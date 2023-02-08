Why do some kids bully?

Understanding the reasons for bullying may help you handle the behaviors. Here are a few common reasons why some kids bully.

Lack of attention

According to STOMP Out Bullying, most kids bully because they lack attention at home and lash out for attention. They may suffer neglect or have parents with substance addictions.

Bullied at home

If a child is bullied at home by siblings or parents, they’re more likely to empower themselves by hurting others. Bullying is a learned behavior, and most kids learn it at home.

Poor self-esteem

Bullies often try to make others feel bad to make themselves feel better. They often say they feel powerful when humiliating others. Many feel they must dominate others to feel in control.

Ignorance

Common characteristics targeted by bullies are different physical appearance, race, ethnicity, gender, disability, religion, and sexual orientation. Some kids bully because they lack understanding of other cultures, backgrounds, and identities.

When dealing with bullying, it’s essential to understand that everyone needs to feel included and loved.