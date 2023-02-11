Seasonal
Who was St. Valentine
Although much of the western world recognizes February 14 as St. Valentine’s Day, there’s no clear consensus on who he was. In fact, there are more than 10 people identified in history as St. Valentine. The Catholic church recognizes three saints named either Valentine or Valentinus. Here’s some lore about the historical Valentines that inspired today’s celebration of love.
Helping prisoners
Legend tells of a St. Valentine who helped religious prisoners escape torture and execution. Some accounts attribute this action to a priest who served in Rome, while others say the religious prisoners were in Russia.
Secret weddings
Two different people named Valentine were punished for conducting forbidden marriage ceremonies. One Valentine married young couples despite a decree by Emperor Claudius, who outlawed marriage because he believed single men made better soldiers. St. Valentine of Terni, a bishop, is also credited with carrying out unlawful wedding ceremonies.
An enduring message of love
A traditional Valentine’s Day greeting still used today is attributed to an imprisoned St. Valentine who fell in love with the daughter of his jailer. When he wrote to the young woman, he signed the letter “from your Valentine.”
How will you express your love this Valentine’s Day?
Food
Make Valentine’s Day dinner special with homemade red sauce
Transform basic pasta and red sauce into a thoughtful, hearty dish that your sweetie will love.
This classic Italian-American red sauce uses canned tomatoes (whole canned tomatoes provide better flavor than crushed ones) and is ready in under an hour.
For a spicier sauce, add red pepper flakes to taste. To transform it into a cream sauce, stir about 1-1/2 cups of heavy cream into the sauce at the end of the cooking process. Serve with high-quality pasta, either store-bought or homemade.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1/2 small white onion, diced
4 cloves crushed garlic (add extra for more garlic flavor)
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (more to taste)
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
1 can tomato paste (6 ounces)
2 (28-ounce) cans of whole peeled San Marzano-style tomatoes
1 large sprig of fresh basil or 1 tablespoon of dried
kosher salt
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
Open tomatoes, but do not drain. If you do not have an immersion blender or prefer not to use one, dump tomatoes and juices into a bowl and use your hands or a potato masher to crush tomatoes, then set aside. If you plan to use an immersion blender, skip this step.
Using a large pot, saute onions in olive oil over medium-high heat until they soften and become translucent. Add the garlic and continue cooking until the garlic begins to sizzle, then add red pepper flakes and cook for an additional 2 minutes.
When garlic turns light brown, add oregano and Italian seasoning and cook for another minute before adding tomato paste. Cook for an additional three minutes or until tomato paste softens and blends with oil.
Stir in canned tomatoes and their juices, then bring to a simmer. If tomatoes were not crushed before cooking, use an immersion blender to blend until the sauce is smooth.
Add dried or fresh basil and simmer for about 30 minutes to reduce the sauce slightly and allow flavors to blend and deepen. Drop unsalted butter into the sauce and stir until melted and incorporated.
Taste the sauce and add salt as needed before serving.
Valentine’s Day movies for every taste
Are you planning a cozy night this Valentine’s Day? No matter your taste in movies, there’s a love story to fit the bill. Here are some recommendations to help you find the right film for your romantic vibe.
Old-school romance
Revisit Hollywood’s golden era, a rom-com standard or Jane Austen adaptation.
• Casablanca
• Sleepless in Seattle (make it a double feature by pairing it with An Affair to Remember)
• Sense and Sensibility
Love stories for the whole family
These three titles will delight the young folks and the young at heart.
• The Princess Bride
• Lady and the Tramp
• Shrek
Love in all its forms
Who says love has to be romantic? How about love among friends or the affection you feel for your faithful dog?
• Thelma and Louise
• About a Boy
• Marley & Me
Unlucky in love
If you’re feeling a little cynical about love, try a wry comedy or a flight of fancy.
• The Breakup
• The First Wives Club
• Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Horror
What better time to get spooked than when you’ve got your Valentine’s date to snuggle into?
• Gaslight
• Fatal Attraction
• Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Quirky romance
Try one of these titles if you like your love stories a little out of the ordinary.
• The Big Sick
• Clueless
• Isn’t it Romantic
There you have it. All that remains is to fill a big bowl with popcorn and nestle in with your sweet someone.
On Valentine’s Day, beware of lovers bearing potions
In the “be careful what you ask for” category, consider the love-lorn Welsh maiden, Dwyn.
Dwyn was a fifth-century teenager inclined to romance. She was smitten with a young man named Maelon. Alas, they had a fight, and he must have demanded his letter jacket back because Dwyn was heartbroken and beseeched the heavens to tell her why this should happen.
An angel appeared and bid her drink a potion to answer her plea. Unfortunately, this potion did nothing for Maelon’s affections, but it did turn her beloved into stone. This was not Dwyn’s desired result, so she asked for and was granted three wishes.
First, Dwyn asked that Maelon be restored to life. Second, she asked that all true lovers who invoke her name be united with their love or, failing that, get over it quickly.
Third, she wished that the desire to marry be taken from her and that she would never marry.
All those wishes were granted. She became a nun and the abbess of a convent at Llanddwyn in Wales. Modern-day visitors can find a spring that is said to cure sick animals and help people predict the future.
Four allergy-safe Valentine’s Day flowers
Flowers are a Valentine’s Day staple, but what if your sweetie has a pollen allergy? If you choose carefully, you can still express your love with a thoughtfully arranged floral bouquet. Here are four allergy-friendly options.
1. Tulips
Tulips have a low pollen count. Therefore, allergy sufferers don’t need to worry about inhaling irritants. However, you should wear gloves when handling tulips, as the flower may cause some people to develop a mild allergic rash.
2. Roses
Don’t rule out a classic bouquet of red roses. The rose pollen isn’t airborne because the particles are too big. Order them by the stem to ensure you minimize pollen exposure.
3. Hydrangeas
The pollen in hydrangeas is sticky, making it less likely to move around in the air and irritate sensitive noses. If you give your partner a potted hydrangea, they can enjoy the blooms multiple times throughout the year.
4. Dried flowers
A dried bouquet is a pollen-free option for extra-sensitive noses. You can choose a bold arrangement dyed with striking tones or opt for a softer, more romantic palette.
Ask your local florist to recommend hypoallergenic flowers from their in-stock selection.
$pecial $weets for your Valentine
If your lover loves chocolates, then maybe any heart-shaped box will do, but if you have a cool $14,000 around, try the Gargantua by The Ross.
Packed in a hexagonal box of pure volcanic glass is a collection of just six chocolate pieces. That’s more than $2,333 each if you are counting, but if you are, you won’t be buying. Each piece represents a natural element, including an octahedron for air, an icosahedron for water, and a dodecahedron for ether. The pieces are wrapped in gold leaf. Hurry! They only make 1,000 boxes, making it the ultimate vanity gift.
There are many expensive types of candy for gifts, each with a special claim to fame.
Slightly lower on the expense scale, but still pretty salty, are Fran’s Salted Caramels. If your sweetie really loves caramels, buy 160 pieces for $275. You get a lovely wrapped box of caramel with milk chocolate sprinkled with sea salt that has allegedly been smoked over oak. And not just any oak — Welsh oak. You can also get 17 pieces for a sweeter $17.
For the bonbon lover, try Dandelion Chocolate Company, where $65 buys 21 pieces in the Classic Box of Chocolates. The big draw: You’ll know where this single-origin dark chocolate comes from. You won’t associate with any pedestrian chocolate in this box containing flavors like passionfruit and pistachio.
For a treat that transforms your “chocolate into a powerful force,” try Vosges Chocolate’s Prima Materia Truffle Collection.
For $95, you get 20 truffles shaped like little colorful planets and packaged in a round, earthy box. In every box, you get a tasting and breathing guide to appreciate flavors like Cornish Apple and Armenian Apricot fully. They also make a Grateful Dead collection, another powerful force.
Valentine’s gifts to match your partner’s love language
Have you and your partner ever talked about your love languages, the unique ways you each like to receive and express love? This Valentine’s Day, try giving a gift that resonates with your lover’s personal love language.
Quality time. If your lover responds to quality time, they appreciate it when you give them your undivided attention. Consider planning a road trip to a destination your partner adores. You could also book a weekend at a hotel or cabin in the woods.
Acts of kindness. If your sweetheart responds to acts of kind¬ness, focus on selfless gestures to make their life easier. For example, please make a special meal or serve them breakfast in bed. Is there a job your partner’s been meaning to do around the house? Perhaps you can finish it discree¬tly and then surprise your lover with the big reveal.
Words of affirmation. Are words of affirmation your partner’s love language? If so, verbal expressions of your love and appreciation are essential. Write a love letter or create a playlist of meaningful songs. If writing long letters isn’t your strong suit, try short notes for each day in February.
Physical touch. If your other half is the touchy-feely type, chances are their love language is physical touch. For Valentine’s Day, look for ways to give your partner sensual pleasure. Book a couple’s massage or plan a romantic bubble bath at home. For something more adventurous, take a dance class together.
Receiving gifts. Does your partner regard physical tokens of affection as the ultimate way to communicate your love for them? This expression of love may seem a no-brainer, but don’t shift into autopilot. Valentine’s Day is your opportunity to pull out the stops and make an extra effort to choose the perfect gift and present it meaningfully.
How will you express your love this Valentine’s Day? Book well in advance if you’re planning to visit a spa, restaurant, or hotel.
