William “Bill” Brooks Beverlin (1952 – 2022)

William “Bill” Brooks Beverlin of Front Royal, Virginia, passed into the presence of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 24th, 2022, at the age 69.

Bill was born in Flint, Michigan, on October 3, 1952. Preceding him in death were his parents, Dean Beverlin and Lila Jean Bastedo-Beverlin of Salem, WV; and his three brothers, Darryl Dean Beverlin of Buckhannon, WV, John Burt Beverlin of Shermans Dale, PA, and Danny Drew Beverlin of Fairmont, WV. He is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Robin Shea Lovell-Beverlin of Front Royal, VA, and three sons, Christopher Sean Beverlin of Front Royal, VA, and William Riland Beverlin (Jeremiah, Melina, and Emma) of Strasburg, VA, and Steven Ray Richardson (Matthew and Austin) of Leon, WV; nephews, Willard Dean “Willie” Beverlin of Clarksburg, WV, Kevin Brooks Beverlin of Enola, PA, and nieces, Jeanne Jennifer Beverlin-Alami of Camp Hill, PA and Vanessa Joanna Beverlin of Lemoyne, PA.

He was a 1970-graduate of Doddridge County High School in West Union, WV. Bill’s career started in the US Army in 1971. He honorably served with distinction as a Military Police Officer and Sentry Dog Handler. He served a 13-month tour overseas in Korea and Vietnam. Bill was named “Soldier of the Quarter” for the 13th Support Brigade at Ft. Hood, TX, in 1975.

After leaving the Army, Bill continued his public service as an investigator for the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon, VA. In time, he moved his young family to Northern VA and became integrally involved in the construction boom of the early 1980s. Rising in the ranks from a concrete-mixing Operator, Bill became Plant Manager of the Sterling Branch of the AMAX Corporation, a parent company of Herndon Concrete. From there, Martin-Brower recruited him – the primary distributor of McDonald’s food in the Mid-Atlantic. In 1990, he sought a more family-friendly schedule, becoming a Mobile Lounge Operator for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA). In those 23 years of service, he rose to the rank of Deputy Manager of Airport Operations, Mobile Lounge Division, Dulles International Airport.

In retirement, Bill and Robin often vacationed at their Smith Mountain Lake residence, where they enjoyed boating and fishing, loving the “Lake Life.” They traveled the East Coast in pursuit of NASCAR events. “Bronco Billy” could often be seen at events in Richmond, Martinsville, Bristol, Daytona, Atlanta, and Talladega. They also enjoyed motorcycling and horses.

Bill was a jovial spirit, a philanthropist, and an animal enthusiast, including beloved dogs Tipper and Fargo. He will be gravely missed as a dedicated husband, father, grandpa & friend. May William Brooks Beverlin rest in peace at the feet of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for eternity.

Visitation will be held at Maddox Funeral Home on what would have been his 70th birthday, in Front Royal, VA, on October 3, 2022, at 1:00 pm, with services to follow at 2:00.