Why you should buy ugly produce

Grilling season is in full swing, and carnivores know that few things are quite as unpleasant as a dry, tough grilled pork chop. But it doesn’t have to be that way! With a little preparation and caution, you can grill tender, juicy pork chops in just a few minutes. The best part? Grilled chops pair well with just about any sauce or side, and pork is more affordable than beef, which means you can grill out as often as you please.

First, choose a thicker pork chop, at least one inch. Thinner chops cook too quickly on the grill, and by the time you develop a nice crust, the inside will be tough. You can choose bone-in or boneless chops — whichever you prefer.

Next, brine your chops in a mixture of four cups of cold water and 1/4-cup kosher salt. Leave them in the mixture for about 30 minutes. After 30 minutes have elapsed, pull them out and dry them off with paper towels.

After your chops are dried, you can sprinkle on some black pepper or your favorite spice or rub, but make sure that your rub doesn’t contain salt, or else your chops might end up over-seasoned.

To grill outside, crank up the heat to sear the chops for three minutes per side, which starts the cooking process and leaves impressive grill marks. After that, you’ll want to turn the heat down (or move to a higher rack) for an additional four to seven minutes, depending on the thickness. This completes the cooking process while leaving a nice crust outside. Make sure your grill stays closed during cooking to ensure high, even heat.

When your chops register 145 degrees Fahrenheit in the thickest part, they’re ready to come off the grill and rest for three to five minutes, which gives juices time to redistribute and lets muscle fibers relax. The result? A tender, flavorful chop with minimal effort and maximum reward.