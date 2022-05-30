Why you should clean your cat’s ears

Cats are known for being great self-groomers. If your cat has short hair, you may think you don’t need to do anything to keep it clean. However, ensuring their ears are clean is vital to their overall health. Here’s why it’s essential to clean your cat’s ears regularly.

Neglecting the cat’s vulnerable ears can lead to poor health consequences. Routine ear cleaning helps get rid of ear¬wax, debris, bacteria, yeast, and parasites that can lead to a host of pro¬blems, including:

• Ear infections

• Ear mite infestations

• Hematomas

• Hearing loss

If its ears are compromised, your cat’s quality of life suffers. Your little pet may experience pain, loss of balance, or disorientation.

Therefore, you should inspect and clean your cat’s ears at least once a month. Purchase an ear cleaning solution specially designed for cats and carefully follow the instructions on the label.

If you suspect your cat has an ear problem, consult your veterinarian immediately.