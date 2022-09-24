Why you should rotate and balance your tires

Your vehicle’s tires are expensive. Therefore, you must do everything possible to make them last as long as possible. Rotating and balancing your tires are two effective methods of prolonging their lifespan. Here’s why.

• More even wear. Your car’s front tires wear out more quickly than your rear ones because turning increases friction with the road. A tire rotation exchanges your tires from front to back and from right to left, so your tires wear more evenly, prolonging the useful life of each tire.

• Increased safety. Your vehicle will handle better because rotating your tires leads to less wear and extends the life of the tire treads, giving you better traction for longer.

• Opportunity for inspection. Rotating your tires is an excellent time to inspect them for damage visually. You can also check the tread depth and air pressure and get them balanced if you’ve noticed vibrations. Unbalanced tires wear out unevenly, decreasing performance when turning or braking.

• Increased fuel efficiency. Worn-out tires have uneven contact with the road and increased friction, making your engine work harder and decreasing fuel efficiency.

• Fewer trips to the garage. If you don’t regularly rotate your tires, you must replace your front tires more often than your rear ones. When you keep them rotated, you can replace all four tires simultaneously, reducing the number of trips to the tire shop.

Most manufacturers recommend rotating and balancing your tires every 5,000 miles. However, the recommended frequency can vary on the type of tires, the size of your vehicle, and the road conditions where you usually drive.