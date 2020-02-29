Why guinea pigs make great pets

Are you thinking about adopting a pet? If so, consider the guinea pig. These cuddly rodents make great companions. Here’s why.

• They’re great with kids. Guinea pigs aren’t as fragile as rabbits or as skittish as hamsters or gerbils. Children should still be supervised when interacting with them, but they’re calm creatures who rarely bite or scratch.

• They’re easy to care for. Fresh water, hay, pellets and crunchy veggies are all that guinea pigs need to thrive. Their only other requirement is that you change their bedding and clean their cage every three to four days.

• They’re clean. Guinea pigs frequently groom themselves and are generally tidy creatures. As long as you regularly clean their cage, they won’t produce any foul smells. They can also be trained to use a litter box.

• They have a long lifespan for a rodent. A healthy guinea pig will live for five to seven years.

If you’re thinking about adding a guinea pig to your home, consider getting two. Guinea pigs are social creatures and prefer to live with another of their kind.