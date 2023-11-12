William Allen “Bill” Richardson (1937 – 2023)

William Allen “Bill” Richardson, 86, of Strasburg, Virginia, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away quietly on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal, Virginia.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal.

Bill was born on November 5, 1937, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late W.L. and Bessie J. Richardson. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Erma Mann, Dorothy Pinkstin, Gene Little, and nephew, Gary Little. He attended Oranda School and graduated from Strasburg High School in 1956. After High School, he entered the United States Air Force, where he served his country for four years as a member of the Air Police and was stationed in Korea for 13 months. Bill started employment with O’Sullivan Rubber Company, then was hired by Howard Shockey & Sons, where he advanced to the position of Job Superintendent until he retired in 1991. He then joined David Farrar Enterprises, where he worked until the COVID-19 pandemic. Bill enjoyed bowling and traveling and assisted with the Boy Scouts, where he found his love for camping. He was a member of Riverton Church, past co-president of the Rivermont Ramblers, and a member of Moose Lodge #829.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Annetta Richardson; son, Randall Richardson; daughter, Robin Richardson; two granddaughters, Ashley Silvious (Ryan) and Lindsey Ingle (Travis); and three great-granddaughters, Savanah Ingle, Everleigh Silvious, and Hazel Silvious.

The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Riverton Church Building Fund, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630; to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601; or to Commonwealth Senior Living, 600 Mount View Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.