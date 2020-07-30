Why your agent won’t make offers for you

Real estate agents provide homebuyers with insider information, advice about the local market, and much more. However, they won’t tell you how much to offer for a specific property. Though they may suggest a range, making the bid is your responsibility. Here’s why.

1. The offer may be too low

A lowball offer can dissuade a seller. If an agent encourages a buyer to make a bid that’s judged to be too low, the realtor is likely to be blamed for any consequences.

2. The offer may be too high



If an agent tells their client to make an offer for a specific amount and the bid is accepted immediately, the client may feel like they offered too much. This can lead them to wonder whether the agent really had their best interest at heart.

3. The agent isn’t buying the house

It’s important to keep in mind that while realtors can provide valuable advice about the local market, they can’t tell you how to plan your finances for years to come. You’re buying the home and you’ll be paying the mortgage on it. This is why only you can decide how much to offer for a house.

The bottom line is that real estate agents have a mandate to act in your best interest. Telling you how much to offer for a home could actively work against this duty, and realtors have faced legal action in the past for doing so. For these reasons, bidding on a home is solely the buyer’s responsibility.