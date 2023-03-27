Why small farms make a big difference

Despite the continuing shift in production to larger farms in the United States, the contribution of small family farms is still considerable. According to the USDA, small farms and ranches number nearly two million and generate 15 percent of production. Here’s why small farms can make a big difference.

1. They’re more productive. Smaller farms are more productive per hectare than significantly larger farms. They also tend to have more dependable yields. This is in part because they employ diversified farming systems.

2. They increase diversity. Large farms tend to plant monocultures because heavy machinery makes them easy to manage. By contrast, small farms typically grow wider varieties of crops, contributing to agrobiodiversity, which is essential to sustainable food systems.

3. They safeguard the environment. Small farms have a vested interest in protecting their soil’s fertility and their land’s long-term productivity. Consequently, they act as land stewards for future generations and employ more sustainable farming practices than large, conventional farms.

It’s important to support small family farms whenever possible to ensure they continue to grow and thrive. You can help by shopping at your neighborhood farmer’s market, spreading the word about locally grown products, and requesting your corner store sell more goods from nearby growers.