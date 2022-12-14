Why serving chocolate at Christmas is a must

Chocolate is the perfect sweet treat for almost any occasion. Here are several great reasons to serve it during Christmas.

• It brings people together. Whether you opt for artisanal truffles or snack-size bars, chocolate is an easy, crowd-pleasing treat you can share with family members and guests.

• It comes in countless varieties. Although you can purchase chocolate cheaply, splurging on finely crafted brands with unique flavor combinations is a great way to mark the holiday festivities.

• It can be customized. Chocolate comes in a vast array of configurations. Whether your loved ones enjoy nougat, fudge, nuts, or berries, if you visit an artisanal chocolatier, you can select varieties that suit their tastes.

This holiday season, make sure to visit the chocolate shops in your area.