that gathered in a portion of the Wallers’ downtown East Main and Chester Street property. “He’d get here early and he’d say, ‘Give me the keys and I’ll open up the door, I’ll be back here’.”
“He loved it when people came in, especially Bible Study. Everyone knew him, and it was like setting your clock on Sunday. He didn’t want to miss it,” Sue said.
Ralph Waller explained that at one point, Ennis had lived in Stephens City in Frederick County. Eventually, his wife, Linda, moved to Pennsylvania to be closer to family there, they said. According to the Wallers, Ralph Ennis had a home built for his wife to relocate to in Pennsylvania, putting the home in her name.
But with most of his interests remaining further south, Ennis first stayed in Maryland for perhaps a year, the Wallers said. “So, he would drive down here from there, near Breezewood,” Ralph said. Eventually he relocated at least part-time here, staying for about a month at the Baymont Inn on Commerce Avenue at East Main Street in Front Royal, living with his two cats, of whom he was very fond, the Wallers noted. In fact, they said that the time of the April 2 traffic stop, Ennis had his two cats travelling with him.
We asked the Wallers about their friend’s recent cognitive issues, leading to the March 11 endangered missing person alert in which it was instructed that when found, Ennis should not be allowed to continue driving on his own. Ralph began with a nod to the involved sheriff’s office deputies on that occasion. “They were very professional; the four people involved were nice and very helpful.
They asked him where he was and he said, ‘I’m at the pawn shop’ and they said, ‘Well, what town are you in?’ and he had a little trouble, he said, ‘I’m here, at the pawn shop’.
“His wife had called in the report and told them he shouldn’t be driving,” Ralph noted. “His son came up here on March 11th with the Senior Alert,” Sue noted of Ennis’s son Ian, who had visited them at the pawn shop earlier the day we spoke to them. Ralph noted that, “The deputy told me, ‘Don’t let him drive,’ and I said, ‘I promise you he won’t drive; I’ll give the keys to his son.”
Not being doctors, the Wallers expressed mixed feelings about their friend’s cognitive diagnosis as to an onset of dementia or Alzheimer’s versus possible mini-strokes impacting specific memory areas. “When we were in the hospital (with Ennis), he remembered the preacher’s mother – and that was four months before, when she was in Florida. He said to him, ‘Oh yea, did your mom ever get back?’ – How do you remember that if you’ve got dementia?” Ralph asked of Ennis’s ability to recall specifics from lone conversations several months earlier.
Sue recalled, “Our preacher, he (Ennis) had been up to his house one time, and he remembered how to get up there. He just went up there to visit and our preacher was mowing his grass and his lawnmower wasn’t very good and he said, ‘Well, I’m going to have to get a lawnmower,’ and (Ennis) didn’t say anything. But the next day, he came down from Pennsylvania – he went all the way to Pennsylvania and came back down with a lawnmower and gave it to him. That’s the way he was. He was very kind-hearted and soft-spoken,” Sue trailed off at the memory.
At this point, we broached the topic of the early morning April 2nd traffic stop and their friend’s death 13 days later after being in continued hospital or hospice care in the wake of the circumstance of that encounter with county law enforcement. Had they seen the FOIA-released Front Royal Police bodycam of the arrest, and if so what was their perception of what they saw?
“Have I seen it? Absolutely, I’ve seen it a hundred times,” Ralph replied.
“Yes, it made me cry,” Sue said softly.
Of his reaction to what he’d seen, Ralph said, “I was looking at it, and I was trying to figure out why they brought the dogs out. It looks like they could have just walked up and handled the deal. It’s sad from all standpoints,” Ralph said, pointing to possible youth and inexperience contributing to deputies’ actions in the early-morning traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. at the Crooked Run Plaza 7/11.
“You can’t categorize the whole group from that,” Ralph added of overgeneralizing departmental behavior, pointing to the above referenced “professionalism and helpfulness” the Wallers and Ennis encountered from WCSO deputies on March 11. “That was in the daytime; this happened at night,” he observed of varying circumstances between the two law enforcement encounters.
“But look, somebody’s got to take charge of the situation. And it looks like to me there was nobody in charge there … I wonder who gave the order to tackle him,” Ralph said of the second phase of physical contact between deputies and Ennis that sent the two involved deputies to the ground on top of Ennis and left his back-of-head wound diagnosed at WMH as “signs of a hemorrhage within his head.”
“I’m telling you, I can see this scenario with these young guys out there – somebody gives them an order and they think ‘we’ve got to be aggressive’,” Ralph observed. But from this reporter’s few viewings of the FRPD bodycam footage, no clear audio of orders being issued were apparent leading to either physical confrontation with Ennis, the first leading to Ennis’s face being slammed with an audible thud into his 2016 Ford pickup truck, leaving his face bloodied, as he is being cuffed.
“They’re out there trying to do their job – they don’t know who it is,” Sue offered of the southbound Route 522/340 late night low-speed chase of someone not immediately responding to the pull-over notice of flashing lights behind them. – “But once they saw him, it looks like they could have,” again she trailed off, perhaps silently reflecting, “handled it differently.”
Body camera footage details circumstances of Ralph Ennis’s April 2 traffic stop
Samuels Library’s SAMICON Video Gaming Event a BIG hit with the kids
On Saturday, May 7th, Samuels Public Library hosted its annual SAMICON event. Even tho Royal Examiner’s roving camera arrived mid-late afternoon to see numerous children enjoying the Superhero décor the library was fitted out with for the occasion, and still playing video games brought in for the event, we were told things were relatively calm compared to earlier in an apparently very successful day’s event.
We asked event coordinator Erin Rooney about the history of SAMICON and its role in the life of the library. “We’ve tried to turn it into a kind of COMICON-type event, of course we can’t call it COMICON. But it’s kind of a pop culture event where we are able to show the library to people that may not normally come into the library, and showcase our collections. And it’s not just books, we’ve got movies people can check out. And we actually just started our new board game collection as well.”
That might be a smooth segue for some of us older gamers, as well as those youth drawn to this year’s event. Rooney explained: “We do a different theme each year. So, this year’s theme was video games, it’s to level up with their library cards; so it’s gaining experience through reading and such” that the event is geared toward.
The video games in place for the day’s event were provided by “Play Favorites” located in the Martin’s-anchored Royal Plaza Shopping Center. But not to worry, older, more traditional library goers – Rooney noted the games were “on loan”, so will not be a permanent fixture to distract us older generation library users.
Still, it looked like an awful lot of fun was being had Saturday, including some dress ups, perhaps for gaming character role playing.
Now, there’s an idea for us various older generation readers – we can start dressing up like characters in the books or movies we’re going to check out, or return – on time of course. Maybe setting up a daily generational competition for best character costumes in the library that day. What do you think, Erin – a Boomers/Generation X/Millennial COSTUME-ICON for next year???
Citing better pay, 53 percent of Warren County residents commute elsewhere to work
It’s all about the money.
Earning a living wage is what compels nearly 53-percent of Warren County workers to gas up the car and commute to a job outside the county.
According to data from the 2020 U.S. Census, the average commute time for Warren County wage-earners is nearly 42 minutes, about 45-percent longer than the state average and 51-percent longer than the national average commute. In fact, that travel time is enough to earn Warren County the dubious spot of 15th longest commute amongst all counties nationwide.
Royal Examiner reader Angela Toler says she travels about 140 miles roundtrip to her job as an interior designer for Arlington County because she cannot “afford to work anywhere ‘west’.” Her typical day is 9.5 hours. She usually works either 5 AM-2:30 PM or 5:30 AM-3 PM.
Toler said she rode the Commuter Connection bus for about two years, but between low ridership and COVID, it stopped running. Fortunately, with the COVID-19 pandemic, she was able to telework frequently. Post-COVID, Toler typically commutes two days a week and works from home the other three days.
Toler has made that commute for nearly 16 years. She said that her salary,” by Arlington standards is almost low-income.” Her job doesn’t exist in less-populated areas, such as Warren County, and her salary is at the low end of what similar jobs pay in Fairfax County, Alexandria, Prince William County and Montgomery County, MD. She also says her Arlington County job does not afford her the option of living in the county where she works. Toler would rather commute, she said, than “be living with a houseful of roommates.”
County resident Teresa Lamb also commutes to her job, close to 50 miles each way. Lamb lives in the southern part of Warren County, near Thunderbird Farms, and travels to southern Frederick County, Virginia, each day. Lamb has gotten her commute down to a science, saying, “It takes me about 25 minutes to the Walmart stoplight (at Riverton Commons) and about 17 minutes to get to my job from there.”
“Route 522 traffic is terrible between 6-7 AM. There are lots of semis as well between 4-5 PM. Stoplights kill my time,” Lamb stated. Despite the travel time and the stress of heavy traffic both ways around Riverton Commons, Lamb says she works outside Warren County for the money.
Front Royal resident Steve Campbell has commuted from Front Royal to Northern Virginia his entire career. He commuted to Mt. Vernon High School for his senior year, graduating in 1987, then began working for Fairfax County Schools in 1988; he’s been commuting for 34 years.
Campbell’s daily commute to Springfield is 65 miles each way, with travel time ranging between 55-90 minutes, depending on the traffic. Like Toler, he does not work a traditional 9-5 schedule, typically working 5:30 AM–2 PM. He says, “Thankfully I miss most of the traffic in the afternoon but I’m finding out more and more (especially after the pandemic) that 2 PM is the new 3:30 PM as far as traffic goes.” Campbell continues, “Add into the equation the widening of Interstate 66 and it can test your patience for sure!” Still, he says it is about the money. I can’t make what I make in Front Royal or anywhere closer than Manassas.”
For his remaining 5-6 years of daily commuting, Campbell says he’ll use the Pay lanes when they open. He opined, “I find the commute more and more stressful due to so many people using cell phones and not paying attention. Going straight through when there is a lane shift, changing lanes without looking is a big plague now. I’m hopeful that when the hot lanes open later this year it relieves some of the stress.”
Surprisingly, since he began commuting to his Fairfax job in 1988, Campbell has used just four vehicles – three of them accumulated at least 200,000 miles and one was totaled in an accident. “My current car, a 2020 Sonata, gets great gas mileage, 40 MPH-plus on the highway. It a has lifetime powertrain/electric/interior warranty so it will be my last car until I retire. Like over 75-percent of Warren County commuters, all three drivers interviewed drive alone.
Royal Examiner reached out to Warren County Administrator Ed Daley, Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) Chairman Jeff Browne, as well as each Board of Supervisor (BOS) member via email on April 29, listing the U.S. Census stats for the county, and asking for their thoughts and how things might change in the future. Daley inquired about the source of the data, which Royal Examiner provided. He did not respond further.
None of the BOS panel responded. Browne asked for a link to the statistics and expressed the authority’s continuing effort to bring living wage companies into the community. Browne’s response will be part of a subsequent story on this topic.
The statistics shared with Warren County officials regarding commuting times are concerning. Warren County ranks third in the state for longest commutes–only workers from Westmoreland and Cumberland Counties spend more time on the road each workday. Over 75-percent of those commuting drive alone; about 12-percent have a one-way trip exceeding 90 minutes.
Dr. Christopher Fitzgerald, a Cedars-Sinai internal medicine physician, frequently sees patients for issues like hypertension, back pain, weight gain, and stress, which he says can be caused or worsened by long commutes.
“This is a common issue I talk about with a lot of patients,” Fitzgerald says. “If you have a long commute, it’s taking the place of something in your life that’s healthy and reducing time with your spouse or your children or friends.”
Dr. Fitzgerald says sitting for prolonged periods has a proven negative effect on the heart and overall health; longer commutes mean more sedentary time. He says commuters should try to take at least 5,000 steps a day, if not 10,000.
Other measures to combat the effects of a long daily commute include parking further away from the worksite, taking the stairs as often as possible and walking and stretching during meal breaks. Getting some exercise at work is important Fitzgerald says, because once commuters get home, they are tired, and less likely to exercise.
Warren County Commuter Statistics from the 2020 U. S. Census:
- Average commute time: 41.7 minutes
- #15 longest among all counties nationwide
- 3% longer than the state average
- 1% longer than the national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 11.6%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.8%
- Worked outside the county of residence: 52.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (75.1%), carpooled (14.9%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.9%)
Despite steady rain, Family Fun Day shines on
At least it wasn’t a steady, HARD rain on the Family Fun Day Parade, as well as booths, rides, arts, and business displays officially opened at 10 a.m. with a scheduled closing time of 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7th. If not packed the entire day, there appeared to be a steady stream – oops, is that a poor choice of words in this rainy day report context? – of hearty attendees, young and old alike, through the Historic Downtown Front Royal Gazebo-and-Pavilion anchored Village Commons area.
Royal Examiner checked with Family Fun Day organizer, and C&C Frozen Treats proprietor William Huck on a dryer, if mostly cloudy following Sunday afternoon, on the impact of the uncooperative, if not extremely so, weather the previous day. The response was characterized by his familiar enthusiasm for what downtown Front Royal has to offer and the community that downtown serves.
“This community is the most amazing community – people came out in droves,” Huck began, noting that 555 pounds of crawfish purchased for sale for an event anticipated to be held under sunnier spring skies sold out regardless of the weather. And if there was a steady, if fortunately generally light, rain throughout the day, Huck noted that there was also “a steady flow of people to the end,” which came slightly earlier than the planned 6 p.m. close, between 4:30 and 5 p.m., he observed.
“Even through the weather there was sunshine and happiness across the board,” Huck said of the smiles on faces of those braving those threatening skies from shortly before the 10 a.m. parade launch for a good six to seven hours.
See Royal Examiner’s photographic record of that mixture of rain, sunny faces, and attractions below:
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 9-13, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
*NEW* Exit 1, westbound – Overnight closures of the ramp to I-81 southbound for pothole patching, May 10-15 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 2 to 0, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for sign inspections, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
*NEW* Exit 6, eastbound – Overnight closures of the off-ramp for pothole patching, May 10-15 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for sign inspections, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 2.
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 3.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local Senior Center reopens with new location and new name
The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging is now Seniors First. The name change reflects their mission to enhance the dignity and independence of older adults in our community.
Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members and Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers, welcomed Seniors First to its new home. Seniors First is located at 207 Mosby Lane, Front Royal.
Seniors First, the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging is a non-profit organization that provides high-quality services and opportunities that enhance the dignity and independence of seniors and promote their contributions to the community.
Agency services are designed to assist older persons who wish to stay in their own homes, provide information for seniors and their families, protect individuals living in long-term care residences, facilitate staying active and provide community service. They serve the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and the city of Winchester.
Our videographer, and now reporter, Mark Williams, spoke with Jimmy Roberts, Executive Director, prior to the ribbon-cutting.
Warren County names Teacher of the Year; School Board approves June 2 last day for students
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) recognized Pamela S. Waters as the school division’s 2022 Teacher of the Year during the Warren County School Board’s Wednesday, May 4, meeting.
During the board’s regular meeting, it also voted unanimously to approve a WCPS calendar adjustment that makes the last day of school for students an early release on Thursday, June 2. The last day for teachers will be on Friday, June 3.
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger released a statement this evening noting that Waters teaches in the Pathways and Connections Program at Skyline Middle School, a position she’s held for the past 20 years.
Waters, who has a total of 27 years of teaching experience, has a “passion and love for students” and “navigates with a calm and compassionate hand,” according to Ballenger’s statement, which adds that Waters advocates for her students by working professionally with parents and the school community to ensure they succeed.
Waters serves not only as a teacher but also as a leader, mentor, advocate, and ambassador to the entire community, according to Ballenger’s statement, which said Waters also has been integral in implementing the current curriculum and is always ready to try something new.
“When meeting with parents of future students, she instantly builds rapport that helps to lay the foundation of a successful school experience,” the statement says.
Teachers recognized as Teacher of the Year from each school in Warren County are:
1. Debra Curtis, A.S. Rhodes Elementary School
2. Grace Bucklen, Skyline High School
3. Pamela Waters, Skyline Middle School
4. Michele Wilkerson, Ressie Jeffries Elementary School
5. Virginia McKinnon, E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School
6. Darren McKinney, Blue Ridge Technical Center
7. Sara Sullivan, Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School
8. Joy Freemire, Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School
9. Samantha Morrison, Warren County Middle School
10. Lynn Durso, Warren County High School
11. Lori Tamkin, Diversified Minds
Ballenger told School Board members that retired WCPS teachers came in and interviewed each of the school’s Teacher of the Year choices before selecting Waters as the overall Teacher of the Year for the school division.
WCPS staff visited Waters on Wednesday afternoon in her classroom for a celebration, he said, adding that a reception will be held in August to honor all Teachers of the Year and Support Staff of the Year prior to the start of the new school year.
In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Ballenger also thanked WCPS teachers “for the wonderful job they do, day in and day out.”
Additionally, Ballenger reported to the board that Warren County High School again was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Best High School in America for 2022. The school ranked No. 5,922 out of over 18,000 high schools in the nation and ranked 128th in the Commonwealth of Virginia, he said.
Only the top 40 percent of high schools receive this recognition, and we are proud of our students and staff,” said Ballenger.
In School Board action on Wednesday, Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins voted unanimously to approve three items.
The first approved action item to adjust the WCPS calendar was made because WCPS exceeded the 990 classroom instructional hours required by state code, according to WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith.
In moving the last day of school for students from Friday, June 3, to Thursday, June 2, Smith said the move also “will alleviate the need for teachers to have to report on Monday, June 6, and will allow the administration to start the week of June 6th in preparation for summer remediation.”
Following a motion by Rinaldi, and a second by Salins, the board agreed.
The second action item approved was changes to 29 policies submitted by the Virginia School Board Association (VSBA). It was the third reading of the policies, which were approved following a motion by Funk and a second by Salins.
Finally, the board approved the WCPS 2022-2023 Program of Studies (POS) for grades 6-12. The POS is a valuable tool for students and parents to use to help plan and guide students through middle and high school, according to WCPS staff, and is important for setting goals for life after graduation from high school.
The courses in the POS help to prepare students to either continue their education or enter the world of work, and it contains important information regarding graduation requirements, Ballenger said, adding that the POS explains the number and kinds of credits needed for various diploma options.
In addition to specific course offerings and prerequisites, the POS document states the types of verified credits necessary to meet state standards for graduation.
Pence thanked WCPS staff for the hard work that’s gone into the POS and said there is myriad information that should be highlighted. “There is a wide variety of offerings for our students,” she said. “They have amazing opportunities.”
Unanimous approval of the POS came following a motion by Salins with a second by Lo.
The School Board’s next meeting is a work session that will be held on Wednesday, May 18, at 5 p.m. Watch the May 4 board meeting in its entirety here.
