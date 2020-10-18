Local News
Wildlife admissions up, donations down: Blue Ridge Wildlife Center plans virtual fundraiser November 1st to 7th
With sick and injured wildlife flooding into the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC) by the score – a record 2,600 already, with three months still to go this year – newly appointed executive director Annie Bradfield is coming up with ‘novel’ projects to secure much-needed funding.
The novel Coronavirus-19 pandemic, Bradfield told me after less than 48 hours on the job, has given more people more time to deliver more sick and injured wild things, from birds to animals to reptiles, for medical treatment or, in some cases, for permanent residency at the Boyce hospital complex.
During a tour of the outdoor “Wildlife Walk” where rehabilitated permanent residents, called “animal ambassadors,” are on public view, Annie revealed her plans for a virtual auction November 1-7 and group yoga sessions in the enclosure.
Details will be announced shortly, or visit <blueridgewildlifectr.org>
While her last position was with Blue Ridge Hospice, Annie’s passion for wildlife, particularly birds, was captured during five years at the American Bird Conservancy at The Plains, Va. She happily introduced me to a Peregrine falcon called Goose (also the name of one of my dogs!) and hosted a re-visit with longtime center residents, an Arctic Fox named Snow and Rufio, a happy-go-lucky squirrel,
The Royal Examiner reported in 2017 on the new million-dollar hospital site that replaced a small and aged nearby house, The Cottage, that was the home of BRWC since its founding in 2001.
When she has gotten her feet beneath her desk at the Boyce facility, Annie may be expected to emphasize a need for education in her new professional sector, including how members of the public should properly react to wild animals in distress. Her plans also include expanding an already successful program of offsite educational programs.
She resides in Winchester with her husband, Neil; her daughter Mickey; and three stepchildren, Eva, Jack, and Ainsley. Annie received her undergraduate degrees in History and Psychology from Shenandoah University.
Holiday season starting early at Front Royal Rotary; donations sought for kids’ winter coats and Christmas cheer food for needy families
With about two months to go, the Rotary Club of Front Royal is already gearing up for the holiday season.
For the third straight year, Front Royal Rotary is adding “coats for kids” to its annual Christmas food distribution, called the Doc Smith Christmas Basket Program that dates back to 1916 and is named for a Front Royal police chief back in the day.
According to club President Derrick Leasure, the program provides basic food staples to families in need “to make sure they have a traditional Christmas dinner.” Last Christmas 120 boxes of food were delivered along with 80 winter coats for children in need, identified by the Warren County Department of Social Services.
Former County Administrator Doug Stanley, who again heads up fundraising efforts for the local Rotary, said the goal this year is to provide up to 150 coats along with an additional number of food baskets and that cash donations are already welcome. For the coats alone, he said about $3,000 is needed. He reminded that “your donation of just $20 will buy a child a new coat.”
Said Social Services Director Jon Martz, “The Warren County Department of Social Services is proud to be a partner in such a meaningful and important project. It is another example of community members coming together to meet the needs of our most vulnerable citizens.”
Donations may be made at the Warren County Administration Office, 220 North Commerce Avenue, Suite 100, and at various government and business locations throughout the town.
For additional information, contact Michelle Smeltzer, County Community Liaison, at (540) 892-6108 or michelle.smeltzer@dss.virginia.gov
8 minutes and 46 second of silence on a bridge for an unreached birthday
At 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, October 14, 38 sign-bearing people set out from Riverton’s Greater Joy Baptist Church parking lot to march to the midway point of the bridge over the South Fork of the Shenandoah River at the northern entrance into the Town of Front Royal, Virginia. Those signs as illustrated in accompanying photos, were of the familial and social roles George Floyd, killed on May 25 while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota on a minor criminal accusation, played in life. October 14 would have been Floyd’s 47th birthday. It was acknowledged in demonstrations across the nation.
On their way to the bridge’s center the Front Royal Floyd remembrance demonstrators passed a group of 2nd Amendment advocates gathered near the Riverton 7/11 without incident.
They also heard seemingly supportive honks from a few passing vehicles and heard one American and Trump for President flag-bearing pickup truck gun its engine northbound past them, in what did not appear to be a gesture of solidarity.
They also encountered a familiar lone, sign-bearing counter-protester on the bridge, again without incident other than that person following their march along the bridge’s northbound traffic side walkway. That counter-protester’s sign focused on Floyd’s run-ins with the law, none of which carried a death penalty.
Once at their bridge midpoint destination as 6 p.m. approached they stood silent for 8-minutes-and-46-seconds to honor a 47th birthday that did not come for George Floyd, the man killed by a Minneapolis policeman’s knee to his throat for 8-minutes-and-46 seconds as he was being arrested on May 25 for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 dollar bill at a convenience store purchase.
The cellphone video of Floyd’s death, murder or modern-day lynching some have called it, as he begged for his life launched a national wave of protests over, not only Floyd’s, but a number of other by all accounts unnecessary deaths by police officers of people of color across the United States of America over the past year-plus.
The Front Royal acknowledgement of George Floyd’s unrealized birthday was organized by Front Royal Unites. Units of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office blocked the outer northbound and southbound lanes from traffic as a safety precaution, although it appeared the southbound lane was opened after it became apparent the involved numbers of Floyd mourners would not require the use of walkways on both sides of the bridge. Rush hour traffic did not appear to be impeded by the march or lane closures.
That Wednesday’s local portion of a national acknowledgement of Floyd’s unrealized birthday did not imply a criticism of local law enforcement’s relationship to all aspects of this community, seemed indicated by Front Royal Unites principal Samuel Porter’s megaphoned thank you to the Sheriff’s Office and nearby support-stationed Town Police units for their cooperation in facilitating Wednesday’s, as well as previous events.
However, questions about Front Royal Unites current leadership’s relationship to all aspects of this community were raised by Norma Jean Shaw’s George Floyd birthday event preview report. Shaw noted Front Royal Unites’ under Porter’s leadership’s initial request was that authorities shut down the South Fork Bridge to all traffic during the Wednesday evening rush hour to facilitate the demonstration.
As Shaw reported, the controlling governmental entity, VDOT (the Virginia Department of Transportation) declined that request to disrupt the traffic flow into and out of Front Royal’s northside for a Wednesday rush hour tribute to Floyd. However, county authorities worked to allow the First Amendment expression of free speech on the equal justice under the law demonstration to occur at the requested site without a major disruption of traffic or safety hazard to the 38 demonstrators, 39 counting the counter-demonstrator on the bridge.
Former FR Unites founding member and first president Stevi Hubbard left the organization in the weeks after its second June public march “For Justice” – the first march was June 5 “Against Racism” drawing an estimated 1500 people to the Bing Crosby Stadium starting and finishing point. The second, June 20 “March for Justice” from Skyline Middle School (the old WCHS massive resistance to desegregation site) to the Gazebo drew about 125 people. Hubbard has declined to comment publicly on the reasons for her departure from the organization.
Expect slow moving traffic on Route 7 and Route 11 in Winchester area during the night of October 15th
Motorists should be aware of slow-moving vehicles tonight, October 15 into October 16, in the area of westbound Route 7 in the Winchester area proceeding to Route 11.
Crews will be moving the object left on Route 7 in Clarke County after an incident on Monday, October 12 when a tractor-trailer load disconnected from the trailer. Two cranes were brought to the site on October 13 to remove the heavy concrete object from the eastbound roadway shoulder to a site at the bottom of the steep grade on Route 7. The object is now next to Route 7 westbound.
Beginning at 9 p.m. on October 15 the towing operation will move the object along the following route:
· Route 7 westbound
· Right on Fort Collier Road
· Right on West Brooke Road
· Left on Park Center Road
· Enter Route 11 and proceed on Route 11/37 northbound
· Left onto Welltown Road
· Left onto tow company property entrance
The Virginia State Police will escort the towing vehicle along with two crash cushions, one on either side of the escort. The speed will be around 8 to 10 miles per hour with no passing. As traffic queues occur the escort group can pull aside where room allows and let traffic go by. Coordination with both Shenandoah Electric and Rappahannock Electric to have trucks available to raise overhead lines where needed.
The operation is estimated to conclude by 2 a.m. on October 16.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Vets offered free rides to November medical appointments
Michael Williams and his business MDUB CHAUFFEUR SERVICES, LLC is partnering with Skip Rogers and Able Forces Foundation to mark the third annual Robert “Bob” Williams Veterans Appreciation Month, in honor and memory of his late father.
For the month of November, any U.S. Veteran who needs a ride to a doctor’s appointment is encouraged to complete a query form on his website at www.ridewithmw.com for your complimentary roundtrip transportation (based on availability), as long as your appointment is within a *thirty-mile radius.
*Exception: If you have an appointment at the Martinsburg, WVA VA Hospital, he will gladly cover that as well.
This wonderful partnership is another way we are thanking as many vets as possible for the freedoms we all take so much for granted.
NOTE: Masks will be mandatory for all, to protect the well-being of our amazing veterans.
Halloween 2020 Observance: Safety reminder from the Front Royal Police Department
The Town of Front Royal is not canceling Halloween and will leave it at the discretion of parents and homeowners whether they choose to participate. This year the Town of Front Royal will not be sponsoring the annual Hometown Halloween on Main Street due to COVID-19 concerns. However, there will be some businesses on Main Street planning to participate in Halloween festivities on that day.
It is highly recommended that everyone should use a flashlight and wear reflective clothing to increase their visibility. Trick-or-treaters should only approach residences that have porch lights on and are requested to be off the streets by 9:00pm. Motorists should use extreme caution when driving in neighborhoods where children are on the streets. The Front Royal Police Department will have additional officers on patrol to ensure safety in our community.
WCHS DECA installs officers for the 2020-21 school year
On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the WCHS DECA Chapter conducted a virtual Officer Installation Ceremony. Officiating the ceremony was Ms. Katelyn Watson from Orlando, FL. Ms. Watson is a past WCHS DECA President and chapter member.
The following DECA members were sworn in as chapter officers for the 2020-21 school year:
- Emily Johnson, President
- Mia Santillan, Vice-President – Retail Operations
- Devin Modesitt, Vice-President – Food Operations
- Makayla Grant, Vice-President – Recruitment
- Jordan Cockrell, Vice-President – Marketing
- Michael Kelly, Vice-President – Human Resources
- Jackson Pond, Vice-President – Administration
- Reina Garnett, Vice-President – Corporate Information
Despite the many challenges facing this school year, the WCHS DECA Leadership Team is planning a full schedule of activities promoting the development of leadership skills and marketing professional development for its members this school year. Among the chapter activities planned for this year is the transition of the school store, Wildcats’ Corner, from an “on-site” location to an e-commerce format.
Virginia DECA announced, earlier in September, that district and state competition conferences would be conducted virtually in December and March, respectively.
