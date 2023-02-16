Why it’s important to celebrate the caregivers in your community

Every year on the third Friday in February, thousands of people across the United States celebrate National Caregivers Day. This year, the event takes place on February 17, 2023. This day is dedicated to individuals who selflessly provide personal care and physical and emotional assistance to those who are elderly, young or in need of direct aid.

Did you know that millions of caregivers across the United States aren’t compensated for their efforts? In fact, more than one in five adults, or about 53 million adult Americans, are unpaid family caregivers. While most are responsible for one adult, 15 percent of family caregivers are responsible for two adults and three percent are responsible for three or more adults. However, the true value of caregivers far exceeds any monetary worth. By providing invaluable support, caregivers contribute to the fabric of the overall community.

Research shows that when caregivers receive recognition and support, their depression, stress and anxiety rates decrease. This improves their well-being and the quality of the care they provide.

This National Caregivers Day, make a point of supporting and uplifting a caregiver friend, family member or colleague you care about. You can do this by helping them provide care, writing a thank-you note or donating to an organization that supports caregivers.