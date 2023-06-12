Local News
Wildlife Center at Boyce continues to grow; 2,450 patients treated and released last year
As the non-profit Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC), located in Boyce, looks toward its annual upscale fundraising banquet at Long Branch historic house and farm at Millwood on September 9, it reflects on record growth at the center these past 12 months.
First, there was a staff increase to cope with the extra work, and the permanent veterinarian, Dr. Jennifer Riley, was afforded more help as she cared for 3,406 wildlife patients, 2,450 of which were treated, rehabilitated, and released back into the wild. Apart from hiring a veterinary associate for the Riley-led practice, the center, due to increased volume of animals and visitors, hired more front office staff and directors of development and education. Some 20 interns bolster the staff annually.
In addition to veterinary medicine and rehab services, the center held 81 educational programs for some 4,000 participants and fielded 23,000 hotline calls regarding wild animals in distress.
In a letter to members, top BRWC officials, Russell B. McKelway, chair; Heather Shank-Givens, vice chair; and Annie Bradfield, executive director, described what they called “another area of primary importance to the overall health of wildlife, humans, and our ecosystems” as research. The center is participating in several ongoing research studies involving avian flu, rabies, barred owl genetics, zoonotic parasites, wildlife trafficking, and emerging zoonotic diseases. Partner organizations include Tufts University, Virginia Department of Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Wisconsin and Richmond Universities, and Virginia Tech.
Boosting its upcoming fundraising dinner of Saturday, September 9, the governing group said: “You will be supporting our purchase of medical supplies, veterinary medicine, food, shelter, and rehabilitation services for animals in need, and expanding our educational programs to reach more people in our community and across the country.”
BRWC receives no public financial support, relying entirely on private donations. Its mission is “to protect and conserve native wildlife by integrating veterinary medicine, rehabilitation, public education, professional training and research.”
For dinner information, contact Trish Carter at trish@blueridgewildlifectr.org.
Front Royal Rotary president prepares to retire; makes final awards to local non-profits
At Rotary Club of Front Royal President Lori Glascock’s penultimate meeting of her one-year tenure, two additional grants were awarded Friday to local non-profits which sent the club into several thousands of dollars in awards given this year.
Community cash grants went to the Northern Virginia 4-H Education & Conference Center ($2,000) and was accepted by 4-H Center Executive Director Katie Tennant; and to the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging ($3,000). This second award was accepted by Senior Center Manager Misty Alger, who was accompanied by Allison Mondell, the agency’s director of development.
Next week’s Front Royal Rotary’s weekly meeting will be Glascock’s last, featuring her end-of-year report. On June 23, realtor Ken Evans will succeed Glascock as president of the Front Royal club. Glascock’s final financial report for her year in office is due in August.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 12 – 16, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 8, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 3.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures between Front Royal town limits and Fauquier County line for pavement marking operations, June 8 – 11 nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures between Front Royal town limits and Shenandoah County line for pavement marking operations, Sunday and Monday nights (June 11 – 12) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight mobile lane closures between Page County line and Front Royal town limits for pavement marking operations, Sunday and Monday nights (June 11 – 12) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Route 522 (Winchester Road/Remount Road) – Northbound and southbound overnight mobile lane closures between Clarke County and Rappahannock County lines for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Sunday night (June 11).
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Flagger traffic control between FR-283 (Appalachian Lane/Crimson Lane) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) for inspection of the I-66 overpass bridge, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Grand opening & ribbon cutting at Melissa Ichiuji Gallery on Main Street
In the heart of Front Royal, a new creative hub is blossoming. Melissa Ichiuji, an artist who has captivated audiences worldwide with her bold and provocative works, has set up her studio gallery on Main Street, bringing her global artistic vision to the local community.
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Mayor Lori Cockrell and Board of Supervisor Walt Mabe, welcomed Melissa Ichiuji to the community. The artist’s studio gallery at 223 E. Main Street will be open to the public every Friday and Saturday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.
In the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, Ichiuji found herself more drawn to nature and her local community. Having exhibited her art globally, this Front Royal-based artist felt the urge to concentrate her energies locally. The opening of her gallery embodies this mission, offering locals a taste of her bold, playful, and powerful sculptures and paintings.
Ichiuji’s work, frequently imbued with metaphors, sexual puns, and explorations of transcendence, psychological tension, and metamorphosis, has been exhibited in prestigious museums and galleries in Paris, Brussels, Munich, Berlin, New York City, and Washington, D.C. Her fearless creativity incorporates diverse materials like welded steel, ceramics, textiles, and found objects, thereby allowing her to express meaning through form, color, and texture.
The gallery serves as a platform for Ichiuji to showcase her works and provides an innovative hub for other creatives to share their passions and talents through exhibits, concerts, lectures, and classes. This new addition to Front Royal aims to foster a thriving community of creators.
With her studio gallery, Melissa Ichiuji invites the public to experience her artwork firsthand, offering private viewings by appointment for a more intimate and personalized experience. This new artistic hub is a welcome addition to Front Royal’s cultural scene, promising to be as captivating as the artwork it houses. For more information, visit the Melissa Ichiuji Studio Gallery website at www.melissaichiuji.com.
NFL Veterans Early, Pierce, Moseley bring gridiron wisdom to Warren County Sheriff’s Football Camp
Football’s enduring appeal and its ability to unite communities took center stage on June 10th, 2023, as the Warren County Sheriff’s Office hosted the third annual football camp. Free for all participants, this event underlined the office’s commitment to bolstering community relations and personal development through sport. The camaraderie was palpable at the DSS Complex football field, the chosen venue for this grand display of unity and athleticism.
As the day began, a sense of shared excitement was felt across Warren County. Sheriff Mark Butler, an ardent advocate for community integration, had teased the event in a Town Talk earlier. The camp aimed to engage local youth, ages 11 to 17, in a day of football-driven fun, skill-building, and mutual support. The spirit of community radiated from the DSS Complex field, flanked by eager participants and their families.
The event boasted an array of accomplished coaches, including Skyline HS Coach Chris Wigington, WCHS Coaches Josh Breeden, and Ben Werner, alongside Austin Butler, Josh Butler, Gage Steele, Michael Early, Kurk Pierce, and Mark Moseley. The seasoned mentors put their knowledge and experience at the disposal of the young participants, shaping the day into an exciting exploration of football skills and teamwork.
Adding to the day’s fervor was the presence of Alicia Blanding from the DC Divas, a top-tier women’s professional football team based in Washington, D.C. The DC Divas are 3-time national champions and have existed in the Washington area for 20 years. Blandings’ participation lent a professional touch to the event and inspired the young footballers with her expertise and zeal.
The WCSO Football Camp was not just about perfecting the spiral throw or the 40-yard dash. Sheriff Mark Butler and his team were resolute in using the camp as a vessel to promote community bonds, a core element in ensuring a safe and thriving environment. The spirit of camaraderie echoed across the football field as the participants worked, learned, and celebrated together.
The day also featured a silent auction, a thoughtful initiative to raise funds for local charities. This initiative further underlined the camp’s commitment to the community, a testament to the Sheriff’s office’s dedication to strengthening Warren County beyond the boundaries of law enforcement.
Participants left with more than newly acquired football skills and community bonds. Each received a commemorative t-shirt, symbolizing their participation in this unity-building event, and enjoyed a delectable lunch provided by Will Bryant from So Mote it Beef BBQ.
The WCSO Football Camp is a testament to how law enforcement agencies can engage with their communities beyond their traditional roles. Sheriff Mark Butler and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office demonstrate their commitment to creating a more resilient, safe, and unified community by fostering youth development, promoting community spirit, and supporting local charities.
UPDATE: Parents slam School Board for division’s failure to notify them about alleged child abuse
The Warren County School Board faced several emotional parents seeking answers about alleged child abuse that is under investigation at Hilda J. Barbour (HJB) Elementary School in Front Royal, Va.
“I want you to picture a 27-year-old teacher smacking [my 4-year-old daughter] in the back of the head,” said Tyler Wright during the board’s regular Wednesday, June 7 meeting. “The same teacher who took her out of my arms every day, and I trusted with the safety of her and my son was the same one that was harming them.”
According to Wright, Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) employees Kayla Bennett, an HJB preschool teacher, and Cassandra Carter, her instructional assistant, were suspended from the school division on May 4 and May 5, respectively. After hearing from the public and following a closed meeting last night, the School Board voted to approve their dismissals.
According to Wright, WCPS Supervisor of Special Services Lisa Seal contacted him on May 9 about the alleged incidents involving his child.
“Why did it take until May 9th for Lisa Seal to call me? Why did I hear from other parents about the allegations that were made towards my kids in the classroom before [Seal called me]?” Wright asked School Board members. “No one from the school system made contact with me.”
After speaking with Seal, Wright said he specifically asked his two children if their teachers were harming them.
“My daughter informed me that she had been yanked by the arm to the ground, and my son informed me of the same, along with a couple of names of students he had witnessed being smacked or hit with items in the class,” said Wright. “I was outraged, as any parent would be.”
Wright, some of his family members, and numerous other parents and residents who spoke during the board’s community participation segment questioned why WCPS did not notify them sooner of what was happening at HJB, chastised board members and WCPS employees for withholding information, and urged them to do better.
Jennifer Mulligan of Front Royal, Va., whose son was in the HJB class that is under investigation, explained to board members that multiple students may have been physically assaulted in the classroom, some of who are disabled and non-verbal.
“As parents, our biggest fear is not being able to protect our children, and this situation has only magnified that fear,” Mulligan said. “I firmly believe that we need to do more to protect our children, especially those… who are unable to protect themselves.”
Mulligan suggested a “simple solution” — install cameras in the classrooms, particularly those for preschoolers and students with disabilities.
“If this was in place already, the situation would not have occurred,” Mulligan said. “And if it had, it would’ve been caught a lot sooner, and these children would not have had to go through what they’ve had to go through.”
Another parent, Karla Snell (above), who is an instructional assistant at Warren County High School, said both her son and daughter attended HJB. Her daughter just graduated from fifth grade, while her young son just started preschool during the past year. And while her daughter loved every minute and every person at HJB, her son can’t say the same, Snell told the board members.
“Why is that my 3-year-old son’s first-ever school experience… has been shattered by one individual and people who wouldn’t speak up?” asked Snell, noting that all WCPS employees are mandatory reporters who have an individual duty to report known or suspected abuse or neglect relating to children.
WCPS response
WCPS on May 19 issued a press release addressing the situation that said the administration became aware of a complaint involving staff members at HJB and promptly placed the staff members on leave while a joint investigation with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the local Department of Social Services was initiated..
“Parents of children in the affected classroom were contacted and urged to speak to their children and reach out to WCPS personnel if they had any additional questions or information,” according to the release. “Measures were taken to ensure that educational services and support continued uninterrupted in the classroom, with staffing adjustments being made.”
During his report to the School Board on Wednesday, WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger read a statement explaining the process that is undertaken by the school division regarding incidents involving allegations of child abuse.
When WCPS is notified of a complaint, Ballenger said the process is to ensure that there is a clear determination of an alleged complaint.
“All school system employees are mandated reporters if the complaint concerns child abuse or neglect,” he said. “The school system employees are required to contact the Department of Social Services, per School Board policy… at the time of an initial allegation of abuse or neglect.”
Ballenger said that the school system can take many actions related to the allegations, and as a practice, any abuse or neglect complaints are followed with the removal of any staff member alleged in the complaint policy.
“This practice helps to ensure the safety of students, employees, employee’s rights and to ensure that an investigation can be conducted properly,” said Ballenger. “It is not the school division’s responsibility to determine if there is any upholding to abuse or neglect if that has occurred. This will be determined by the local Department of Social Services or the Sheriff’s Office.”
If there is no merit to any of the allegations, as determined by the Department of Social Services or the Sheriff’s Office, then the school system may reinstate an employee to active duty, he added.
But “if it is determined that allegations do have merit, or there is a finding, then WCPS will take additional actions as required by School Board policy with the Code of Virginia,” said Ballenger.
School Board responses
Members of the Warren County School Board took the opportunity during each of their reports to address the residents who spoke about the child abuse allegations.
School Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins were present during the board’s Wednesday meeting. School Board Chair Kristen Pence was absent.
“This is very serious, and we need to take it seriously,” said Lo. “It’s very helpful for us to hear from you.”
Funk (above), who explained that there are certain things that board members cannot publicly discuss, empathized with the parents. As a parent of a special needs child who was nonverbal until almost age five and as an educator, Funk said that she doesn’t take their concerns lightly.
“But we have to work through and are bound by policies and procedures, and that is a tough pill to swallow,” she said. “There’s nothing I can say that will make that any easier.”
Salins suggested that every WCPS employee should sign a mandatory reporter document.
“If the policy is the problem, then I want the policies changed,” she said. “I want to know that every single employee has to sign an acknowledgment that they are a mandatory reporter. Nobody should set foot in a classroom if they have not signed something acknowledging that they’re a mandatory reporter.”
Among other suggestions, Salins also called for bringing in an outside investigating firm “to investigate not the crime, because that is the sheriff’s department’s job, but to investigate us [the School Board] and every employee in our district who was involved,” she said.
Several members of the audience applauded that suggestion.
In an email sent to the Royal Examiner tonight, Salins said that earlier in the meeting, she made a motion to remove the personnel report and addendum from the consent agenda in order to allow more discussion, which happened during a closed session after the last action item.
“After reading us out of closed session, we voted on agenda item 6C personnel report and 6D personnel report addendum,” Salins wrote in the email. “I made the motion, with Mrs. Lo seconding, to accept the personnel report as presented for the dismissal of Kayla Bennett and Cassandra Carter, to accept the resignations as presented with the exception of [two other employees], to accept the appointments and transfers as presented, and to accept the personnel addendum as presented. The vote was unanimous.”
To watch the School Board’s June 7 meeting in its entirety, go to:
To watch a previous interview the Royal Examiner conducted with Tyler Wright regarding this situation, go to: https://royalexaminer.com/town-talk-incident-involving-hilda-j-barbour-elementary-staff-members-sparks-investigation-and-concern/.
A Fond Farewell to Barbara Way: A Pillar of Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center announces the retirement of its cherished Executive Director, Barbara Way. After years of influential service, she’s leaving an indelible mark on the Center and the many lives it has transformed.
Barbara’s passionate and tireless service to the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center has been nothing short of transformative. Her leadership and dedication propelled the Center to new heights, enabling it to reach more local women and positively impact their lives.
One of Barbara’s key accomplishments includes the expansion of the Center’s scholarship endowments. These funds directly facilitate the annual ‘Dare To Dream’ grants, which achieved a record-breaking award of $12,000 this year. This notable increase in financial support for women pursuing their dreams is a testament to Barbara’s commitment and hard work.
Barbara’s departure is undoubtedly significant for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center. Her relentless pursuit of the Center’s mission has left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire and guide the organization’s future endeavors.
While Barbara steps down from her official role, her influence remains woven into the fabric of the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center. We express our deepest gratitude for her years of devoted service and wish her all the best in her next chapter.
We invite donations to the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center to honor Barbara’s impactful work. These can be designated ‘In Honor of Barbara Way’ and will contribute to the ongoing support and empowerment of local women.
