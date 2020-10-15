Why is it important to have a will?

A will is a legal document that allows you to dictate how you want your money and property to be distributed after you die. While not mandatory, it’s highly advisable to create one, even if you have few assets.

Ensure your wishes are carried out

A will allows you to decide who will inherit your possessions, how your assets will be distributed, and who will be the executor of your estate. In the absence of this legal document, the state steps in to make these decisions based on a set of rules that might not align with your wishes.

For example, if you’re separated from your spouse but not officially divorced, your ex may be considered the legal heir whereas your current partner could end up with nothing. A will ensures your assets end up in the right hands based on your preferences.

Similarly, you can use your will to assign someone you trust to be the executor of your estate. This further guarantees that your wishes will be carried out and can help prevent family rifts.

Regardless of your age, it’s never too early or late to create a will. For more information about this process, be sure to speak with a lawyer.

The little things

You might not leave behind much money, but what about family photo albums or a beloved pet? A will allows you to decide who will be entrusted to care for these treasures after your death.