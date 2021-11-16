Why do cats like high places?

Is your cat constantly trying to climb your furniture? If so, this behavior isn’t surprising. After all, felines like to perch in high places. Here are some things to know about your cat’s fondness for heights.

Reasons cats like heights

Animals need to adapt to their surroundings to survive in the wild. They develop instincts to help keep them safe. These instincts persist even when they’re domesticated. Seeking high places is part of a cat’s natural behavior. Being up high gives your pet a good vantage point to observe what’s going on around them, target their prey and spot any potential danger. This makes them feel safe and secure. It also gives them a place to retreat when they don’t want to be part of the action below.

Creating vertical spaces

Providing cat-friendly vertical areas will help keep your feline friend off your furniture. Here are some simple and affordable ways to create vertical space for your cat:

• Purchase or build a cat tree or climbing post.

• Mount shelves for your cat to climb.

• Add a window perch to your cat’s favorite window.

To help keep your cat safe at all times, make sure that any perches you build or buy are secured and mounted with the necessary anchors.