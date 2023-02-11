Who was St. Valentine

Although much of the western world recognizes February 14 as St. Valentine’s Day, there’s no clear consensus on who he was. In fact, there are more than 10 people identified in history as St. Valentine. The Catholic church recognizes three saints named either Valentine or Valentinus. Here’s some lore about the historical Valentines that inspired today’s celebration of love.

Helping prisoners

Legend tells of a St. Valentine who helped religious prisoners escape torture and execution. Some accounts attribute this action to a priest who served in Rome, while others say the religious prisoners were in Russia.

Secret weddings

Two different people named Valentine were punished for conducting forbidden marriage ceremonies. One Valentine married young couples despite a decree by Emperor Claudius, who outlawed marriage because he believed single men made better soldiers. St. Valentine of Terni, a bishop, is also credited with carrying out unlawful wedding ceremonies.

An enduring message of love

A traditional Valentine’s Day greeting still used today is attributed to an imprisoned St. Valentine who fell in love with the daughter of his jailer. When he wrote to the young woman, he signed the letter “from your Valentine.”

