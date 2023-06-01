Why some educators embrace AI

More than 100 million people are already using ChatGPT, the popular AI bot disrupting a number of industries.

You can bet that some of those users are students looking for a helping hand while completing their homework. Now educators, employers, and many others are facing a dilemma: Could the work being turned in, say an essay or white paper, be the creation of AI rather than a student or employee? If so, what are the implications?

For many educators, the conclusion is obvious: Students who use AI are essentially committing plagiarism. Teachers may want to fail or even expel the students in question. Employees and employers face the same conundrum. But some proactive educators are calling for AI to be integrated into education rather than outright banned, according to PBS. By teaching people how to effectively use AI, it may be possible to improve their prospects in a world where AI is certain to play a crucial role.

Some experts argue that many of those millions of AI users are likely using the technology incorrectly, or at least sub-optimally, according to the New York Times. ChatGPT and similar programs already demonstrate a remarkable ability to answer questions and prompts, including complex ones like “What caused the Great Depression?” or “Please explain why the Soviet Union collapsed.”

If you want to get the most out of ChatGPT, however, it’s important to craft the right prompts.

Providing details and limiting the scope of your prompts often produces better results. The ability to shape and leverage AI now has some educators wondering if it’s more effective to teach students how to properly use the programs rather than trying to exile AI from academia in general. The question is whether students actually read the reports they create. Some educators say this might prompt more oral exams.