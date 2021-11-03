William “Billy” Lloyd Helms (1961 – 2021)

Bonnie Sue Smith Van Campen, loving mother, and grandmother (December 25, 1942 – October 22, 2021)

Bonnie Van Campen was born in Ravenna, Ohio to Bill and Florence Smith. She was the oldest of 3 children. Bonnie earned a Master’s Degree in American History from Kent State University and went on to teach high school history in Philadelphia, PA.

Bonnie loved her family and was very proud of her children: Jeffrey, Michael, and Ingrid. After living for many years in Houston, TX, the family relocated to Austin, where Bonnie began sharing her enthusiasm and passion for learning through nannying and teaching preschool. She then relocated to Northern California where she continued her lifelong work of sharing love and learning with children. After living in Ohio, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Texas, and California, Bonnie ultimately made her home in Virginia.

Bonnie, affectionately known to her family as “LaLa”, loved birthdays, holidays, and any special occasion where she could cook a feast, bake delicious treats, or give the perfect gift (or many gifts) to brighten someone’s day. Over the years, she was always a supportive and enthusiastic cheerleader at loved ones’ sporting events and performances. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren, taking them on amazing adventures, and enthusiastically exploring their interests and with them. Throughout her life, she was passionate about sharing her detailed knowledge of American history and engaging in incisive discussions of current events and politics.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, William and Florence Smith. She is survived by her siblings Mark Smith (Laurie) and Cherie Gadberry (Wayne) and all of their children and grandchildren. She is also survived by her children and grandchildren: Jeffrey and Joanne Van Campen and their son George; Michael and Letitia Van Campen and their children Jonah and Tobi; and Ingrid Patterson and her children Jude and Sadie.

Bonnie is loved and remembered by all whose lives she brightened. She lives on in the hearts, minds, and spirits of her family, those she taught & cared for, the families she touched, and her many friends in Texas, California, Virginia, and elsewhere. Celebrate her life by visiting a historical site, taking a child on a fun and educational field trip, or simply brightening someone’s day with a smile or thoughtful gift. She would like that.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Prevent Cancer Foundation. https://www.preventcancer.org/research/

A memorial service for friends and family will be held at the Crowder Family Farm in Etlan, VA on November 20, 2021.