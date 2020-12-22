Why you should buy a hygrometer

The humidity level in your house can have a significant effect on your well-being. If there isn’t enough moisture in the air, you may develop dry skin, a scratchy throat and chronic nose bleeds. Excess moisture is also problematic as it can lead to water damage and mold growth.

While condensation on the windows and other issues can be signs that the humidity level in your home is less than ideal, the most reliable way to assess the amount of moisture in the air is to use a hygrometer.

How it works

A hygrometer is an affordable, user-friendly instrument that measures relative humidity, which is the amount of water vapor in the air expressed as a percentage. Since this device is hand-held, you can easily monitor the humidity level in each room of your home.

Ideally, the humidity level throughout your home should be between 30 and 50 percent. To avoid inaccurate results, don’t use the hygrometer near a heat source. If the humidity level in one or several rooms isn’t optimal, here are a few ways to add or remove moisture from the air:

· Install a humidifier or dehumidifier

· Ensure your windows and doors are well-sealed

· Install ceiling exhaust fans

· Open a window

· Avoid air-drying laundry indoors

To purchase a hygrometer, simply visit any hardware or big-box store in your area.