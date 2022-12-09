Why winter car care matters

Winter can wreak havoc on your car. Here’s why a professional tune-up is important for your vehicle at this time of year.

Climatic conditions

When temperatures drop below freezing, your car can be affected. Among other potential issues, vehicle fluids can freeze and damage the engine. Plus, if the gas tank is almost empty, condensation can form inside it and affect your car’s performance. Furthermore, the cold obstructs the battery’s capacity to provide power.

De-icing chemicals

On top of the difficulties caused by frosty temperatures, exposing your car to de-icers can be problematic. Road salts, in particular, are corrosive and can damage your vehicle’s exterior components.

Treacherous roadways

If your vehicle isn’t mechanically sound enough to face winter road conditions, you’re more likely to get into a car accident. Operational brakes are a must, and tires with sufficient tread are just as critical.

Your headlights and taillights should also be in good working order. After all, the ability to see and be seen on the road, especially in blustery conditions, will help keep you safe. Likewise, functional windshield wipers will ensure you can see sufficiently during winter storms.

To stay safe on the road this season, make sure your vehicle is professionally inspected and maintained.