Will our accents change now?

Published

8 hours ago

on

A British team spent four months in Antarctica in 2017. Linguists said that, in isolation, they began to develop their own very slight, but still distinguishable accent.

So what happens when an entire nation, or every single nation, isolates itself for two years?

That’s a question linguists hope to answer.

People acquire their accents from the people around them, which is why everyone didn’t start speaking like Walter Cronkite in the 1950s, despite his status as the most famous voice in the country.


According to University of Munich linguist Jonathan Harrington, accents develop when populations are isolated. First as very subtle differences, and then, after long isolation, dialects emerge.

Finally, new languages arise.

Linguists don’t think we are looking at new languages or even new dialects, but accents could change. It would take long isolation for the changes to stick, however.

Harrington told Atlas Obscura that, given real isolation over a long period of time, new accents could emerge and stick despite the influences of social media and other mass communication.

What would happen if we sent people on a long voyage to another planet, like Mars?

“They would develop a Martian accent. Can you imagine that?” Harrington said.

3 products derived from goats

Published

7 hours ago

on

February 19, 2022

By

Goats that are raised on farms are often associated with milk and cheese. However, there are a number of other valuable products that can be derived from this versatile animal.

1. Processed goods
In addition to high-quality cheeses, many other products can be made using goat’s milk. This includes yogurt, butter, caramel, face cream, and soap.

2. Meat
Goat meat is tasty, lean, rich in protein, and available in several popular cuts. It’s most suited for slow cooking at low temperatures.

3. Wool
The hair of Angora goats is collected to make a type of wool called mohair. It’s a fine, silky material that’s durable and doesn’t irritate the skin. Mohair can be used to make clothing, blankets, brushes, and other accessories.


To find these and other products, visit your local farmers’ markets and specialty stores.

USB-C may become the one cord to rule them all

Published

3 days ago

on

February 16, 2022

By

Future generations may never fully understand the struggles of those who came before them. Can anyone used to driving a car to imagine how difficult it would be to keep a horse fed, cleaned, and ready to work?

Future generations may never experience the horror of losing a charging cable.

That’s because unified charging systems, like USB-A and now USB-C, make it easy to use just a few chargers to charge myriad devices. Not so long ago, it seemed that every computer, television, gaming system, cell phone — whatever — had its own unique cord. And if you lost or damaged that cord, you’d often have to shell out a lot of money buying a replacement.

Now, many devices use USB-C, and as time passes, more devices jump onto the bandwagon. So what makes USB-C so popular? USB-C is simply the most recent iteration of the Universal Serial Bus, which is a common interface that allows devices to communicate with one another.


While many people use USB cords to charge equipment, you can also use them to send data between computers, pointing devices, hard drives, and other devices. Universal communication interfaces make it easier for devices to talk with one another.

USB-C is the latest and greatest common interface. USB-A cords can only be inserted a certain way, and that way all too often seems to be the opposite of your first attempt. With USB-C, it doesn’t matter how you insert the cord.

On top of that, USB-C supports much faster data transfer and charging. Back when older millennials trudged to school through snow uphill (both ways), they made sure they charged their smartphone for at least two hours before leaving home. Now, you can often get enough battery to get through the day in a half-hour or less.

Football facts trivia quiz

Published

1 week ago

on

February 10, 2022

By

Are you a football fan? To get you amped up for the big game on Sunday, test your knowledge by answering these 10 Super Bowl trivia questions. Good luck!

1. Which team holds the record for four consecutive Super Bowl appearances?

a) Buffalo Bills
b) Miami Dolphins
c) Minnesota Vikings

2. Which of these teams has never won two Super Bowls in a row?


a) Dallas Cowboys
b) New York Giants
c) New England Patriots

3. Which team scored a record of eight touchdowns in a single Super Bowl?

a) San Francisco 49ers
b) New York Jets
c) Pittsburgh Steelers

4. What was the highest point difference between two teams in a Super Bowl?

a) 22 points
b) 31 points
c) 45 points

5. Who is the youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl?

a) Ben Roethlisberger
b) Gale Gilbert
c) Tom Brady

6. Which player holds the record for most career Super Bowl receptions?

a) James White
b) Jerry Rice
c) Mushin Muhammad

7. Which of these players made a record of three interceptions in a single Super Bowl?

a) Chuck Howley
b) Darrien Gordon
c) Rod Martin

8. Who played in the Super Bowl with the same team as a player and then as a coach?

a) Doug Pederson
b) Gary Kubiak
c) Tom Flores

9. The Seattle Seahawks registered the fastest-ever score in Super Bowl history. How many seconds into the first play of the game did it take them to score?

a) 12 seconds
b) 48 seconds
c) 1.21 minutes

10. Which of these teams received the most penalties ever in a single Super Bowl game?

a) Denver Broncos
b) Dallas Cowboys
c) Miami Dolphins

——————
Answers:
1.-a), 2.-b), 3.-a), 4.-c), 5.-a), 6.-b), 7.-c), 8.-b), 9.-a), 10.-b)
——————

Capture those fleeting ideas

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 5, 2022

By

People get new ideas in common settings. For some, the three Bs are especially productive: Bed, Bath and Bus. Others have reported that the three Ss produce creative ideas: Swimming pool, Sauna, and Sleep.

Ideas are fleeting things. They streak across our minds, and if not captured, might be lost forever. The main thing that distinguishes “creative” people from others, say experts writing in Psychology

Today is that the creative ones have learned ways to pay attention to and preserve some of the new ideas that occur to them. They have “capturing” skills.

Scientist Otto Loewi struggled for years with a problem in cell biology. One night, a new approach occurred to him in his sleep. He grabbed a pen and wrote it down in the dark. But the next morning he couldn’t read it. Fortunately, the great solution came to him again during sleep. Taking no chances, he went straight to his lab. He won a Nobel Prize for the work he began that night.


People who want to capture their ideas develop methods of doing it. Artists have sketchpads. Writers carry notebooks. Inventors make notes on napkins and candy wrappers.

Salvador Dali got ideas for paintings from his early sleep state. For new inspiration, he would lie on a sofa with a spoon in one hand, balanced on the edge of a glass placed on the floor. When he drifted off to sleep, the spoon hitting the glass would waken him. He would then sketch the images he was seeing.

Anyone can learn to capture new ideas and nudge their creativity to new levels. So can you — so develop your own techniques and you will soon discover that you are more creative than you think.

The ancient (and modern) art of embroidery

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 4, 2022

By

Philosophers have always debated what it truly means to be human, but perhaps one of the most fundamental truths is this: To be human is to decorate.

Even in the face of tremendous hardship, humans have always looked for beauty and tried to create some of their own.

So it makes sense that humans developed embroidery as soon as they learned how to weave fabric and that the practice of using needles and fibers to decorate clothing was universal across every ancient civilization. Archaeologists have uncovered the fossilized remains of heavily decorated clothing from the Upper Paleolithic period, roughly 30,000 to 40,000 years ago. Ancient Egyptian tomb paintings depict embroidered clothing and other textiles, and ancient Greek vases depict Persian soldiers dressed in quilted and embroidered armor. Some ancient embroidery still survives today, most famously the Bayeux Tapestry, a 70-meter-long masterpiece that depicts the Norman conquest of England. For many centuries in many cultures, embroidery was considered a required skill for girls in order to find suitable husbands.

|And even though a hand-embroidered tablecloth is no longer considered necessary for a modern woman to get married, the ancient tradition of embroidery continues and thrives today, and if you’re interested in joining the thousands of years of stitchers before you, it’s surprisingly cheap and easy to get started. You can pick up a beginner’s embroidery kit at any craft store or visit Etsy to choose from a huge array of fully-equipped kits with your choice of design. Look for pre-printed fabric and a smaller size — wait until you’re a little more experienced to attempt your own Bayeux Tapestry. Most beginner’s kits will include fabric, floss, and perhaps a few needles, but some may also offer a hoop or other accessories. If a hoop isn’t provided, you’ll need to get one of your own — make sure to choose a size that fits your project. You’ll also want to pick up a few extra needles, a small pair of embroidery scissors, a needle threader if you need the extra help and some plastic bags or a compartmented box to organize floss.


Stitching books are also useful, but the internet is also full of fantastic stitching resources, including video tutorials for even the most complicated stitches. However you tackle the project, with a little time and effort, you’ll take your place in history.

From tragedy to fame, African-American poet led extraordinary life

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 2, 2022

By

She led a short life of spectacular tragedy, unlikely fortune, and international fame.

Phillis Wheatley

Phillis Wheatley, the first published African-American female poet, died at just 36 years old but left an enduring legacy through her art.

The part of her story we know began with fear and loss when, as a 7-year-old child in 1761, she was kidnapped from her home in West Africa (probably Senegal/Gambia). History does not record the birth name of the frail child who, wrapped in a carpet, arrived in Boston on the slave ship Phillis. Too weak to work in the fields, she was sold to Susanna Wheatley, the wife of a prominent Boston tailor, John Wheatley. Susanna Wheatley, who named the child after the ship on which she was imprisoned, wanted a lady’s maid, but what she got was a prodigy, according to the Poetry Foundation.


In just over a year, the child could speak and read English and the Wheatleys, stunned at her intellect, tutored the child. Living a privileged childhood with only light household duties, she had a private room and took meals with the family, according to encyclopedia.com.

The Wheatleys were enthusiastic promoters of Phillis as she grew her literary gifts. Phillis Wheatley was just 11 when she began corresponding with preachers and friends. She was about 14 when her first poem was published, complete with classical Greek references, a sign of her fine education.

In 1773, her fame growing and the first of her books of poetry already published, she traveled to England, meeting important figures of the day. But her fortunes shifted, and five weeks after her arrival, she learned that Susanna Wheatley was gravely ill and returned to Boston. In 1774, Susanna died and Phillis Wheatley was freed. She stayed on with John Wheatley until he died in 1778.

In 1778, Wheatley married John Peters, a prosperous shopkeeper. Tragedy visited Phillis again when both of her children died during infancy. A third pregnancy proved fatal for both her and the child. She was 36.

Wheatley’s poetry was patriotic and topical, touching on current affairs, but also suffused with Christian themes. She also wrote of slavery and the need to recognize the dignity and humanity of African people. She was the most talented poet of the Revolutionary era, experts say. But in modern times, she has been criticized for not overtly writing about oppression.

