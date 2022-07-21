Health
Why your child should see an optometrist before starting school
The period before back-to-school is the ideal time to book an optometrist appointment for your child. Here’s why.
• Vision problems are common among schoolchildren. One in five children develops vision problems in preschool and primary school. At this age, the most common issues are myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, strabismus, and amblyopia. These conditions can impede your child from seeing well and reading information written on the board or in their textbooks. It can also make it difficult for them to participate in physical education.
• Most learning is done with the eyes. In the first 12 years of your child’s life, most of their knowledge is acquired visually. Over time, vision problems can lead to learning difficulties or developmental delays.
• Children with vision problems don’t always express their difficulties. Children aren’t necessarily aware that they have trouble seeing. In fact, most will devise strategies to work around their vision challenges. An annual eye exam will help you track any changes in your child’s vision and adjust their prescription if needed.
Taking care of your child’s eye health is one of the ways you provide the resources they need to learn.
Health
Nutrition tips for seniors
Eating healthy, nutritious foods gives you the energy you need to go about your daily life and stay in good shape. For seniors, it’s essential to have a varied diet to help maintain independence and quality of life. Here are some healthy eating tips to follow as you age.
50 to 59 years old
At this age, women should focus on eating foods that help reduce the unpleasant symptoms associated with menopause. For example, they should reduce their sugar intake and consume foods like soy and flaxseed, which are good sources of phytoestrogens.
On the other hand, men should reduce their consumption of red meat and saturated fats to help prevent prostate cancer. They should also include plenty of vegetables, lean proteins, and fish in their diet.
Both aging men and women can benefit from eating more protein to help prevent their muscle mass from deteriorating.
60 to 69 years old
As you age, your metabolism gradually slows down. Therefore, you don’t need to consume as many calories as you used to. However, you must ensure you’re still getting enough calcium, vitamins, and nutrients by eating the appropriate foods. If you lack the necessary appetite, you may need to supplement your diet with quality meal-replacement bars or drinks. Consult a health care professional for advice.
70 years and older
Hunger is less of an issue at this age. Therefore, the goal is to consume enough protein to meet your nutritional needs while still eating plenty of healthy fruits, vegetables, and starches. You may also need to take vitamin and mineral supplements to strengthen your immune system.
On top of maintaining a healthy weight, fuelling your body with healthy foods can help prevent muscle and bone loss and the onset of disease. Consult your doctor or a dietitian-nutritionist to help you adopt healthy eating habits.
Health
New advances in ministroke care
People who experience a transient ischemic attack — also known as a TIA or ministroke — may not require immediate hospitalization, according to Harvard Health. Typically, patients who seek emergency medical attention after a TIA are admitted for a brief hospital stay for further testing and follow-up care. But new research suggests that TIA patients who receive additional care at specialized outpatient clinics fare just as well, without the hassle and expense of a hospital stay.
Instead of hospital admission, patients can be discharged to return home from the emergency room. Follow-up testing is usually scheduled at TIA clinics within days, and only the highest risk ministroke patients are admitted to the hospital. Risk is determined according to the ABCD2 scale, which takes age, blood pressure, clinical features, duration of symptoms, and whether the patient has diabetes into account.
As many as one in six ministroke patients will suffer a regular stroke within three months, so further testing is critical, whether it’s conducted in a TIA clinic or the hospital. Additional testing can help uncover the underlying cause of the ministroke and potentially prevent a stroke in the future.
Ministrokes arrive swiftly and symptoms usually depart almost as fast — within minutes to hours. The symptoms are similar to a stroke and include numbness or muscle weakness (usually on one side of the body), difficulty speaking or understanding speech, dizziness or loss of balance, and vision problems, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Health
The differences between chemical and mineral sunscreens
With the broad selection of sun protection products on the shelves, choosing the best one for your skin can be challenging. You must think about the sun protection factor (SPF), water resistance, and mode of application.
Beyond these options, you must consider the type of sun filtering, be it from a chemical sunscreen or a physical sunblock, also known as mineral sunscreen. Here’s an overview of each type to help you think through your options.
Chemical sunscreen
As the name indicates, this sunscreen is formulated with chemicals like octocrylene and oxybenzone. It works much like a sponge, absorbing harmful rays rather than letting them pass through. While quite effective, some people are allergic or intolerant to these ingredients.
Chemical sunscreen works by penetrating the skin. Therefore, you must apply it about 30 minutes before exposing yourself to the sun to give it time to activate.
Mineral sunscreen
Mineral sunscreens are composed of natural ingredients, such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide that are less likely to trigger allergic reactions. For this reason, they’re often preferred by people with sensitive skin. Mineral sunscreens reflect the sun’s rays rather than absorb them.
Because this type of sunscreen doesn’t penetrate the epidermis, it starts working as soon as you apply it to your skin. It’s resistant to humidity and doesn’t pollute water. It may, however, create a white cast on your skin.
Although mineral and chemical sunscreens act differently, they both reduce your risk of cancer and premature aging by protecting you from UVA and UVB rays. Whichever type you choose, remember to reapply every two hours. Ask for advice in the store to help you make the best choice.
Health
What you need to know about compression stockings
Have you heard about the benefits of using compression stockings? These therapeutic devices exert pressure on the veins in your legs to improve circulation and reduce discomfort and swelling. They’re tightest at the ankle and gradually loosen towards the top of the leg.
Compression stockings are suitable for various individuals, including people who spend hours on their feet, frequent flyers, and pregnant women. Compression stockings are also often recommended for seniors with venous insufficiency. This condition is often caused by a lack of physical activity or a poor cardiorespiratory system.
Compression stockings are available in several lengths and can help with swollen legs, varicose veins, and calf pain.
Care and use
Compression stockings aren’t like ordinary socks. For example, they must be washed by hand and air-dried. Additionally, you must follow specific instructions to put them on without damaging them. Fortunately, you can purchase accessories to help make this task easier.
Visit your local pharmacy to find a pair of compression stockings that meet your needs.
Important note
Compression stockings aren’t suitable for everyone. Ask your doctor or pharmacist before buying a pair.
Health
How to stay hydrated this summer
Over half of your body is made up of water. Therefore, you must stay hydrated to keep yourself in peak condition. If you don’t drink enough water, you may find it difficult to concentrate or struggle with joint pain and chronic headaches. Drinking enough water also helps your body absorb nutrients and maintain your energy levels.
In the summer, your body loses a lot of water, particularly during heatwaves and when you’re active outdoors. Your body sweats to regulate temperature. However, if you don’t drink enough water to replace what you sweat out, you risk getting heatstroke. Here are a few things you can do to prevent dehydration:
• Drink a glass of water at every meal
• Eat fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as cucumbers and strawberries
• Always have a bottle of water on hand and take small sips throughout the day
• Infuse your water with fruit, berries, mint, or cucumber to make it more appealing
• Don’t wait until you feel thirsty to drink water
Signs to look out for
Some signs of mild dehydration include dry mouth, fatigue, constipation, and dizziness. In more severe cases, you may experience symptoms like extreme thirst, absence of urine, rapid breathing, confusion and fainting. If you have any of these symptoms, see a medical professional as soon as possible.
Health
High temperatures raise injury risk
California researchers say high temperatures increase injuries by 6 to 9 percent on days over 90 degrees.
The study of 11 million workers’ compensation claims from 2001 to 2018 also found that injuries increase up to 15 percent when temps rise to 100 degrees or more.
In California alone, heat-related injuries cost about 1.2 billion in lost wages and productivity, disability claims, and health care expenses.
Excessively hot conditions affect cognition, leading to errors in judgment, and decreases the body’s overall ability to cope with stress, according to a UCLA press release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends:
- Drink plenty of fluids regardless of your activity level. During heavy work in a hot environment or strenuous activity of any kind, drink two to four glasses of cool fluids each hour. Don’t drink alcohol, beverages with high sugar content, or very cold drinks.
- Replace salt and minerals lost through sweating by drinking a sports beverage. Discuss beverages with your doctor if you are on a low-salt diet.
- Wear appropriate clothing. At home, wear as little as possible. When going out, choose light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses with UVA and UVB protection.
- Wear shoes with soles that are sufficiently thick and insulting so burning hot pavement doesn’t harm feet.
- Use sunscreen. Sunburn affects the body’s ability to cool itself. It causes a loss of body fluids, skin damage, and pain. Apply a product rated SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes before going out.
- Pace yourself. When working or playing sports in a hot environment, begin slowly and pick up the pace gradually. If your heart begins to pound and you begin gasping for breath, STOP all activity. Move to a cool area or at least into the shade to rest, especially if you feel lightheaded or weak.
- Watch each other. When working in the heat, monitor the condition of co-workers and have them do the same for you. Be wary of confusion.
- Stay cool indoors. If you don’t have air conditioning, go to a place that does. Even a few hours in air conditioning can help you stay cooler when you go back into the heat.
- Don’t depend on a fan to cool yourself down. When the temperature is in the high 90s, fans will not prevent heat-related illness. Cool showers help.
