Why we should be ‘Babyish’ in Love
Paradoxically, one of the signs of a ‘mature’ relationship is a willingness to be infantile with one’s partner.
The School of Life: How to Stop Playing Games in Love
‘I don’t play games,’ is a favorite mantra declared by hopeful people at the beginning of love stories the world over. However, it can be less obvious what games playing really involves – and therefore how definitively to avoid its dynamics.
The School of Life: How You Can Be Too Clever
It might strike us as odd to claim that a person might be ‘too’ clever. Yet excessive intelligence can blind us to some of life’s simplest pleasures — and most important truths.
The School of Life is a collective of psychologists, philosophers, and writers devoted to helping people lead calmer and more resilient lives. We share ideas on how to understand ourselves better, improve our relationships, take stock of our careers and deepen our social connections – as well as find serenity and grow more confident in facing challenges.
