Why cleaning your chimney is a must

If you have a wood-burning stove or fireplace in your home, you should have your chimney cleaned by a professional at least once a year. Here’s why.

To remove creosote

Every time you use your wood stove or fireplace, smoke and soot build up inside the flue. This residue, known as creosote, is highly flammable and the primary cause of chimney fires. In addition, sweeping your chimney ensures that smoke and carbon monoxide are ventilated outside your home.

It should be noted that even a thin layer of creosote is a fire hazard. So while almost anyone can use a chimney brush, a thorough sweep by a professional is necessary to ensure your chimney is safe to use.

To identify defects

Once all the creosote is removed, the chimney sweeper can inspect the components of the ventilation system. This includes the interior ducts and the chimney cap outside. The purpose of this inspection is to identify any damage or deterioration and make necessary repairs.

While you should have your chimney cleaned and inspected once a year, additional maintenance may be required if you frequently use your stove or fireplace during the winter. This will ensure your home and family are safe.