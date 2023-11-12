William Allen “Bill” Richardson (1937 – 2023)

Mickel D. Massey, 56, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 9, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastors Bobby and Diann Whetzel and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Mickel was born January 1, 1967, in New Haven, Connecticut, the son of the late Steven DeWayne and Patsy Ann Gray Massey.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #829 in Front Royal and owned and operated his trucking and construction business for many years.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife, Christina Maricle Massey; one son, Michael D. Massey, II, of Front Royal; two step-sons, Ryan Pullen of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Mike Sims of Front Royal; three step-daughters, Stephanie Taylor of Hagerstown, Maryland, Cara LeBrun of Leesburg and Amber Pullen of Front Royal; one brother, Roger Massey of Hinton, West Virginia; two sisters, Prescilla Blankenship of Hinton, West Virginia and Becky Weiss of Beckley, West Virginia; and eight grandchildren. His loving family and many friends will greatly miss him.
Pallbearers will be Chris Grady, Timmy Clatterbuck, Michael Sims, Anthony Gray, Matt Marshall, and Wade Ritenour.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Long, Joe Ruffo, Cole Ruffo, and Rick Moore, Sr.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 9, from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.