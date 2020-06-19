Why sewer inspections are a must when buying an older home

A standard home inspection won’t include a look at the sewer line. However, if you’re considering buying an older home, you should have a plumber to assess it. Here are a few types of problems that may be found.

Tree root damage

If the home is more than 20 years old, the sewer line needs to be inspected. This is because the pipes can become damaged by tree roots within this span of time. All too often roots will penetrate and clog them, consequently leading to more serious plumbing issues.

The house has a cesspool



Some older homes relied on cesspools. While municipal sewer systems made them obsolete, many were left in place. Soil erosion and heavy rains can cause them to cave in, thereby leaving behind huge holes.

Tar paper pipes

Many homes built prior to 1950 have tar paper pipes, also known by their trademark name of Orangeburg pipes. Over time, they disintegrate, which can lead to serious water damage and the need for expensive repairs.

A sewer inspection is the only way to uncover these problems. If you want to buy an older home, be sure to get a plumber to take a close look at the sewer lines before you make a bid.