Why you should let your tulips wither

Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. This year’s theme is Invest in Our Planet. It focuses on engaging governments, institutions, businesses, and citizens to do their part for the environment. Here are four ways to encourage your friends and family to live sustainably and join the world’s largest environmental movement.

1. Introduce them to eco-friendly products. Tell the people around you if you love a company that cares about the environment. Gift a friend an eco-friendly product, or let them borrow one of yours to see how they like it. This can help raise awareness for products and services that don’t harm the planet.

2. Share relevant content on social media. Share eco-friendly content you’re passionate about on social media. This could be anything from recycling and upcycling to composting and conservation. You never know; it could inspire others to get involved with saving the planet.

3. Emphasize the benefits of eco-friendly habits. Do you have a family member that always talks about saving money? Tell them how easy it is to find eco-friendly alternatives like energy-efficient light bulbs that can save money. Tell them about the environmental benefits of buying local organic produce if you have a health-conscious friend.

4. Plan a fun, pro-earth activity. Arrange an activity with friends or family to teach them about sustainability. For example, organize a nature walk in a local park to share the importance of protecting the environment. You could also invite someone to volunteer at a local pro-Earth initiative.

Getting your friends and family to care about the environment and change some of their habits is easier than you think!