Paws & Claws
Why you should clean your cat’s ears
Cats are known for being great self-groomers. If your cat has short hair, you may think you don’t need to do anything to keep it clean. However, ensuring their ears are clean is vital to their overall health. Here’s why it’s essential to clean your cat’s ears regularly.
Neglecting the cat’s vulnerable ears can lead to poor health consequences. Routine ear cleaning helps get rid of ear¬wax, debris, bacteria, yeast, and parasites that can lead to a host of pro¬blems, including:
• Ear infections
• Ear mite infestations
• Hematomas
• Hearing loss
If its ears are compromised, your cat’s quality of life suffers. Your little pet may experience pain, loss of balance, or disorientation.
Therefore, you should inspect and clean your cat’s ears at least once a month. Purchase an ear cleaning solution specially designed for cats and carefully follow the instructions on the label.
If you suspect your cat has an ear problem, consult your veterinarian immediately.
Paws & Claws
How to prevent food poisoning in birds
Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for birds to get food poisoning. In many cases, it can be fatal. Here’s how you can prevent your feathered friend from getting sick.
Prevention
Many human foods are dangerous to birds. Giving your bird a sip of coffee, a piece of chocolate, or a potato chip can be harmful. Certain plants like onions and avocados may seem harmless but should not be in your bird’s diet. You should only feed your bird foods recommended by your veterinarian. Remove uneaten food from your pet’s cage regularly to prevent mold and bacteria growth.
Do you let your bird fly freely around the house? If so, never leave any potentially harmful food within reach. Your home may be full of hazards, including cleaning products and toxic houseplants.
Finally, many birds use cage accessories like toys and perches to sharpen their beaks or relieve boredom. Make sure these items consist of safe materials.
Symptoms
Despite your best efforts, your bird may swallow a harmful substance. Here are some of the symptoms associated with food poisoning:
· Loss of appetite
· Shivering
· Convulsions
· Fluffed up feathers
· Lethargy
· Vomiting or diarrhea
· Rapid, labored breathing
If your bird’s behavior changes suddenly, consult your veterinarian immediately.
Paws & Claws
“I’m not happy in a tiny tank”
If it could talk, your betta fish could teach you some amazing things.
Ever since you adopted me, I’ve noticed you admiring my shimmering colors and fluttering fins. On the other hand, I don’t think I’m wrong in saying that you don’t know everything you need to know about me. I’m happy to tell you these important facts about my species.
First, you should know that although betta fish are often placed in small glass jars (because we’re tough and pretty, I guess), we need ample space to feel our best. If you want me to live a long and happy life of up to eight or even ten years, I need a large rectangular or square aquarium with at least four gallons of 77 F water.
You may have noticed I like to go back and forth between the surface of the water and the bottom of my tank. I’ll be thrilled if the distance is about six inches. And be careful: my aquarium must have a lid to prevent me from jumping out onto the floor.
Next, I would like to tell you that I like to eat floating pellets made for my species. But I also enjoy variety, like occasional freeze-dried or frozen larvae or worms. Yummy!
Finally, I’ll remind you that although my nickname is the Siamese fighting fish, I’m quite peaceful. I only get defensive if you encroach on my territory.
I look forward to continuing to dazzle you for years to come.
Bubbles XX
Bloop bloop (I’m sending you a few bubbles to say “Hi”)!
Paws & Claws
5 benefits of freeze-dried cat food
Are you familiar with freeze-dried cat food? This preservation process involves flash-freezing raw food to remove moisture and bacteria. The food is then sealed in air-tight packaging. When it’s time to feed your cat, you simply rehydrate the meal with water to restore its natural texture. Here are five benefits of feeding your cat this type of food.
1. It has a long shelf life
Freeze-dried cat food has a long shelf life. Consequently, you can stock up on several months’ worth of meals when it’s on sale.
2. It’s nutrient-dense
The process of freeze-drying doesn’t affect the food’s nutritional value. Once rehydrated, the ingredients are as nutrient-dense as they were when fresh.
3. It’s convenient
Freeze-dried cat food is shelf-stable. This means it doesn’t need to be frozen or refrigerated. At feeding time, all you have to do is pour warm water over the food to rehydrate it.
4. It’s delicious
Freeze-dried ingredients retain their taste and appearance. Additionally, they don’t contain any chemical preservatives or additives. Consequently, you can feel good knowing your cat is eating delicious, healthy food.
5. It’s easy to transition to
Rehydrated food is very similar to raw food. Therefore, if your cat already eats a raw diet, you won’t have any trouble getting it to eat freeze-dried food.
Visit your local pet shop to buy freeze-dried food for your cat.
Paws & Claws
What you should know before getting chickens
Do you want to purchase a few laying hens for your backyard? If so, here are three things you should know about keeping chickens.
1. Cost
Apart from the cost of feed, chickens need a large coop to ensure they don’t fight with each other. Additionally, if you live in a cold climate, you’ll need to purchase heat lamps to keep your chickens warm in the winter.
2. Care
Like any other pet, chickens require regular care. You must feed them and provide fresh water twice a day. You also need to frequently clean their coop to prevent the spread of diseases.
3. Eggs
Hens usually lay one egg every day or every other day. Healthy chickens lay eggs most reliably in their first two to three years. After that, egg production tapers off. Therefore, you must plan for what you’re going to do once this happens.
Every municipality has its own regulations for owning chickens. Consequently, make sure you gather all the information you need before you decide to adopt these pets.
Paws & Claws
How to handle your pet snake
It’s important to handle your pet snake with care. Here are a few tips for holding your cold-blooded companion.
• Timing. Don’t handle your pet snake the first five days after bringing it home. Give your pet reptile time to adjust to its new environment. You should also refrain from handling your snake after feeding it or when it’s molting.
• Wash your hands. Always wash your hands before and after touching your snake. This will ensure you eradicate any germs that could harm you or your pet.
• Be mindful of the head. Never grab your pet snake by the head or neck, as this could cause serious injury. Additionally, the snake could struggle and try to bite you.
• Be gentle. Don’t hold your snake too tightly. Moreover, avoid making sudden gestures. This could stress out your snake and cause it to exhibit defensive behaviors.
• Provide support. Pick up your snake from the midbody. It’s a good idea to use two hands to provide ample support. Pet snakes tolerate handling better when they feel safe and secure.
• Stay alert. Snakes can be unpredictable and often act on instinct. Therefore, always stay alert and think of your pet’s safety first.
Do you want to adopt a snake? If so, find out which species are more tolerant to handling before you decide to bring one home.
Paws & Claws
“I have a destructive side.”
If they could talk, your parakeet could teach you some surprising things.
Although we’ve known each other for a while, there are probably a few things you don’t know about me. I’ll let you in on a few secrets that could make our relationship stronger.
Did you know that when I sing or chirp, it’s because I’m happy and healthy? In fact, I love to mimic the sounds around me to create musical masterpieces. Some of my sources of inspiration include the radio, the TV, your voice, and other birds singing outside.
If I get bored because I’m left alone or don’t have any toys to play with, I might start pulling out my feathers. If you want to keep me happy, I suggest buying:
• Non-toxic toys and objects that I can chew and shred
• A small bathtub that I can use to clean myself
• A mineral block or cuttlebone to put in the corner of my cage
If you treat me well, I could live to the ripe old age of 15.
I feel so lucky to have you!
XOXO
Your beloved parakeet
Tweet tweet!
(It’s my way of saying hello)
