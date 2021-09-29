Obituaries
William “Bill” Roberts Jr. (1966 – 2021)
William “Bill” Roberts Jr., 55, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A homegoing service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Bill was born on September 6, 1966, in Marion, Virginia to the late William Roberts Sr. and Betty Lomans Roberts. He attended school in Front Royal and graduated from Warren County High School class of 1984. He was previously employed by Cox Cable for 26 years and was a faithful member of Embassy Deliverance and Worship Center in Front Royal.
Surviving along with his mother are his wife, Nicole Roberts; son, William “Trey” Roberts III; daughter, Soleil Roberts; adopted step son, D’Andre Lawrence; sister, Vanessa Cobbs (Eric); sister-in-law, Shannon Roman (Ricardo); nephew, Xavier; nieces, Tiana, Zaporrah, Ramiah and Satoryah; mother-in-law, Betty Lawrence; grandchildren, Oaklen, Nolan, Arlo and many cousins who loved him and will miss him dearly.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please remember to wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Kathleen “Kathy” Ruth (McGillen) Jacob (1965 – 2021)
Kathleen “Kathy” Ruth (McGillen) Jacob was born on January 29, 1965, in Detroit, Michigan. She went to be with her Lord on September 23, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Virginia from complications of Covid.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Bible Church, 80 North Lake Ave., Front Royal, with Pastor Bobby Stepp officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 9 from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Kathy was a graduate of Bad Axe High School and Central Michigan University. At both High School and college levels, Kathy was active in both marching band and choir and had the honor of being chosen to spend a summer traveling and performing at various places throughout Scandinavia with the Blue Lakes Fine Arts Band.
Kathy began her teaching career at Calvary Christian School in Forrest City, Arkansas. She then received her Master’s in Elementary Education from Grace Theological Seminary in Indiana. After 5 years in Forrest City, she relocated to Girard, Pennsylvania to serve as Director of Elementary Education at Girard Alliance Christian Academy.
In 1998 she married her bashert, Neal Jacob at Girard Alliance Church, Girard, Pennsylvania. In 2000 the couple relocated to Front Royal Virginia. Kathy was a stay-at-home mom for a few years before returning to work as a Youth Services Assistant at Samuels Public Library while also homeschooling her 3 children
Kathy was an avid reader. She and Neal served on the Upper Blue Ridge YoungLife committee. But most importantly she was her kids’ biggest fan when The Flames were competing.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 23 years, Neal H Jacob, and her beloved children Nathanael, Charis, and Ariel, all of Front Royal, Mother Leah McGillen and sisters Kimberley Karl and Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Welther all of Bad Axe, Michigan, nieces Haley (Eric) Clouse of Gagetown, Michigan, Lyn Hummel of Warren, Michigan, Ammie Karl, and Rebecca Welther both of Bad Axe, nephews Daniel (Alice) McGillen of Brownsburg, Indiana and Glen (Krista) McGillen of Indianapolis, Indiana as well as several great-nieces and nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her father James B. McGillen, brother David M. McGillen, sister Theresa M. McGillen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Young Life – Upper Blue Ridge https://ubr.younglife.org/ or to the family. Also, consider looking for an opportunity to donate a book in her name.
Simon Jefferson Funk, Sr. (1952 – 2021)
Simon Jefferson Funk, Sr. 69, of Woodstock, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 1 at 11:00 a.m. at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Funk was born February 14, 1952, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Albert and Marjorie Irene Rosenberry Funk. He was a tree worker by trade.
Surviving is his fiancée Beverly LaFuentes of Woodstock; three sons, Joshua Johnson of St. Augustine, Florida, Nathan Funk of West Virginia and Matthew Funk of Virginia; one sister, Ellie Figgins of Front Royal; and four grandchildren.
Joseph Fred “Domino Joe” Hesson (1932 – 2021)
Joseph Fred “Domino Joe” Hesson, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, was called to heaven Monday, September 20, 2021, from the Winchester Medical Center by his wife of 69 years, Colleen Elizabeth Hook Hesson, who passed away September 18, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Front Royal Baptist Temple with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Joe was born February 4, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, son of the late Joseph Thomas and Henrietta Katherine Sheppard Hesson.
Joe worked for Cornwell’s Television Repair shop in Winchester and Independent in Front Royal, where he was well known for many years as the “TV Repairman”. Following his retirement from television repair, he became delivery personnel, where you would see him scooting around in his little red car and then by a little yellow car, and was well known in Front Royal as “Domino Joe”.
Joe always brought a smile to everyone’s face and had a way of brightening up your day.
He was a long-time member of Front Royal Baptist Temple. He will be greatly missed by his family, this community, and many friends.
Surviving is three sons, Joseph E. Hesson of Front Royal, Rick Hesson and wife Gale of Middletown, and Scott Bradley Hesson and significant Stephanie Vaught Bryant of Front Royal; two daughters, Vicki L. Hesson Brooks and husband Larry of Bentonville and Kelli B. Hesson-Frazier and husband Mike of Front Royal; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife; and two brothers, Ed Hesson and Jack Hesson.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to the Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Colleen Elizabeth Hesson (1932 – 2021)
Colleen Elizabeth Hook Hesson, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, just two days before her beloved Joe Hesson of 69 years was called to be by her side in heaven.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Front Royal Baptist Temple with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Colleen was born December 19, 1932, in Woodrow, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Edward Lee and Elizabeth Whitacre Hook. Colleen was a long-time member of the Front Royal Baptist Temple and an upstanding member of the Delta Rho Society. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was married to Joseph Fred Hesson who followed her in death on September 20, 2021.
Surviving is three sons, Joseph E. Hesson of Front Royal, Rick Hesson and wife Gale of Middletown, and Scott Bradley Hesson and his significate other Stephanie Vaught Bryant of Front Royal; two daughters, Vicki L. Hesson Brooks and husband Larry of Bentonville and Kelli B. Hesson-Frazier and husband Mike of Front Royal; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Gene Hook and Roland Hook.
Memorial contributions may be made in Colleen’s name to the Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Ruby Lee Andes (1939 – 2021)
Ruby Lee Andes, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 11 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Rev. Cecil Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Midland Church of the Brethren, Midland, Virginia.
Mrs. Andes was born on December 2, 1939, in Washington, DC to the late Forrest and Winnie Yates Legg. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Alden Elijah Legg. After graduating from Warrenton High School in 1959 Ruby went to work for the Army Department until she became a mother. Later in life, she worked at Fenton Farm in Warrenton, Virginia. She formerly taught Sunday School and led the worship service at Bull Run Assembly. She was previously a member of Community Tabernacle.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Lawrence Andes; three sons, Craig Alden Andes, Kevin Jeffrey Andes, and Brian Wesley Andes; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.
Sylvia Mae Cameron Seal (1924 – 2021)
After the rains ceased, and on the first beautiful day of fall, Sylvia Mae Cameron Seal, age 97, of Front Royal, Virginia passed peacefully from this world into heaven on September 24, 2021 at the home of her daughter following a brief illness, surrounded by those who loved her most.
Sylvia was the last of her immediate generation and was a beacon of love and friendship to her family and all those she met. There were no strangers to Sylvia, only unmet friends. While her family is grieved to lose their beloved matriarch, they know that her husband Bill was waiting for her, and heaven rejoiced.
Sylvia was born on April 23, 1924, in Reager, Virginia (Rappahannock County) to father George Dewey Cameron (d.1973) and mother Ora Pearl Williams Cameron Pomeroy (d.1969). Her childhood was spent in Harmony Hollow, Virginia where she attended a one-room schoolhouse. She later attended Roller Business College and various government schools throughout her career.
In early World War II, she worked at the American Viscose Plant in Front Royal. After marrying her husband Carroll (Bill) Woodrow Seal (d.2008) in 1942, she traveled the world, working with him during his military career.
Her career highlights were working for our military at Andrews AFB (Maryland), Bolling AFB (Washington, DC), Neubiberg AFB (Germany), Clark AFB (Philippines), Walker AFB (New Mexico), and finally with the Federal Government (FPA/GSA) in Berryville, Virginia, from where she retired in 1977.
Following her husband’s retirement from the Air Force, they settled back in their hometown of Front Royal, Virginia in 1961 where she focused on her love of family, church, and community.
Sylvia joined the Order of the Eastern Star in 1957 and remained a very active member until her health declined. She was a member of Front Royal Chapter No. 6, serving as Worthy Matron (1969-1970) and Grand Representative of Louisiana. She joined the Front Royal United Methodist Church following her return to Front Royal and was a long-standing member of the Leslie Fox Keyser Sunday School class and the Marthas women’s group. Sylvia also worked with the Girl Scouts in Germany, Rainbow for Girls in New Mexico, and Job’s Daughters in Winchester.
In addition to her parents and husband, Sylvia was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Dewey Cameron (d.1988) and sister Belva Cameron Bolt Motz (d.2006).
Sylvia is survived by her loving family including daughters Carol Sours (Buddy) of Bentonville and Susan Warriner (Ray) of Middletown, and many special grandchildren and great-grandchildren including Stephanie Breeden (Bobby), Jason Sours (Jessica), Carson “Laney” Sours, and Brooke Butler. She was especially close to granddaughter Rachel Melvin (Jimmie) and their children Jaiden, Jocelyn, and “little Weston”, as she called him.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. The family will receive friends at 10 am. There will be a brief funeral ceremony conducted by the Order of the Eastern Star at 10:30 a.m., followed by the formal funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Masonic Mausoleum at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Buddy Sours, Ray Warriner, Jimmie Melvin, Jaiden Taylor, Chauncey Hawkins, John Thompson, and Sean Thompson.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Kirsten Ralls who moved in with Sylvia in her later years which allowed her to stay in the home she loved a bit longer and to her next-door neighbors Pam, John, and Sean Thompson who always looked out for her. She loved all of you so much.
In closing, we would like to share her favorite phrase, “It’s a great life if you don’t weaken.” She was a pillar of strength to all who needed her, and her spirit never weakened- only her body. The void she leaves in our lives is immeasurable, but the love she leaves in our hearts will endure forever. God bless you, momma, now go rest high on that mountain.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Sylvia’s memory to the charity of your choice.