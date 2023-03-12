Job Market
Why your business needs to adopt eLearning
As more people work from home, skills development becomes increasingly challenging for businesses. Training delivered through a digital platform called eLearning can be an effective tool to support your employees and gain buy-in. Here are some good reasons to adopt eLearning.
1. Competitive edge with employees. More people are demanding flexible work arrangements. Online training through learning management systems (LMS) helps you meet employees’ expectations while ensuring they have the necessary tools to meet your organization’s goals.
2. Cost savings. Traditional training programs are costly, requiring employees to take full-day, in-person workshops, sometimes requiring travel. With eLearning, you optimize your training budget and minimize downtime.
3. Built-in measuring tools. Measuring impact is a vital element of any training program. Digital learning programs track progress, log course completion and evaluate test scores.
4. Increased efficiency. The benefits of eLearning modules last long after the training is complete. If problems or questions arise later, users can log into the LMS for fast solutions, reducing downtime and increasing response times.
Explore the many eLearning opportunities available to support employers and employees.
Job Market
3 excellent reasons to become a pharmacist
Are you looking for a career in healthcare so you can help the people in your community? Have you considered a career as a pharmacist? Here are three excellent reasons to choose this profession.
1. You’ll become part of a network of caregivers
As a pharmacist, you’ll work with your customers’ physicians to ensure you provide the most appropriate medications. It may involve substituting one product for another in exceptional situations, such as a supply shortage or drug allergy.
2. You’ll be continuously learning
The variety of tasks pharmacists must perform is constantly expanding. From filling prescriptions to prescribing and administering drugs and beyond, you’ll continue to refine your skills and knowledge.
3. You’ll have multiple career options
If you’re motivated by career advancement, this worthy profession opens many doors. You could work in a hospital, conduct research in a lab or join a family medicine group, to name a few.
If this career appeals to you, explore training programs near you to learn how to get started.
Job Market
5 reasons to consider trade school instead of college or university
College and university aren’t the only options for post-secondary education. For some people, trade schools or technical colleges provide an excellent launching point for a satisfying, lucrative career. Here are five advantages of trade school over college or university.
1. You learn by doing. Trade schools provide hands-on learning instead of classroom lectures. Services like auto mechanics, HVAC installation, or welding require real-world training with industrial equipment. Students gain practical experience while still in school.
2. You can save money. Trade school tuition can be much lower than college or university costs. Moreover, diplomas take two or fewer years to complete, so you can start earning a full-time income faster than people in four-year programs. Your student debt will be significantly lower, too.
3. You’re almost guaranteed a job. The demand for skilled workers in plumbing, electrical, welding, construction and HVAC services has ballooned. Graduates typically get swept up by employers immediately.
4. You’ll work in your chosen field. Almost three-quarters of graduates from trade schools get jobs in their selected industries. College graduates must often take jobs outside of their degree field.
5. You have job security. No matter how the economy is doing, appliances break down, drains get clogged, and houses get built or renovated. Jobs in these trades can provide a stable living wage, allowing you to buy a home and raise a family.
Speak to a career counselor about the trade school training available in your area.
Business
6 blunders that can demotivate your employees
Engaged employees are more productive and creative and less likely to quit. However, demotivating management practices can make employees inefficient and start looking elsewhere for work. Here are six managerial mistakes to avoid.
1. Making too many rules. Organizations need rules, but unnecessary rules can make employees feel cramped and uncreative.
2. Overlooking accomplishments. When managers don’t recognize employee successes, workers become less motivated to exceed expectations.
3. Hiring and promoting the wrong people. Great employees want to work alongside other great workers. Hiring or promoting friends or underqualified employees demotivates those who work with them.
4. Treating everyone equally. Treating all employees equally shows top performers that they’ll be treated the same as underperformers, no matter how hard they work.
5. Breaking promises. Keeping your promise of awards, time off, or raises engenders trust. Reneging on commitments makes you look disrespectful and uncaring, creating an environment where accountability isn’t valued.
6. Tolerating poor performance. No one likes conflict, but when you fail to call out an employee for poor performance, you show the entire team that their underperformance has no consequences.
Engaging your employees and recognizing their worth is key to maximizing your organization’s performance.
Job Market
5 job interview mistakes to avoid
Job interviews are stressful. Besides answers to tough questions, employers look for competency clues when weeding out candidates. Here are five mistakes to avoid when you’re in the hot seat.
1. Arriving late. Showing up late without notifying the hiring manager will hurt your chances of getting the job. Managers often have numerous interviews to get through on the same day. Failure to arrive on time shows a lack of respect for their time.
2. Failing to ask questions. During the interview, the recruiter will ask you if you have any questions. Having nothing to ask suggests you’re disinterested or have done little research. Prepare questions ahead of time.
3. Dissing past employers. No matter how bad your experience was in a previous job, badmouthing previous employers won’t look good on you. Stay positive and focus on what you’ve learned from your experiences.
4. Discussing money or time off. Don’t raise salary expectations or time off unless the employer has already mentioned it. Instead, focus on how your skills make you the perfect candidate.
5. Failing to follow up. Send the employers a message several hours after the interview and thank them for their time. Repeat key points from the interview to show your engagement and reiterate your interest in the job. This keeps you top of mind.
Finally, dress for success. Avoid smart casual attire and wear professional business clothes to give yourself the best chance.
Job Market
Plumbing: high earning potential
Becoming a plumber may be an interesting career option if you can’t see yourself working in an office. Plumbers create and build with their hands and are constantly on the move. They get to meet people from all walks of life and build lasting relationships. Every day is different, and you won’t feel isolated or lonely while on the job.
Plumbers earn a comfortable living. In fact, plumbing is among the most highly-paid trades. Therefore, you can easily support yourself and your family.
Most importantly, plumbers help make a difference in people’s lives and safeguard their health by keeping water and sewer pipes well-maintained. The gratification of helping people is hard to beat.
Moreover, plumbing is a physically demanding career that will keep you active all day. Most jobs require you to sit at a desk, so you have to exercise on your own time. However, with plumbing, you’ll keep fit on the job.
Finally, plumbers have unmatched job security. They don’t have to worry about their job being outsourced or eliminated. As long as there are leaky pipes, drains, and toilets, plumbers will be needed to fix them.
Get in touch with a career counselor to find out how you can kick off a career in the plumbing industry.
Job Market
Spark your creativity with a career in welding
Welders use their skills to create magnificent, breathtaking structures every day. Welding is a growing career field that offers many opportunities for those interested in learning technical skills, exploring their creative tendencies, and working hard.
Welders also have the opportunity to travel for their work, as welding is needed worldwide in several fields, including the pipeline, military, and shipbuilding industries.
There isn’t a standard educational path toward becoming a welder. For example, many individuals choose to attend a vocational school, while others apply for apprenticeships or welding training programs. A huge benefit of joining this industry is that you can start from the bottom and gain skills and experience through specialized, on-the-job training.
As a welder, the satisfaction of working with your hands and the pride of helping a project evolve from start to finish is hard to beat.
If welding seems like the right career path for you, find a training center and earn the competencies you need to be a skilled professional today.
