Why gender equality is important

As of 2014, 143 countries guaranteed equality between men and women in their constitutions. However, legalizing gender equality doesn’t necessarily mean that in practice women have the same opportunities as men.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 and is the perfect time to highlight how gender equality benefits everybody.

Multiple inequalities

In many places, women have fewer employment opportunities than men and are denied fair access to health care and education. In fact, on average, women still earn 24 percent less than men.

Every day, nearly 37,000 girls under 18 are forced into marriage, jeopardizing their education. In 2020, 32 million girls were unable to attend primary school.

Serious consequences

A lack of education means that young women aren’t equipped with the skills needed to compete on an equal footing with men. However, giving women greater economic empowerment significantly increases economic growth.

An essential balance

Gender equality is a fundamental right. In fact, advancing gender equality is critical to all areas of a healthy society, from reducing poverty to promoting the health, education, protection, and well-being of girls and boys.

According to the United Nations, women have a critical role to play in the organization’s sustainable development goals. Consequently, women’s equality isn’t only a goal, it’s a solution.

Find out how you can make a difference by visiting un.org or investigating initiatives in your community.