Obituaries
Wilbert Lee Jones (1940 – 2021)
Wilbert Lee Jones, 81, of Browntown, Virginia passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his home.
He was born on December 9, 1940, in Browntown to Frank Gideon Jones Sr. and Sadie Clatterbuck Jones. He started working at Yeonas Company at the age of 18. He retired as a construction superintendent with Richmond American Homes in 2007.
Surviving Wilbert is his loving wife of 58 years, Beverly Robinson Jones; his children, Kelly Middleton and husband Randy of Front Royal, Toni Cooper and husband R.J. of Browntown, Mindi Reil and Companion Frank White of Browntown, and Nathan Jones and wife Brandon of Front Royal; six grandchildren, Whitney Grim, Shawn Cooper (Lindsay), Ryan Reil, Hannah Reil, Brody Jones and Lily- Cate Jones; and 5 great-grandchildren, Lexie, Tristan, and Peyton Cooper, and Kenni and Kyler Turner.
He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Frank Jones Jr. and Andrew Jones; his sister, Arlene Chappell; and sons-in-law, Anthony Reil and Ray Grim Jr.
Per his wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cool Spring Church of God 3705 Gooney Manor Loop Browntown, Virginia 22610.
Jacob “Jake” Daniel Weller (1988 – 2021)
Jacob “Jake” Daniel Weller, 33, of Greensboro, North Carolina passed away on Friday, December 31st, 2021 at his parent’s home in Front Royal, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA. Burial will take place at a later date at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Modesto, Illinois.
Jake was born on August 27, 1988, in Falls Church, Virginia to Dennis and Deborah Weller. Surviving along with his parents are his grandmother, Marjorie Weller; two brothers, Zachary Weller and Matthew Weller (Rachel); two nieces, Charlotte and Caitlin Weller; nephew, Aiden Weller, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jacob’s gift to the world was his exceptional thoughtfulness for others. He had the ability to express unconditional love and unwavering loyalty toward his family and friends. His kindness, stoicism, and a lovely sense of humor captured the admiration of all around him.
Wherever life took Jake around the world, he developed deep friendships. He spent his toddler years in Pakistan and Kenya. He created life-lasting connections with schoolmates through middle school in Virginia, high school buddies in Ghana, and college friends from Utah. He finally settled in Greensboro, North Carolina where he worked in Logistics at Syngenta Crop Protection. The hub and spoke culture Jake had created there with a variety of friends had become like family.
Jake loved the diversity of life. He enjoyed a collection of hobbies from snowboarding, piano, rugby, golf, hiking, traveling the world, and so much more. He was an animal lover – especially good with dogs and held a natural connection with nature, loving to do just about anything outdoors. His experiences living and traveling abroad instilled in him a global perspective that valued all cultures and was inclusive of all walks of life. Always willing to engage others for a good time, Jake would be the one who would rally a group of friends for a game of pool or poker and be sure to always have his favorite music playing in the background. He took tremendous pride in his abilities and craftsmanship on home renovations, always willing to share his skills on others’ projects.
He was a second father figure to his two nieces who lived in the same household in the last years of his life. His closeness and deep connection with his family were unwavering, and his bond with friends was unbreakable. He will be loved, celebrated, and dearly missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to United Way-Greater Greensboro, 1500 Yanceyville St, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Evelyn Marie Vaughan Burke (1937 – 2021)
Evelyn Marie Vaughan Burke, 84, of Huntly, Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be held for Evelyn at 11 A.M. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Willis Chapel Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6-8 P.M. on January 9, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Evelyn was born on May 21, 1937, in Middletown, Virginia to the late James Hensel and Sarah Vaughan.
Surviving Evelyn is her children, Judith M. Wilder (HaJo) of St. Johnsbury, V.T., Kimberley B. Nicholson of Huntly, V.A. (Ronnie) of Chester Gap, V.A., Melanie B. Turpin (Rick) of Rustburg, V.A., D. Carol Miller (Sonny) of Markham, V.A. and James “Jay” W. Burke II (Jennifer) of Aylett, V.A.; her grandchildren, Stephen, Jodi, Jeremy, Ben, McKayla, Lee, Matthew, Denver, Dakota, Trey and Landon; and numerous great-grandchildren. All were loved greatly and were the joy of Evelyn’s life.
Evelyn was a member of Chester Gap Baptist Church. She worked for Aileen Sports Wear Inc. for eight years in Flint Hill, V.A., was a caregiver in Rappahannock Co. for four years, worked for Lillian’s Sports Wear part-time for five years in Front Royal, worked at Jackson furniture Co. for 20 years in Front Royal, and worked as a cafeteria worker in Warren Co. High School for one year.
Pallbearers are Ben Turpin, Lee Nicholson, Matthew Nicholson, Landon Burke, Trey Burke, Denver Luttrell, and Dakota Luttrell
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chester Gap Baptist Church.
Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Andrews (1958 – 2021)
Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Andrews, 63, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his home.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2 PM at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Andrews was born on October 19, 1958, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Donald Andrews and Helen Knight Bolden. He was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Donald “Joe” Andrews Jr., Dennis Andrews, and Jody Andrews. He owned and operated Andrews Heating and Air Conditioning for over 30 years.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Lorrie Andrews, and two sons, Michael Wayne Andrews and Matthew Robert Andrews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Charles Archibald Earley Sr. (1929 – 2021)
Charles Archibald Earley Sr., 92, of Front Royal, passed away on December 28, 2021. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Keith Warren officiating.
Charles was born in Orono ME on May 20, 1929, son of the late Archibald and Vivian Earley. He served in the United States Navy, worked for the Great Northern Paper Co. in Millinocket ME, the US Naval Department in Washington DC, owned and operated Nu-Look One Hour Cleaners in Front Royal VA, and retired from Warren County Public Schools.
He is survived by his wife Avis, children Charles Jr. (Sue), Julie Curry (James), Randall (Katherine), Carrie Clegg, ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, a brother Reggie (Maggie) ME, and a sister Judy Tate (Ray) FL. He was predeceased by his son Scott, a brother Jimmy Earley, a sister Carlista Earley Paine and foster son Larry Lauder.
Pallbearers will be Randall Earley Jr., Chuckie Earley, Shane Strawderman, Brian Shollenberger, Luke Shollenberger, and Mark Ekholm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Daniel Earl Andrews (1991 – 2021)
Daniel Earl Andrews, 30, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 11 AM at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Daniel was born on October 25, 1991, in Winchester, Virginia to Nancy Rosenberry Andrews and the late Donald Andrews Sr. He was also preceded in death by three half-brothers, Joe Andrews, Dennis Andrews, and Jody Andrews then followed into death by days, his half-brother, Ronnie Andrews.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 4 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, before arriving at the cemetery.
Donnie Milton Smedley (1940 – 2021)
Donnie Milton Smedley, 81, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away Monday, December 27, at Hidden Springs Assisted Living.
A graveside funeral service will be held on January 22 at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Public viewing will be from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm each day from January 2 until January 9 to allow all family and friends time to visit with opportunity for social distancing.
Donnie was born on April 21, 1940, in Browntown, Virginia. He was married for 48 years to his sweet bride Carleen “Carol” Burnett Smedley. He was the son of Charles Lewis “Sheep” Smedley and Myrtle Mae Rudacille Smedley.
He worked for many years for Poe’s Mill and Lumber where he was a carpenter and helped build countless custom homes including his own. He was a member of the Cool Spring Church of God and member an avid supporter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Surviving is his children Danny Smedley and his wife Elizabeth Corr Smedley of Flint Hill, Michael Smedley and his wife Kristi Olson Smedley of Woodbridge and Deborah Dawson and her husband Michael Dawson of Front Royal; two brothers, Winifred “Win” Smedley, and Charles William “Shavey” Smedley; 9 grandchildren, Emily Smedley, Curtis Smedley, Adam Smedley, Kjersti Oliver, Garrett Smedley, Lynnze Bishop, Leslie Sadler, Alexandra Dawson, and Elizabeth Dawson; and 4 great-grandchildren, Brady Oliver, Rhys Oliver, Holden Bishop, and Hoyt Sadler.
Donnie was preceded in death by his wife, his parents; two brothers, John H. Smedley Sr. and Leonard Smedley; and his sister Geneva Mae “Sally” Stogdale and one infant sister, Lois Ann Smedley.
Pallbearers will be Leonard Wayne Smedley, John Smedley, Jr., Brian Smedley, Bradley Smedley, William Smedley, and Lee Vickers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be considered for Cool Spring Church of God at 3705 Gooney Manor Loop, Browntown, VA 22610 or the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation at 5705 Grant Creek, Missoula, MT 59808 or online at https://www.rmef.org/donate/memorials-honoraria/
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.