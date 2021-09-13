Local News
Wild animals commute from Boyce to Berryville for ‘educational seminar’
On Saturday, September 11, perhaps the finest day of a miserably hot and humid summer, staff of the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC) ferried what they call their “ambassadors” – injured birds, reptiles and animals – from their forever homes at Boyce to the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds at Berryville much to the delight of kids and adults alike.
Many came for the day – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.- to enjoy picnic lunches while awaiting the procession of animals, principally to educate the youngsters, with some taking lessons in animal art by local artist and retired elementary school teacher Cheryl Suitor.
The animals, called “ambassadors”, are among those hundreds of injured and sick unfortunates admitted to the wildlife hospital for veterinary treatment that cannot be released back into the wild, but which appear happy to live the rest of their lives in the comfortable surroundings of a million-dollar hospital.
As a dozen of them did last Saturday, these “ambassadors” help teach young children about their species with the aid of their loving keepers who staff the BRWC. All have pet names, such as Vega, a spectacular turkey vulture with a six-foot wing span (see photo collage at end of story), perched for the most part on the left arm of his state-licensed caretaker, Heather Shank-Givens, as she showed her charge off to an increasingly large crowd of admirers.
Event moderator, the center’s Jennifer Burghoffer, explained that Vega came to the hospital with multiple injuries, possibly after being hit by a vehicle. She was also found with pellet wounds in her head, which cost her an eye. Her multiple injuries and sight impairment prevent her from flying well enough to be expected to survive if released into the wild. Vega also suffered from lead poisoning, which prompted Burghoffer to remind local hunters to use copper rather than lead ammunition while pursuing their sport, so that scavengers like Vega won’t ingest poisonous lead from feeding on hunter kills’ remains.
Each ‘ambassador’ received treatment according to its rank, all being chauffeured individually from Boyce to Berryville according to the timetable set for their appearance. They included an eagle, an opossum, described as the only marsupial common to North America, a snake, a screech owl, and an Arctic Fox named Snow. Also a bevy of turtles, there for the day.
While there were items such as bird houses and BRWC shirts available for sale, Burghoffer, the education manager, emphasized the day was marked as an educational event rather than as a fundraiser. In its most recent publication of “The Ridgeline” newsletter, and in an interview with the Royal Examiner last winter, Executive Director Annie Bradfield said: “Without educating people on how to safely protect and interact with wildlife, we are only treating the problem, not preventing it.”
This was only the second annual Wildfest event undertaken by BRWC. Judging by the crowds, it won’t be the last!
Crime/Court
Street racing cited as two charged in Frederick County teen girl’s death
The 21-year-old brother of a 17-year-old girl killed when his car wrecked in Frederick County at high speed on August 8, has been charged along with a 26-year-old Berryville man, for illegal street racing leading to the accident that killed Sarah Michelle Ehrhardt. On Thursday, September 9, a Frederick County Grand Jury indicted Nicholas Isaiah Ehrhardt and Christopher Troy Colter on charges of Racing and Reckless Driving Causing Death. Colter was also charged with leaving the scene of the accident.
While Ehrhardt was booked shortly after the indictments were handed down, it was reported by Winchester media and on social media that the Berryville-based Colter was still being sought by authorities as the weekend approached. An early-afternoon check of the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center website Monday, September 13, indicated Colter was booked earlier that day.
Sarah Ehrhardt was a passenger in the rear seat of a Ford hatchback driven by her brother when it left State Route 7 (Berryville Pike) at high speed eastbound at 3:25 p.m. August 8. The violence of the vehicle’s crash into a fence, metal grocery store signpost, and parked vehicle tore the vehicle in half, with the rear section containing Sarah Ehrhardt coming to rest an estimated 90 feet from the front section of the car. Sarah Ehrhardt died at the scene. Her brother and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Magdelyn Germain, were both seated in the front of the vehicle. Germain was thrown from the vehicle during the accident when her seat belt system failed. She was flown to the trauma center at INOVA Fairfax Hospital where she was treated for serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, but survived. Nicholas Ehrhardt was transported to Winchester Medical Center where he was treated, and released, for minor injuries sustained in the crash.
That witness accounts and the crash scene investigation suggested the potential of racing may have been indicated by law enforcement immediately seeking help from the public in identifying a second vehicle and driver believed to have been involved in the accident. As Frederick County law enforcement reported at the time: “Speed has been determined to have been a factor in this crash and the incident remains under investigation looking into the presence of other possible factors contributing to the cause.”
Street racing is now believed to have been identified as that other contributing factor.
At the time of the accident, Frederick County law enforcement sought dash-camera footage from anyone in the vicinity of the crash, which was described as follows:
“At approximately 3:20 p.m. Nicholas was in the left lane of Route 7 coming around a bend, at a very high rate of speed, when his vehicle dipped off the left edge of the roadway and onto the gravel shoulder. From there, Ehrhardt came back up onto the pavement, where he lost control and came sliding back across both eastbound lanes and off the right shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle next made significant impacts with a fence, a business sign (on a metal post), and a parked vehicle, with the body and frame of the Ford separating into two pieces. During the course of the crash events, Germain was ejected out onto the roadway after a catastrophic failure of the seat belt system and was subsequently flown to the trauma center at INOVA Fairfax Hospital where she was treated for serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, but expected to survive. Nicholas Ehrhardt was transported to Winchester Medical Center where he was treated, and released, for minor injuries sustained after the crash.”
As noted above, Sarah Michelle Ehrhardt was pronounced dead at the scene. In an obituary posted on the Omps Funeral Home website she was described as “an avid reader” who could spend hours in her favorite used book store, who also “loved spending time writing stories, snuggling with her dogs and laughing with friends and family”. She was also cited as “a rising senior at Eukarya Christian Academy in Stephens City” who was very involved with “the Media Ministry” at her church, the Winchester Church of God.
Local News
Front Royal mother-of-two searches for a kidney donor – for her husband
He’s a young husband – 36 – and father of two young kids who urgently needs someone, a living person, willing to give up a kidney so that he may continue to survive.
That was the shocking message imparted to a distressed Rotary club audience by a similarly emotional wife, launching a public appeal as the long wait for a deceased donor appears to be running low.
Jenna and Brady DeRemer, a Front Royal couple who occupy a home next to her parents, Mark and Kathy Bower, have lived for 10 years in the shadow of Brady’s deteriorating renal function, registering at the Fairfax Inova Hospital on its transplant list, so far to no avail.
Meanwhile, close family members on both sides are found not to have a matching organ and there is no national list of potential LIVE donors available – “So now I am asking my family, friends and community to help us, because if we don’t ask, we won’t receive,” Jenna pleaded, telling her audience that doing what she was doing “was one of the biggest life giving asks that there is.”
Also, she said, it’s “because I love my husband.”
Jenna told of a student, Brady DeRemer, she met at the University of Mary Washington, graduating at the same time, him with a Political Science degree and she with a Bachelor’s in English. Jenna went on to achieve a Master’s in Elementary Education, which brought the couple to Front Royal where she taught kindergartners at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School. Brady parlayed his college success into subcontracting jobs for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and most lately with Sony Corp. as a project manager with its international cyber security team in Herndon.
She described Brady as “a very involved father” to Reagan, 7, and Hudson, 4, who she home schools, taking the kids to the park, on bike rides, walks every evening, camping, hiking and swimming, and some indoor stuff including board games and reading.
But about two months ago, some lab work came back showing a “significant” drop in his kidney function, indicating Brady would need a transplant “relatively soon.” Jenna soon began search for a living donor which she ramped up just a week ago, circulating a single page leaflet titled “Searching for a KIDNEY DONOR” which invites readers to “Meet Brady” and stating “Brady now needs a living kidney donor so that he can continue doing the things he loves.”
Providing her telephone number to call or text (540-623-3285) she explains in the pamphlet how the transplant works and who, a living person, can donate. The surgery would take place at Inova Fairfax Hospital with insurance covering most of the cost. Travel and other expenses to a donor would be reimbursed. The donor’s hospital stay would be for only a few days, and most donors are back at work within two weeks.
Jenna says that for her husband’s transplant, the couple is looking for a healthy person under 45 and to call and/or text the above number.
Local News
Valley Health announces successful transition to new safety standard as COVID-19 patient census surges
Valley Health is pleased to announce that since adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for physicians and staff, ninety-seven percent of employees have chosen to receive the vaccine by the September 7 deadline or have received an approved exemption. “I am extremely proud of our team members’ commitment to the safety of our patients, fellow caregivers and community,” said Mark Nantz, President and CEO of Valley Health.
Valley Health was among the first health systems in the nation to add COVID-19 vaccination to the list of required vaccinations for staff. Since the announcement, over sixty medical associations including the American Hospital Association have endorsed required vaccination for healthcare workers.
“While vaccinated individuals can still contract COVID, unvaccinated individuals are more likely to be hospitalized and eleven times more likely to die from the virus. With the arrival of the more transmissible Delta variant in our region, it became clear that requiring vaccination was the most responsible course of action for ensuring the safety of our patients and staff,” Nantz noted.
“While we celebrate this successful transition to our new safety standard, there are still concerning developments with regard to the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community. In recent weeks, we have seen a dramatic spike in COVID cases in our region due to the growing presence of the highly contagious Delta variant. The rising COVID patient census continues to strain resources at our hospitals, physician offices, urgent care centers and other patient care locations. And to further underscore the importance of vaccination, we must note that the vast majority of the COVID-positive patients in our ICU are either unvaccinated or have not completed their vaccination series,” added Nantz.
With hospitalizations at rates not seen since last winter and a growing number of staff members on quarantine due to exposure, Valley Health caregivers are once again on the front lines of this pandemic. Dr. Iyad Sabbagh, Chief Physician Executive at Valley Health, urges community members to take the necessary precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19. “This pandemic is not over yet. On behalf of our entire care team of physicians, nurses and staff members, we are asking the public to take the necessary precautions against this virus including getting your COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, and to follow masking, distancing and handwashing guidelines. These simple actions are imperative for limiting the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant and protecting our dedicated healthcare workers on the front lines,” Sabbagh said.
Valley Health reminds the community that if you are concerned about a possible COVID-19 exposure or illness, contact your primary care provider or visit an Urgent Care center. If you are having a medical emergency, please call 911 or visit the nearest Emergency Department. Please note that an Emergency Department is not the appropriate setting for asymptomatic COVID testing or return-to-work testing following exposure and/or quarantine.
For more information on how to obtain a vaccine, visit www.valleyhealthlink.com/vaccine.
Local News
Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Frederick County under investigation
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J. Myers is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Frederick County. The crash occurred September 10, 2021, at 9:50 p.m. along the 2500 block of Route 50 (Northwestern Pike).
A 2014 Kia Rio was traveling west on Rt. 50 in the left lane, when a pedestrian walked north across the travel lane. The Kia was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The pedestrian was thrown into the right lane when a 2008 Audi TT that was also traveling west struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was wearing non-reflective clothing and was not in a crosswalk. The Kia and Audi immediately stopped and remained on the scene.
The pedestrian, Joseph M. Javage, 42, of Winchester, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the Kia, a 25-year-old female, of Round Hill, Va., was not injured in the crash. The female was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Audi, a 48-year-old female, of Winchester, Va., was not injured in the crash. The female was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Local News
9/11: a personal memoir
(Author’s note: this commentary was written on Sept. 11 and 12, 2001, as events transpired. It has since been reprinted in various edits, in various years on the anniversary of those 9/11 terrorist attacks on U.S. soil. Today, September 11, 2021, 20 years on from that horrific day, let us pause and remember, not only those who died and those they left behind, but the specific example of those first responders who walked into danger to offer a helping hand to those trapped inside the twisted wreckage of hatred delivered to NYC, but did not walk out. For it is their example and sacrifice on that day that points humanity toward a better future where 9/11’s and Kabul Airport bombings are a part of our past, rather than the expectation for our collective future.)
September 11, 2001: The faint ring of a telephone stirred me from a restless sleep. I grudgingly opened my eyes and realized that it was fairly early in the morning on Tuesday, a weekend for me in my current employment cycle … I stumbled into my adjacent office and without my glasses tried to make out the caller ID through a sleep-encrusted blur. I lift the receiver.
“Turn on your television!” my friend Dewey’s voice commanded excitedly. “We were watching one of the World Trade Center buildings burning after a plane ran into it about 15 minutes ago and another one just flew into the other building!”
“When?” – Reality and dreams seemed to be mixing though I thought I was awake.
“Now!!! A second ago,” Dewey said & I knew this was not a “Jerky Boys” prank phone call. I hung up the phone without responding. I understood as my mind snapped to, that the information was presented not for discussion, but for action. I was at my complex of three televisions at the far end of my third-floor loft apartment over the Main Street Mill that was so reminiscent to me of the fifth-floor walkup loft I had sublet for a year 11 blocks north of the World Trade Center some 20 years earlier. I hit the “on” button on the smallest of the three, the old 13-inch that I had gotten from my mom. It sat several feet from my living area couch and was my preferred home-alone viewing screen. Perhaps its size helped me maintain the illusion that I wasn’t really addicted to it.
The crystal-sharp satellite picture quickly appeared, I picked up the remote and punched in 970, the satellite channel for the NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C. As a child, it would, as likely as not, have been the morning news station I would be watching as I got ready for school and my parents prepared for their respective federal government jobs in D.C. and Rosslyn, Virginia.
There they were, the twin towers gleaming on a bright September morning against a cloudless, bright, blue sky – except for the huge plumes of black smoke pouring from the top 20 or so floors of both buildings. I flashed on the old ’70s movie “Towering Inferno”. How did that movie I’d never seen more than about 10 minutes of at a time end?!? How many were saved? How long did it take to finally – just burn out?
Bryant Gumble’s calm TV voice hypnotically recited the facts as known at – I flicked the info button to see the time, 9:07 a.m.
“Two planes … believed to be a 737 and a 767 … 18 minutes apart … North Tower first, then the South Tower … Not known if intent or accidents … Here it is. Watch to the right of your screen and you’ll see the second plane as it approaches and plows into the South Tower.”
Oh man, that wasn’t an accident!! There was malevolent intent apparent the first time I saw it. That building was a target. But can’t alarm the public with unsubstantiated theories – public, I have public there!!!
I raced back to my office for the phone. Stuart and Annie Lee, my friends since college days in Richmond, Virginia, at old VCU, the urban university; Stuart and Annie, whom I sublet that Lower Manhattan loft from in 1979-80, when I had my New York state of mind experience, still lived in that five-story walkup, 11 blocks from the World Trade Center.
Two-one-two, two-zero-two, NYC/DC, I always transpose those area codes in my head. I focus and dial two-one-two … The line picks up on the second ring. It is Annie’s voice, “Hello” – she seems breathless.
“Annie, what the hell is going on up there,” I blurt out not letting on how relieved I am to hear her voice.
“I don’t know but it’s pretty bizarre,” she replied.
We used to joke about whether the North Tower, the closest one to their loft, would fall on their building if it tipped over on its side northbound. It seemed that close, those big rectangles looming out of the back loft windows and over the rooftop deck Stuart had built. That was after their 1977 wedding in Charleston, South Carolina, Annie’s home turf. I glanced at the time on the caller ID. It was 9:11 a.m. – REALLY?!? I thought without verbalizing it.
“I just saw a tape of the second plane hitting the second building,” I said.
Annie hesitated, then said, “Roger, I was down there when they exploded.”
I was stunned. She had been closer than her home, at 9 in the morning. Was she nuts? What was Annie, an artist, a sculptor doing in the financial district at 8:45 in the morning? I must have verbalized the question as well as thought it.
“I was at the fish market they have in the parking lot on the east side of the Trade Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays (that’s an acceptable reason, I thought). We heard a plane and we all ducked. We knew it didn’t belong there so low over the city. Then the building exploded and we had to run under this building overhang to get away from all the burning debris that was coming down after the explosion. After the second explosion I thought I better get out of there and I went to look for my bike, which was on the Trade Center side. Luckily it was OK and I just came in the door when you called.
“You said the plane HIT the building?” she trailed off, apparently just making the connection between the low-flying plane that had caused those at the fish market to duck reflexively and the first explosion. “I didn’t, we didn’t – Listen Roger, I don’t mean to cut you off but I want to clear the line for my mom. I know she’s going to try and call or I should call her before the lines get clogged up.”
“OK, sure. Where’s Stuart,” I wanted to make sure the calm in her voice included knowledge of Stuart’s whereabouts before we disconnected.
“He’s here.”
“Good. You all take care and stay in touch.” I hung up.
They were OK.
That she was down there in physical jeopardy had jolted me …
I was back at the TV. I plopped on the couch. It was 9:15. It was like I was hypnotized, the emotional trauma of world-changing events perceived at an almost subconscious level. In a weird way it was like 1963 and 1968. But no, it was 2001 – the real first year of not only a new century but a new millennium; 2001, much bigger deal than 1901; none like it since 1001 – a thousand-year bookmark on the pages of history. So, I channel surf throughout the morning of September 11, 2001.
The World Trade Center, the Pentagon are in flames!! All air traffic to the U.S. being diverted and all planes in the states being brought down. – How?
“A plane down in the woods of western Pennsylvania – Camp David may have been the target” is theorized on the air.
BUT THEN – a huge plume of smoke in lower Manhattan. What the …?!?!
Is there only one building there?
It’s gone.
In a panic I look for competent reporting and a familiar voice. CNBC broadcasts from lower Manhattan, competent, who knows; familiar and boots on the ground, yes.
“One of the two World Trade Center towers has collapsed,” a camera shot from across the Hudson River – lower Manhattan looks like it is on fire – back to NWI (News World International) – they had the live feed from a New York City ABC affiliate earlier with a poor guy on the phone who was trapped on the 85th floor because the fire doors had locked up – which building was he in? Is he dead? He said things were under control and stabilizing and he was giving directions to where he and one other person were trapped with windows blown out – the firemen must have been going up …
Watching NWI with their main Canadian affiliate as … the … second tower … collapses from the top down – “Oh my God. Oh my God” the on-air voice repeats calm but distraught – how is that even possible? – as off camera, yelling and screaming with no pretense of calm maintained as the North Tower joins its sibling on the ground … where am I?!!? Two 110-story buildings … gone …
I watch lower Manhattan from across the Hudson River again. It is totally enshrouded in smoke. Are people suffocating in that? Could you breathe in there?
Again try Stuart and Annie. Nothing …
Then tears came and I sobbed with worry for my friends and for my old neighborhood; for 50,000 or 5,000 people, I didn’t know; for two buildings that had stood like a magical, surrealistic backdrop to an already magical skyline for a quarter of a century or more; for the firemen and the cops who went in there trying to get trapped people out … It’s just enormously, monumentally tragic and screwed up and I don’t feel bad about crying …
That it has come to this is tragic in more than the obvious ways. – Things will never be the same. A dark thought flashes into my consciousness – is that what it is really all about?
As the day progresses I follow the pending collapse of adjacent buildings, watch ghost-like, dust-covered people stumble, walk calmly with their briefcases or run from the rubble and spreading, spewing cloud that covers lower Manhattan.
As the skies over America clear of all air traffic for the first time in the age of air travel, an age that has existed all of my life, I wonder how the next attack will come, who will bring it and why …
As the day progressed into night, lower Manhattan took on an eerie look as powerful spotlights bracketed debris and the continually rising cloud of smoke from fires burning deep within the rubble of 220 stories, estimated at 1.2 million tons of debris that will take a year to clear …
Who knows how long it will take my mind – or anyone’s – to assimilate what has happened.
By Roger Bianchini
Sept. 11-12, 2001
Local News
LFCC cybersecurity degree program achieves prestigious ABET accreditation
With cybersecurity threats making frequent headlines, there has never been a greater need for professionals to protect data and assets from cybercriminals. Just this year alone, data breaches and ransomware hacks have targeted the U.S. military and those of our allies, telecommunications organizations, municipal networks, the airlines’ industry, health agencies, the gas industry, transportation systems, banks, individuals, and more.
In 2015, under the leadership of Dr. Henry Coffman, LFCC became one of the first two community colleges in Virginia to be designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense by the U.S. National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.
Now, the college is proud to announce that Dr. Coffman has led the Associate of Applied Science in Cybersecurity to accreditation by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) Computing Accreditation Commission (CAC). ABET approved the accreditation in August, but the accreditation is retroactive to Oct. 1, 2019, and remains in effect until 2026.
The A.A.S. cybersecurity program is one of the first in the world and is the only community college program in Virginia to receive such accreditation. LFCC’s faculty have worked hard to develop a program that is a model for cyber education, and this accreditation confirms our status as a leader in the field.
ABET-CAC is considered a prestigious recognition with only select top schools accredited internationally. Having this accreditation process gives LFCC another method of continuous improvement for this program, including greater access to cybersecurity professors and practitioners who can help ensure that LFCC’s program is offering students a quality learning experience.
LFCC’s cybersecurity graduates are able to either immediately enter the workforce or transfer to a four-year university to attain their bachelor’s degrees. Alexia Maynard, a 2020 cybersecurity graduate, stated she was happy to learn of the program’s accreditation. Maynard, who was the recipient of the Ross Fellowship for Service and Scholarship during her time at LFCC, is in her senior year at George Mason University, pursuing her bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity. “I have certainly been well-prepared by LFCC for my GMU classes and have had no issue applying my knowledge from LFCC to my current courses,” she said.
Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and Health Ia Gomez states, “Receiving the ABET accreditation is an outstanding achievement, in addition to our current center for academic excellence designation. We have always been very proud of our cybersecurity program and the ABET accreditation not only reaffirms the strength of our program but also elevates it and places it at the forefront of cybersecurity education at the community college level. Our cybersecurity students receive great knowledge and a tremendous skill set that will make them competitive when they enter the cybersecurity workforce.”
“Accreditation by ABET signifies that the cybersecurity program meets rigorous industry standards and produces graduates who are prepared to enter a critical technical field and lead the way in innovation and emerging technologies, and anticipate the welfare and safety needs of the public,” said Dr. Melissa Stange, professor of computer science who has served as a program evaluator of cybersecurity at four-year institutions for ABET. “Students who graduate from an ABET-accredited program are also seen favorably by employers and other institutions of higher education.”
Learn more about LFCC’s cybersecurity program at lfcc.edu/cybersecurity. For more information about ABET, its member societies, and the accreditation criteria used to evaluate programs, visit www.abet.org.
