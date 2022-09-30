Obituaries
William “Bill” Brooks Beverlin (1952 – 2022)
William “Bill” Brooks Beverlin of Front Royal, Virginia, passed into the presence of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 24th, 2022, at the age 69.
Bill was born in Flint, Michigan, on October 3, 1952. Preceding him in death were his parents, Dean Beverlin and Lila Jean Bastedo-Beverlin of Salem, WV; and his three brothers, Darryl Dean Beverlin of Buckhannon, WV, John Burt Beverlin of Shermans Dale, PA, and Danny Drew Beverlin of Fairmont, WV. He is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Robin Shea Lovell-Beverlin of Front Royal, VA, and three sons, Christopher Sean Beverlin of Front Royal, VA, and William Riland Beverlin (Jeremiah, Melina, and Emma) of Strasburg, VA, and Steven Ray Richardson (Matthew and Austin) of Leon, WV; nephews, Willard Dean “Willie” Beverlin of Clarksburg, WV, Kevin Brooks Beverlin of Enola, PA, and nieces, Jeanne Jennifer Beverlin-Alami of Camp Hill, PA and Vanessa Joanna Beverlin of Lemoyne, PA.
He was a 1970-graduate of Doddridge County High School in West Union, WV. Bill’s career started in the US Army in 1971. He honorably served with distinction as a Military Police Officer and Sentry Dog Handler. He served a 13-month tour overseas in Korea and Vietnam. Bill was named “Soldier of the Quarter” for the 13th Support Brigade at Ft. Hood, TX, in 1975.
After leaving the Army, Bill continued his public service as an investigator for the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon, VA. In time, he moved his young family to Northern VA and became integrally involved in the construction boom of the early 1980s. Rising in the ranks from a concrete-mixing Operator, Bill became Plant Manager of the Sterling Branch of the AMAX Corporation, a parent company of Herndon Concrete. From there, Martin-Brower recruited him – the primary distributor of McDonald’s food in the Mid-Atlantic. In 1990, he sought a more family-friendly schedule, becoming a Mobile Lounge Operator for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA). In those 23 years of service, he rose to the rank of Deputy Manager of Airport Operations, Mobile Lounge Division, Dulles International Airport.
In retirement, Bill and Robin often vacationed at their Smith Mountain Lake residence, where they enjoyed boating and fishing, loving the “Lake Life.” They traveled the East Coast in pursuit of NASCAR events. “Bronco Billy” could often be seen at events in Richmond, Martinsville, Bristol, Daytona, Atlanta, and Talladega. They also enjoyed motorcycling and horses.
Bill was a jovial spirit, a philanthropist, and an animal enthusiast, including beloved dogs Tipper and Fargo. He will be gravely missed as a dedicated husband, father, grandpa & friend. May William Brooks Beverlin rest in peace at the feet of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for eternity.
Visitation will be held at Maddox Funeral Home on what would have been his 70th birthday, in Front Royal, VA, on October 3, 2022, at 1:00 pm, with services to follow at 2:00.
Marjorie Snarr Fox (1929 – 2022)
Marjorie Snarr Fox, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia, died of the effects of Lewy Body Dementia on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Evergreen in Winchester, Virginia.
Mrs. Fox was born in Lebanon Church, Virginia, on June 21, 1929, the daughter of the late J. Frank and Florence (Bucher) Snarr.
She met her late husband George on a blind date, and they married in 1948. They traveled extensively together for years and made many friends. Marge always loved having people over. She enjoyed Happy Hours and could get an amazing dinner together in a half hour.
She graduated from Shenandoah Business College in 1946 and went to work as a talented Executive Secretary with G.W. Powers Insurance, then with FMC/Viscose until her daughters were born. She returned to work first at the First Baptist Church, then at Randolph Macon Academy. Finally, she returned to her first job at G.W. Powers Insurance, by this time owned by Mr. Power’s son, Bill.
The last of her generation, she was predeceased by her husband, George Fox; and by her siblings, James A. Snarr (Doris), Madeline Heishman (Denny), Don Snarr (Betty), and Walter Snarr (died as an infant).
Surviving is her daughters, Mitzi Fox (Rick Nowell) of Front Royal and Cindy Fox Fehd (Joel) of Tunnel Hill, Georgia; and grandchildren, Erin Tatum (Doug), Kelsey Fox (Scott), Devon Price, and Sarah Fox Price.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, followed by a graveside service at noon at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock with The Rev. Joel Fehd officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork St, Winchester, VA 22601.
Judy M. Smith (1943 – 2022)
Judy M. Smith, nee Barnett, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, and Pasadena, Maryland, passed away on September 27, 2022, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease peacefully in her sleep.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, with the Rev. Matt Waters officiating.
Mrs. Smith leaves her husband of 59 years, Sidney Smith; daughter, Stephanie Smith (Amy Thompson); sister, Roseanne B. Mobley; brothers, Frank H. Barnett Jr. (Cathy Steed), William P. Barnett Sr., and George E. Barnett (Connie) and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and innumerable friends.
Born in Front Royal on August 3, 1943, her father, Frank H. Barnett Sr., was instrumental in starting the predecessor to the current Warren Memorial Hospital. Her mother, Rose C. Barnett, was a devoted elementary school teacher.
For much of her career, Judy was a devoted federal employee. She was a team leader and manager in taxpayer services at the Internal Revenue Service and was in charge of cash management at the treasury department.
After leaving federal service, Judy went on to a successful commercial real estate and appraisal career. While Judy was very successful and focused on her business endeavors, she was most known for her devotion to her family and friends.
Judy’s passions included world travel, dancing, sailing, reading, music, and enjoying the view from her front porch. She enjoyed life’s moments big and small. Judy was a wonderful hostess and cook well before being a “foodie” was a thing.
Judy’s greatest gift was being a partner in a 59-year love story with Sid. Their marriage was built on love, caring, trust, and mutual consideration.
Judy’s starring role was being her best friend and mother to Stephanie.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association in the name of Judy Smith.
Jeffery Allen Fincham, Jr. (1986 – 2022)
Jeffery Allen Fincham, Jr., 36, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 29, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Steve Foster officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Jeffery was born July 19, 1986, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of Jeff Fincham Sr. and Kelly Lynn Gifft-Carter.
He worked for Jeff Fincham’s Tree and Landscaping.
Surviving is his father, Jeff Fincham, Sr., and wife Tracy of Toms Brook; mother, Kelly Lynn Gifft-Carter of Front Royal; paternal grandmother, Lillie K. Fincham of Front Royal; maternal grandmother, Peggy L. Nicholson of Front Royal; one sister, Amy Fincham of Winchester; and three brothers, Nathan Fincham, Cody Fincham, and Dylan Fincham, all of Front Royal.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 28, from 6:00 -8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Patricia Anne Mullen (1929 – 2022)
Patricia Mullen, 93, was born to Joseph Edward Mullen and Marie Luellyn Kinslow Mullen in Washington, DC, on August 13, 1929, where she grew up and attended school.
Pat graduated with high honors from Holy Trinity High School on June 4, 1947. She began her career at The National Bureau of Standards as a Physical Science Technician in the Ionizing Radiation Division, where she stayed until retirement. She was there published more than a dozen times for her work in physical, chemical, and radiological sciences. She also made lifelong friends before retiring on August 31, 1984.
Pat spent her retirement years living in Frederick, MD, with frequent visits to Deale, MD, where her sisters, Marie Riegel and Doris Parks, lived with their families. Over the last 20 years, she lived in Oakton, VA, and later in Winchester, VA, to be close to family.
Pat, or “AnBap” as she is known by the youngest great-great nieces and nephews, will be remembered for her red hair, spirited personality, fun anecdotes, wittiness, and ability to conjure up an old tune. To her older nephews and nieces, she was resilient and well-read in world affairs, family history, and Ireland.
She is survived by her nephew, Frank Tucker of Texas, along with numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and Texas.
She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters, and four of her five nephews, Thomas Tucker (TX), Joseph Riegel (MD), John Riegel (VA), and Al Parks (NC).
Friends and family will be received for a closed casket visitation at 9:30 am on Friday, September 30, 2022, at St. John’s Roman Catholic Church, 120 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am the same day at St. John’s. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, MD, at 1:00 pm.
Memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice or the Susan B. Komen Foundation.
James Trent Williams (1974 – 2022)
James Trent Williams of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, passed away on September 15, 2022.
Reunited September 15, 2022, with his daughter Trentity Williams, brother Troy Williams, mother Judith Williams, father Wilbur Randolph Williams, maternal grandparents Elsie & James Cameron & paternal grandmother Margret Williams. James “Trent” Williams, previously of Front Royal, VA, attended Warren County High class of ‘ 91. He was employed by EMS Technology.
Trent leaves behind two daughters, Tifinie Martin of Front Royal VA & Deiana Carr of Augusta WV; brothers Randolph Todd Williams of Berryville VA & Shawn Hale of Front Royal VA; sisters Toni Williams of Stephens City VA, Jazzmyne Ravn of Winchester VA & Katei Keiffer; 5 grandchildren, Elijah Williams, Allison & Nicholas Martin, Memphis & Jameson Carr.
Throughout his life, Trent enjoyed the great outdoors. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, side by side, four-wheeler, hunting & fishing. Trent also enjoyed playing video games & thrived with DIY home improvement projects.
A private memorial service will be held.
In place of flowers or memorial contributions, please consider planting a tree in honor of his love for the great outdoors.
Jeraldine Shipe Ridgway (1940 – 2022)
Jeraldine Shipe Ridgway, 82, of Front Royal, VA, died at her home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department, conducted by Rev. Buzz Moore and Mr. Steve Foster.
Mrs. Ridgway was born May 30, 1940, in Rockland, VA, the daughter of the late Cleveland Ernest Shipe and Nannie Mae Oliver Shipe.
She began her career in 1954 at Weaver’s Department Store (later Peebles). She served the public for many years at Family Pharmacy, Bowling Green Country Club, and many other businesses. She started Peaches N’ Cream Catering with her daughters and Dal-J Designs with her husband, Dale.
On November 7, 1959, Jerri married the love of her life, Dale Ridgway. The couple, who had been sweethearts since the fourth grade, had been married for 54 years.
Jerri was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her three sisters, Joyce, Jeanette, and Janice.
Surviving are her two daughters Pam Budd and her husband Stephen and Dale Mechelle Cummings and her husband Tom all of Front Royal: six grandchildren Stevi Marie Budd, Jesse E. Budd and his wife Megan, Dale Taylor Williams and her partner Chris Winterkorn, David Brent Williams, Stephanie Dawn Yamamoto and her husband Luis, and Christopher Cummings; seven great-grandchildren Carter Elena Budd, Rowan Daniel Gustafson, Myles Christopher Cummings, Charlotte Lucille Budd, Emilia Grace Yamamoto, Archer Ridgway Winterkorn, and Liam Gustafson; eight godchildren Reggie Fritts, Shannon Laing, Danielle Winnger, Susan Bennett, Kara Bates, Angela Gouda, Jason Tyree, and Tamara Lapp; two brothers-in-law Buzz Moore and Tommy Fritts; special friends The Chuck and Nancy Barnes Family, Betty Stephens, Matt and Susan Bennett, Howard Sanders, The Clarence Jones Family, The Junior Jones Family, The Jean Cornwell Family, The Tommy and Charlotte Esteppe Family, Vaughn Hayes, The Eileen Laing Family, Billy Jones, The Silas Laing Family, The Michael Laing Family, The Bob Laing Family, The Marvin Laing Family, Ruth and Niles Tyree, Virginia and Sammy Henry, Julie Mullins, Bonita Rose, Bonnie and Edward Hoffman, Mrs. Lillian Sloane, Pam and Steve Foster, Kirby Covert, Bob Ladd, Jane Moore, Jim Wells, Bill and Sue McHenry, Elaine Bailey, and Todd and Jessica Cooper. Also surviving are Jerri’s animal friend Amazing Grace, the mule, and Jerri’s faithful and constant companion, her poodle Rascal.
Family is not made by blood but by love. Granny felt richly blessed to have such a large, loving, wonderful family and many great friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Amazing Grace Gospel Barn, c/o Steve Foster, 4796 Reliance Rd., Front Royal, VA 22630.