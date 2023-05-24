Obituaries
William “Bill” E. Owens (1959 – 2023)
William (Bill) E. Owens, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday May 22, 2023, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Bill was born on July 7, 1959, in Manassas, VA, to the late Fontella K Hurley. Bill was the owner/operator of B&B vending for almost ten years.
Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Betty (BJ) Owens: daughters, Priscilla Smallwood and Rebecca Thomas (Matt), three grandchildren, Drew Thomas, Madison and Connor Smallwood, four sisters. He was preceded in death by a sister.
The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. www.Stjude.org
Obituaries
Judy McDonald Hill (1953 – 2023)
Judy McDonald Hill, 69, died on May 22, 2023, at her home in Front Royal, Virginia.
She was born on June 29, 1953, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Marvin and Margaret McDonald.
She is survived by her spouse, William Duke Hill; 3 daughters, Tammy Terry (Tim), Bobbie Jo Ledgerton, and Stephanie Crowder, 3 grandchildren, Forrest McGuinn, Emma Ford, and Chloe Ford, a great-grandchild, Mila McGuinn; and 13 brothers and sisters.
She loved to spend summers on the water at the Chesapeake Bay. She was a successful business owner of Judy’s Hair Designs for over 3 decades.
Her hobbies and interests were spending time with family, boating, creative design, and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Victoria M. Gresham, and a sister, Peggy Cameron.
The family night will be on Monday, May 29, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home. Her graveside service will take place on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11:00 am at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Strasburg, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.cureepilepsy.org .
Obituaries
Shelvia Jean Barnette (1940 – 2023)
Shelvia Jean Barnette, 83, of Haymarket, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held for her at a later date.
Mrs. Barnette was born on May 6, 1940, in Washington County, Virginia, to the late Kenneth and Edith Bays Dye. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Barnette; son, Timothy Martin Barnette; brother, Dale Martin Dye, and granddaughter, Ethlyn Joy Maxey. She retired from Prince William County Public School System after 39 years as a bus driver.
Survivors include her son, Boyd Barnette of Haymarket; daughter, Monica Maxey (James) of Front Royal; two brothers, Henry Dye of Ringold, Louisiana, and Scottie Dye of Enterprise, Alabama; sister, Lynna Brown of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Zachary Barnette, Tiana Maxey, and Ariel Maxey; five great-grandchildren, Connor Maxey, Daniel Higginson III, Alaithia Higginson, Reighlynn Joiner and Joylene Joiner; daughter-in-law, Molly Barnette, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Obituaries
David Talmadge Tate (1960 – 2023)
David Talmadge Tate, 62, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
David was born on October 3, 1960, in Raleigh, North Carolina, and cared for by his late step-father, Bob Peterson, and step-mother, Pat Norris. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Mark Tate.
Surviving David is the love of his life and partner for 40 years, Alice Curry, his step-mother, Pat Norris, his children, Crystal Curry (Levi Lillard), David Curry, and Brittany Curry; his siblings, Tina Stanley (Richard), Tuesday Quinones, Sheila Karabin (Michael), Victoria Brawner (Derick) and Melvin Dickerson; his grandchildren, Madison Lillard, Aiden Tate Curry, Brixton Curry, Liam Talmadge Curry and Zander Curry; and numerous friends and extended family members.
David was a hard worker. He loved the great outdoors and experiencing it on his Harleys. He also adored his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to David’s services C/O Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Margie Mae Allison (1929 – 2023)
Margie Mae Allison, 93, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
Services will be private.
Mrs. Allison was born September 28, 1929, in Jenkins, Virginia, the daughter of the late Roland Dingus and Sally Dingus Starnes.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and dear friend, and a fine collector of cookie jars. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was married to the late Walter Janey Allison.
Surviving are four children, Sally Smith, Jamey Allison, David Allison, and Pat Mabe, all of Strasburg; three sisters, Peggy Brown of Corpus Christi, Texas, Mary Denny of Houston, Texas, and Deloris of Austin, Texas; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Robert A. “Bob” Williams Jr. (1950 – 2023)
Robert A. “Bob” Williams Jr., a resident of Front Royal, Virginia, concluded his life journey at the age of 72 on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. His final moments were spent at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A graveside service has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 2:00 pm. The service will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, located at 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell entrusted with officiating duties.
Bob first graced this world on December 29, 1950, born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert A. Williams Sr. and Arlene Sheaffer Williams. As a youth, he bravely served as a SEABEE in the United States Navy. Following his service, he built a successful career at Electronic Data Systems “EDS,” only to retire and establish his own business, Syntax Communications. He dedicated his time and energy to volunteering within Warren County and for the Warren County Public Schools, making an invaluable impact on his community.
He wore his title of Eagle Scout with pride. He will be eternally remembered for his indefatigable spirit, his commitment to aiding others, and his uplifting motto, “Keep smiling.”
His mother, his devoted wife of 41 years, Susan Williams, his son, Christopher Williams (Kristin), and his sister, Jane Gay (Clarence), survive him.
Selected to serve as pallbearers are Luis Macedo, Joe Lamb, Ric Bann, Harold Saunders, Clarence Gay, and Carl Hughey.
Friends and loved ones are invited to share their memories and pay their respects on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, located at 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, located at 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630[1].
Obituaries
Jennifer Lee Kronfeld (née Melson) (1954 – 2023)
Jennifer Lee Kronfeld (née Melson), 68, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her home following a long battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Jenny was born on October 8, 1954, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, to Roger Melson and the late Mary Louise Shackleford Melson.
She was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, and friend.
Jenny graduated from Walsingham Academy in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 1973 and attended George Washington University for two years, studying special education.
She dedicated her life to caring for others and educating children and was a Kindergarten and First Grade teacher at Powhatan School in Boyce, Virginia, for 30 years until her retirement in 2021.
Jenny loved creating handmade cards and sending notes and special gifts to her family and friends. She enjoyed the peacefulness of the outdoors, spending much time on her patio with her camera watching the hummingbirds and waiting for the neighborhood bear to stop by.
She also dedicated her time to the greater community. After her breast cancer diagnosis in 2005, she became a volunteer with the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Clarke County, where she served as the event chairperson for five years.
Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Howard Kronfeld of Front Royal; son Adam Kronfeld and daughter-in-law Moria Morrissey of Burke, Virginia; daughter Madeline Kronfeld of Fairfax, Virginia; sister Markey Melson of Dunnellon, Florida, and her grand doggies Buffy and Bowie.
A celebration of Jenny’s life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741, or donate.cancer.org.