Why upskilling and reskilling are so important

The terms upskilling and reskilling became buzzwords at the start of the pandemic. Upskilling is about improving an employee’s existing skill set to grow in their current role. In contrast, reskilling focuses on retraining an employee for a new position or discipline. Here are some of the benefits of each.

Upskilling

Upskilling focuses on helping employees learn future-forward skills. Organizations can fill open positions with members of their current workforce. As demand for new skills increases, upskilling can allow an organization to develop the skills needed to remain competitive.

Reskilling

The World Economic Forum estimates that half of all employees worldwide will require reskilling by 2025 due to technological advancement. Reskilling can help increase a company’s bottom line by bringing out its employees’ full potential.

Both reskilling and upskilling strategies help your company foster a culture of learning in the workplace and help your employees adapt seamlessly to change.