Why Ford stopped accepting orders for Maverick pickup trucks

Looking to buy a Ford Maverick pickup truck? If you don’t already have an order in, you might have to wait until 2023.

During the first few days in January, Ford announced that it would stop accepting orders for Maverick trucks.

Shortages are nothing new. Hot products, from Tickle-Me-Elmo to the latest video game console, can be hard to find at any given time. But supply chains and production typically shift to match demand within a matter of months, not years. It’s hard to find comparable shortages in recent memory. Perhaps not since World War II have so many products remained out of stock for months on end.

So what gives? As with many things 2022, a lack of computer chips has hampered production. Shifts towards remote work and other factors have spurred demand for computer chips, and so far, chipmakers haven’t been able to ramp up production to match demand. When you think of computer chips, your mind may first wander to smartphones and laptops. However, a modern car can require thousands — yes thousands — of chips.

Manufacturing computer chips is more than just assembly. Advanced robotics, clean rooms, and specialized skills, among many other things, are all needed to produce chips. The lead time to increase output can measure in years. So even as Intel and other chipmakers announce plans to expand production, shortages may remain common in the near future.

That said, even with enough chips, Ford might struggle to meet the high demand for the Maverick due to limited manufacturing capacity. Right now, all Maverick assembly takes place at the Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly plant in Mexico.