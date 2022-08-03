Why it’s important to call an exterminator

Have wasps, ants, cockroaches, mice, or bedbugs taken up residence in your home or business? Instead of dealing with the infestation yourself, hire an exterminator to get rid of the nasty pests. Here are four reasons to call a professional.

• They can intervene effectively. Expert exterminators know exactly which specialized products to use against particularly persistent pests. They’ll prevent you from losing time on trial and error, and you can rest assured your infestation will be swiftly eradicated.

• They can safeguard your health. Many pest control products can be harmful to the health of your family and your pets if misused. Moreover, some pests can transmit diseases to humans. If you try to deal with an infestation yourself, you may accidentally get bitten or expose yourself to contaminated secretions and debris.

• They can help protect the planet. Pest management companies use environmentally friendly solutions, unlike some over-the-counter products.

• They can prevent a recurrence. Applying a pest-control product doesn’t always get rid of the problem. If you want to prevent pests from coming back, it’s crucial to find the source of the issue and make the necessary adjustments. A professional exterminator can provide expert advice to prevent a recurrence.

Lastly, trying to manage a pest infestation yourself is risky. Call an expert to remedy the situation quickly, effectively, and sustainably.

Are you a tenant in a multi-unit building with a pest infestation? Notify your landlord and talk to your neighbors at the first sign of infestation. It may be necessary to search their units to find the source and ensure it’s completely eradicated.