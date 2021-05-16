Home
Why cats love boxes
Does your cat enjoy cardboard boxes? Here’s a look at why they make a great place for your feline friend to play.
• They make your pet feel safe. When given the choice, cats tend to prefer boxes that are a little snug. While research is needed, some specialists suspect this is because small spaces remind cats of being huddled together with their siblings as a kitten.
• They’re an ideal place to hide. Cats have strong hunting instincts, and an empty box provides the perfect place to lie in wait and pounce on prey. Hiding in a box also makes it harder for predators to sneak up behind them.
• They provide a warm oasis. Cardboard retains heat, which makes boxes an ideal place for your cat to snuggle up and sleep. What’s more, studies show that having a box to retreat to can reduce stress in cats and make them more social.
• They’re great for scratching. Cats can sink their claws into cardboard, which shreds easily and makes a satisfying sound when torn. Scratching allows felines of all kinds to stretch, keep their claws sharp and mark their territory.
Though cardboard boxes are a fun, safe toy for cats to play with, it’s best to provide your furry friend with a variety of toys and hideaways. Your local pet stores have everything you need.
How to make your yard safe for kids
Are you a parent or grandparent to young children? If so, it’s important to think about risk prevention when you design your landscaping. This will ensure you can provide a safe space for your little ones to play. Here are a few tips to get you started.
• Create a designated space to safely store tools, fertilizers, pool chemicals, and other potentially dangerous items. Don’t keep toys in the same area.
• If you plan to build a multi-tiered garden, consider using ornamental gates and ramps to reduce the risk of falls.
• Make sure pools, ponds, and other bodies of water are fenced off and only accessible through a gate that latches. Check if your municipality has height requirements.
• If you use stakes to support climbing plants in your vegetable garden, cover the ends to prevent injuries in the event that someone trips and falls.
Finally, when it comes to populating your garden, choose non-toxic species without latex or thorns. Or better yet, opt for edible plants.
Are you insured for spring disasters?
Beautiful spring brings May flowers and sunny weather. But it can also bring tornados, hurricanes, earthquakes, and floods.
Insurance policies are pretty dry reading and many homeowners aren’t at all familiar with what types of disaster coverage they really have. They may not realize that standard homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover flood damage. Or they don’t realize that earthquakes aren’t covered. Or they don’t know whether their policy will cover mortgage payments if they suffer a disability. If you really hate to read policies, make a list of questions to ask your insurance agent.
Experts at the Alliance of American Insurers, a trade association in Downers Grove, Ill., say it’s important to read your policy before a disaster strikes. A 1999 study by the Insurance Research Council shows that 60 percent of Americans believe that a major natural disaster is likely to hit them in the next 10 years. But just 6 percent had flood insurance and only 17 percent had earthquake insurance.
Standard homeowner’s insurance covers fire, vandalism (but it might not cover riots), explosions, lightning, wind, hail, falling objects, and water damage from plumbing. They also provide liability and theft protection. All policies are not the same. Homeowners should know what their policy covers.
What you should know before you adopt a bird
Are you thinking about adopting a bird? If so, it’s important to do your research first. This will ensure you know what it takes to care for a bird before you make a commitment. Here’s some information to get you started.
Birds are social
Many bird species require constant companionship, either from their caretakers or other birds. Parrots, in particular, are gregarious creatures that need plenty of mental stimulation and social interaction. If they don’t get enough attention, this can lead to boredom, depression, behavioral problems, and even illnesses.
Birds are noisy
While not all birds talk, most will sing, whistle, chirp, screech, caw, and coo. It’s important to know that large species tend to be louder, but many small birds chatter constantly. It’s vital that you take noise into account when selecting a bird, especially if you live in an apartment building or work from home.
Birds need space
These winged creatures were made to be free, and most birds don’t enjoy being in a cage for long periods of time. Therefore, you’ll need to provide them with space where they can safely play and fly around, either in a specific room or area of your home.
Finally, it’s important to consider the cost of caring for a bird. In addition to their cage, toys, and food, your feathered friend will need to see a specialized veterinarian, which can be more expensive. Plus, many species live for decades, even upward of 50 years.
If you want to adopt a bird or learn more about what it takes to care for a feathered friend, visit a local pet store or animal shelter.
Elevate your yard: how to garden with height in mind
If you want to cultivate a lush backyard, one important factor to consider is height. Here are some tips to help you create a garden reminiscent of a tropical paradise.
• Tall plants. Select exotic species with large leaves that grow upward and outward. Ficuses, monsteras, philodendrons, and palm trees are all great picks, so long as they can be brought inside in the fall if needed.
• Climbing plants. Guide vines up walls, along fences, and around other structures to expand the reach of your garden. If you want to add a splash of color, make sure to choose flowering species.
• Epiphytic plants. Commonly found perched on trees in rainforests, these plants can grow without soil. To recreate this look, mount orchids, bromeliads, and tillandsias to a pergola or trellis. Just make sure you’ll have time to care for these delicate plants.
• Potted plants. A simple way to add some height to your garden is to fill pots, baskets, and hangers with greenery, and arrange them on shelves, ladders, fences, tables, and other elevated hardscapes.
Finally, if you have the room, consider planting one or more trees. As they grow, they’re sure to take your yard to new heights!
Mobile gaming dominates the video game industry
What comes to mind when you think of gaming? Do you imagine costly consoles or ultra-fancy custom-built desktop computers? Think again — the hottest trends in gaming aren’t tied to expensive specialty equipment, but our everyday mobile devices. Mobile gaming is huge, and experts predict that it will only get bigger.
According to Statista, 2020 saw smartphone gaming revenue top out at just over $63 billion, and forecasters believe the market will top $100 billion by 2023. The message is clear: Users love mobile games. It’s part of a general trend of internet users relying more heavily on their mobile devices for everything — in 2019, half the time spent online by internet users was on mobile, compared to just 27 percent in 2013.
Mobile gaming is officially bigger than PC gaming and consoles, too. According to ScreenRant, mobile gaming made up $85 billion of a $150 billion market in 2020.
According to Polygon, mobile games provide a quick, accessible, and highly social experience, with easy-to-play games that take just a few minutes per session, compared to PC and console games, which are often more complex and take much longer per session to complete tasks and advance the story.
If you’re new to mobile gaming and looking for something to download to your device to keep you busy for just a few minutes at a time, Polygon recommends the cat-themed game Neko Atsume, or a few quick rounds of the hit game Among Us. The hugely popular augmented reality game Pokemon Go is also still available for download, or you can always try the classic addictive mobile game Candy Crush Saga.
How to prepare your pet for an emergency
Your pet is a member of your family and having an emergency plan in place will ensure they don’t get left behind, injured, or lost during a disaster. Here’s what you should do to help keep your pet safe in an emergency.
Identify your pet
Make sure your pet wears a collar and ID tag at all times. As an extra precaution, you may want to opt for a permanent means of identification such as a microchip or tattoo.
Prepare a pet emergency kit
Keep your pet’s emergency kit somewhere that’s easy to access and make sure you have enough supplies available to last at least three days.
Your kit should include:
• A strong leash, collar, or harness
• Pet food, water, and bowls
• Newspaper, paper towels, and plastic bags
• Medications
• Recent photos of your pet
• Emergency numbers and contact information
• Licenses and vaccination records
• A basic pet first aid kit
• Blankets and toys
• A crate or carrier
You should check your kit twice a year to restock or replace supplies.
Make an evacuation plan
The best way to protect your pet in an emergency is to bring them with you. However, many evacuation shelters only accept service animals. This is why it’s important to create a list of alternate locations where your pet could be safely housed and cared for in the event of an evacuation.
Your list could include places such as:
• Your veterinarian’s office
• A boarding center or animal shelter
• A pet-friendly hotel
• A trusted relative’s or friend’s house
Unfortunately, evacuating your pet isn’t always possible. To be safe, consider purchasing “pets inside” stickers to place on your home’s front and back doors to alert rescue personnel to look for pets in your home.
Being prepared for an emergency will help ensure your pet remains safe and healthy if you and your family need to evacuate your home.
