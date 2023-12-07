Local News
Wildlife Center’s ‘Patient of the Week’ highlights importance of protecting region’s wild animals
It’s been a few years since Royal Examiner representatives visited the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC) in Boyce, and most of that time our online newspaper has been pleased, and honored, to publish each week the photo and story behind injured animals that are delivered, now by the thousand each year, for treatment and, unfortunately for some, the benefits of euthanasia.
Many of these animals, however, are treated by not one, but now two, on-site veterinarians and their helpers, some volunteers among them, as the center has developed from its original old, old house, to a modern hospital enabling staff to admit and provide urgent medical care for hundreds more animals, birds and reptiles annually. Staff has increased exponentially over the past decade also, including the doubling up of veterinary care, as earlier mentioned.
Many of these unfortunate wild animals, indigenous to our region, are struck by vehicles or by victimized by garden tending materials accidents, others are poisoned by the effect of hunters’ lead bullets left in abandoned portions of carcasses left in the wild. Readily available unleaded ammunition is recommended regularly by BRWC. The injured may be operated on for the most serious and painful of injuries, and hopefully recover enough to be released back into the wild.
Some that are left with tended injuries that nevertheless make them unable to return to their habitats, are carefully housed in outside viewing areas, in airy cages, are labelled “ambassadors” and are used as educational tools in schools, service and other organizations, taking to the road almost weekly to spread the word about what the center, which is not subsidized by government entities but operates only on donated funds, does and how it does it. The weekly publication of the “Patient of the Week” and its photograph, has steadily shown the public the how and the why protection of our local wildlife is so important to ours and neighboring counties, and perhaps why we should give consideration to donating to the cause.
We’ve noticed over the months how owls appear to be one of the more common intakes among all animals, birds and reptiles, including the handsome old boy featured in the following “Patient of the Week” report from the center. We take the opportunity to wish him well, and welcome his eventual release to his home environment. Important to his recovery was the center’s new X-ray machine that a spokesperson said “could never have been purchased without the amazing donations made at this past fall’s fundraising gala!”
This owl, with broken metacarpals (“fingers”), is expected to recover well enough not to join others of his kind as a permanent resident “ambassador”. As with all the wildlife that arrives at the center, the vets and the center staff rejoice upon their patient recoveries that allow them to be released back to their natural habitat to begin life anew. So, off he will fly in the New Year.
We hope you will read through and study the photographs of this wise old owl, and follow our weekly series with interest and feeling for our native animal friends.
To contact BRWC, at 106 Island Farm Lane, Boyce, VA 22620, call (540) 837-9000 or email info@blueridgewildlifectr.org.
(Malcolm Barr Sr., contributing writer for the Royal Examiner, is a lifelong friend of all animals, wild, domestic, great and small!)
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Barred Owl
This Barred owl was brought in to us after being found down along a roadside with broken metacarpals (“fingers”) on the left wing.
This is the “before” radiograph, showing that both the major AND minor metacarpal bones are fractured and badly displaced.
Due to the owl’s critical condition at intake, surgery was not possible until the following day.
After 24 hours of pain medications and fluids, this patient was in far more stable condition and our veterinary staff was able to perform surgery to place an external fixator to stabilize the metacarpal bones.
This year we were able to purchase a much-needed brand-new X-ray machine to replace our older unit that had recently broken down.
Not only is this new machine more reliable, it is also mobile, which allows us to take radiographs mid-surgery in our operating room without having to move the patient back and forth between radiology and surgery.
This was our pre-op setup. The x-ray detector plate is placed directly on the surgery table, then a heat pad and towel laid on top.
Because x-rays can penetrate easily through fabric, this does not create any issues with the images.
This was taken intraoperatively, as you can see owl’s body overlying the wavy heating element of the heat pad. Because it can sometimes be difficult to correlate what is palpable to actual bone orientation, the surgical clamp seen was used as a landmark. Comparing its physical location to what is seen on the radiograph can help improve alignment.
It is simply amazing to be able to do this without having to break sterile field or otherwise disturb an anesthetized patient, which would be the case with a typical standing x-ray machine.
The “after” photo: both metacarpal bones are well-aligned!
Having access to a reliable x-ray machine is critical to treating a large portion of our patients that come in with broken bones, swallowed hooks, or gunshot wounds.
This x-ray machine, and other critical medical equipment, could never have been purchased without the amazing donations made at this past Fall’s Gala.
This owl has been recovering well and has finally begun to eat on their own.
They’ll require bandage changes and cage rest for the next few weeks while the bone continues to heal, and then will require a bit of time in our outdoor pre-release enclosures for reconditioning.
We’ll be monitoring recovery closely and we hope to have them released and back home early in the New Year!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Legal Notices
Invitation to Bid: E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School Gymnasium Conversion
You are invited to bid on a general contract for Warren County Public Schools, E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School Gymnasium Conversion for the Warren County School Board. This project generally consists of converting an existing auditorium with sloped floor to an elementary gymnasium. All bids shall be on a lump sum basis.
Bids shall be received until 2:00 P.M. local prevailing time on December 18, 2023, to the attention of Dr. Chris Ballenger, Superintendent, in the Board Room of the Warren County Public School Administration Building, 210 N. Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630, at which time they will be opened publicly and read aloud. Bids received after this time will not be accepted. All interested parties are invited to attend.
Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect/Engineer, the Warren County School Board office, and at the following locations:
Valley Construction News
426 Campbell Avenue SW
Roanoke, VA 24016
Jeanette Giordano
The Blue Book Bldg. & Construction Network
800 E. Main Street
Jefferson Valley, NY 10535
Builders Exchange of Tennessee
300 Clark Street
Knoxville, TN 37921
DODGE Data & Analytics
3315 Central Avenue
Hot Springs, AR 71913
ConstructConnect
30 Technology Parkway South
Suite 100
Norcross, GA 30092-2912
Construction Journal
400 SW 7th Street
Stuart, FL 34994
Plans and specifications can be obtained via download from ShareFile at no cost. Contact ggoetz@zmm.com for ShareFile access. Upon receipt of valid email address, ZMM Architects & Engineers will provide a password with instructions on accessing and downloading plans and specifications. Hard copies of plans and specifications can be obtained from ZMM upon receipt of a nonrefundable check in the amount of $75.00. Plans and specifications can be shipped for additional charge. Contact ZMM for further details.
Bids shall be accompanied by a bid guarantee of not less than 5% of the amount of the bid, which may be a certified check or cashier’s check, or a bid bond of 5% of the amount of the bid, made payable to Warren County School Board. A performance bond, payment bond and a material and labor bond will be required and the cost shall be included in the bid price.
Bidders are required under Title 54.1, Chapter 11, Code of Virginia (1950), as amended, to be licensed as a “Class A Contractor” before submitting a bid of one hundred twenty thousand ($120,000) dollars or more; or to be licensed as a “Class B Contractor” before submitting a bid of ten thousand ($10,000) dollars or more but less than one hundred twenty thousand ($120,000) dollars; or be licensed as a “Class C Contractor” before submitting a bid of no more than ten thousand dollars ($10,000). Each Bidder will be required to give their State Registration Number on their proposal. All non-resident contractors and subcontractors bidding the work described herein shall register with the Department of Labor and Industry under the provisions of Section 40.1-30 of the Code of Virginia.
The Owner reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any or all bids.
A pre-bid conference will be held on December 3, 2023 beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the Warren County Public School Administration Building, 210 N. Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630 with a tour of the school afterwards. The school is located at 40 Crescent St., Front Royal, VA 22630. This will provide an opportunity to answer questions and explain any items requiring further clarification.
Bids shall be binding for a period of sixty (60) days from the date on which bids are opened.
Warren County School Board
Dr. Chris Ballenger
Superintendent
Pearl Harbor: The Day That Changed America Forever
An Infamous Day in American History
On December 7, 1941, a day President Franklin Roosevelt declared would “live in infamy,” the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, was attacked by Japanese forces. This catastrophic event not only led to the loss of over 2,300 American lives but also marked a pivotal moment in world history, catapulting the United States into World War II.
A Nation Shaken and Mobilized
The attack on Pearl Harbor caused unprecedented destruction. The U.S.S. Arizona was obliterated, and the U.S.S. Oklahoma capsized, among other significant losses. Admiral Husband Edward Kimmel’s urgent dispatch encapsulated the shock and severity of the situation: “AIR RAID ON PEARL HARBOR X THIS IS NOT DRILL.” The following day, Congress declared war on Japan, signifying the end of America’s isolationism and the beginning of its significant role in World War II. The nation rapidly transitioned to a wartime economy, accelerating armaments production for military campaigns across multiple fronts.
The Human Response: Voices from the Aftermath
In the wake of the attack, Alan Lomax, head of the Library of Congress Archive of American Folk Song, sought to capture the public’s immediate reactions. Folklorists recorded diverse perspectives, from a Californian woman in Texas lamenting the rise of hatred to ordinary Americans grappling with the sudden thrust into a global conflict. These “man on the street” interviews offer a poignant glimpse into the national psyche at a time of great uncertainty and sorrow.
Propaganda and Patriotism
The Office of War Information (OWI), established months after the attack, utilized collective fear and outrage to bolster support for the war effort. The OWI effectively mobilized public sentiment and labor toward the war cause through propaganda that highlighted American patriotism.
Preserving History: Library of Congress’s Role
The Library of Congress plays a crucial role in preserving the memories of Pearl Harbor. It houses an annotated NBC news report script from December 7, 1941, emphasizing the news delivery’s gravity. The Library’s extensive collection includes recordings of wartime broadcasts, post-battle assessments, and even stories from World War II veterans, offering a comprehensive look into the era’s history.
The attack on Pearl Harbor remains a defining moment in American history. It led to a major shift in global politics and deeply affected the American spirit. The collective memory of this event, preserved through various mediums, continues to remind us of the resilience and unity displayed in the face of adversity.
Principals Confirm Pending Sale of 53.8-Acre Portion of Expanded SVGC to Local Private School
Officials of both the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club (SVGC) and Dominion Ridge Academy confirmed the pending sale of a 53.87-acre portion of the former Bowling Green Country Club acquired recently by SVGC, to the Christian-based, non-denominational pre-K through 12th-grade school founded in 2006. The school has been seeking to expand its physical plant for about a decade and now plans to do so on the acquired property, which includes a 15,000 to 16,000 square-foot clubhouse.
SVGC owner Richard Runyon described the portion of his club planned for sale as the front 9 of the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club’s Rockland Farm Course, which was the old South Course at Bowling Green.
According to its website Dominion Ridge is a Christian-based, non-denominational pre-K through 12th-grade school founded in 2006, graduating its first class in 2012 as its enrollment grew to about 100. Its current enrollment was cited at 180 by Dominion Ridge Board member and Acting Chairman Michael Graham.
Contacted about the pending sale both Graham and Runyon said they would like to defer further comment on the sale process and potential impacts on their operations until that process has been finalized. Royal Examiner agreed to accommodate those wishes.
Randolph-Macon Academy Hosts Inaugural ‘Hoopin on the Hill’ Basketball Tournament
A Weekend of Athletic Prowess and Community Engagement.
In a thrilling display of sportsmanship and talent, Randolph-Macon Academy recently hosted its first-ever ‘Hoopin on the Hill’ Basketball Tournament. The event saw teams from Massanutten Military Academy, The Covenant School, King Abdullah Academy, and host Randolph-Macon Academy competing for the top spot.
The tournament kicked off on December 1st, with an electrifying game where Randolph-Macon Academy showcased their skill against Massanutten Military Academy. The game ended in a decisive victory for R-MA, with a score of 64-14. Standout player Bilal Kebbay led the charge with an impressive 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Teammate Tega Esievo also made a significant impact with 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists.
The following day, the competition intensified as R-MA faced off against The Covenant School. In a closer game, R-MA emerged victorious with a score of 41-33. Once again, Bilal Kebbay shone brightly, scoring 17 points, securing 4 rebounds, and achieving 3 steals. Chidera George also contributed significantly with 10 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks.
These games highlighted not only the athletic talent of the students but also the spirit of camaraderie and competition among the participating schools. The tournament was made possible thanks to the support of several local sponsors, including Junkluggers, Mint Mortgage LLC represented by Stephen Marut, The Apple House, Realtor Jennifer Avery with Crum Realty Inc., Moneymar Training, Limitless, and Papa Johns Front Royal. Their involvement underscores the community’s commitment to nurturing young talent and supporting local sports.
The ‘Hoopin on the Hill’ Basketball Tournament at Randolph-Macon Academy is more than just a series of games; it is a celebration of youth sports, community involvement, and the spirit of competition. As the teams prepare for their next game, the excitement and enthusiasm generated by this successful event continue to resonate. This tournament has set the stage for future athletic endeavors and community engagement at R-MA.
Learn more about R-MA: https://rma.edu/
Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” December 2023 Theme: You Belong Here
Whether you are a lifelong resident of Warren County, or have been here only a few days, Warren Coalitions’ We See You, Warren County theme for December reminds you that “You belong here.”
The purpose of the We See You, Warren County campaign is to make every person feel welcome and provide a sense of belonging for everyone in Warren County. Cultivating this type of atmosphere helps our youth develop a sense of community and safety, which is a protective factor against drug use and alcohol misuse. Greeting others is the foundation of this program, but the monthly themes provide messages that our youth—and indeed, every person—need to hear as well.
“We are all imperfectly perfect,” is a favorite saying of Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett. Each and every person in our community has value. Each and every person matters. Though no one is perfect, our imperfections and differences help make us strong, and together, we are the community of Warren County. Embracing our differences and building a community where every person feels a sense of connection, safety, and belonging makes a difference to everyone. It improves mental health overall.
Challenges for this month’s theme include: Learn something about another point of view. Stand with someone who is being treated unfairly. Write “You belong here” on your vehicle. Notice people who are alone at holiday functions and make an effort to speak to them.
There are a total of seven challenges for this month, which can be accessed via the website.
More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign
We See You, Warren County partners have agreed to help create a more connected community by greeting others and taking on at least one challenge each month. A connected community creates a sense of safety and belonging, which is a critical part of preventing drug and alcohol misuse. Members are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. The program now has more than 250 registered partners, and over 1100 Facebook members. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group.
In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)
