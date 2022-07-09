Why do your tastebuds love local fruits and vegetables?

Buying local is an intelligent and eco-responsible gesture that supports the local economy in your region. When the time comes to select your carrots or apples, your tastebuds also have a say. The good news is, they love the delicious produce lovingly cultivated by your local producers.

Unmatched freshness

The secret to tasty fruits and vegetables comes down to when they’re picked. When harvested at the peak of maturity, produce is chockfull of natural sugars and essential nutrients. Local produce is extremely high-quality because it travels quickly from the farm to the market.

Conversely, when imported produce travels long distances, it must be picked early, ripening in the darkness of a warehouse or transport truck to land on your plate in edible condition.

Pure goodness

Local produce doesn’t need to be treated with protective coatings. That means when you sniff a tomato grown in your region, no paraffin or mineral oil comes between you and the sweet scent of the earth. You indulge all your senses when you enjoy the fresh farm-to-table taste.

Moreover, since local products tend to sell quickly, farmers don’t have to worry about transportability when selecting their growing varieties. Instead, they have the freedom to cultivate the fruits and veggies their customers love that have the best taste and texture.

When it comes to fruits and vegetables, supporting local producers is more than a good idea. It’s perfectly delicious!