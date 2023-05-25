Obituaries
William Downing Duvall (1937 – 2023)
William D. Duvall, Known by many as Bill or “Doc,” was born on February 26, 1937, in Washington DC to William Andrew Duvall and Gladys Downing Duvall. The family, including a younger sister, Sandra, and a younger brother, Donald, lived in a home on Pennsylvania Avenue in DC.
Bill attended Anacostia High School. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Maryland, studying Animal Science. While at Maryland, Bill met the love of his life, Joyce Wilson. The two were married, and around that time, Bill was accepted to the veterinary school at the University of Georgia. Bill often commented about those four years being some of the best times in his and Joyce’s lives.
In 1963, a year before he graduated from veterinary school, Bill and Joyce welcomed their first and only child, William II. After his veterinary graduation, the small family moved to Vienna, Virginia, where Bill began practice at Blue Cross Animal Hospital. A couple of years later, and with the help of his father, Bill opened his own practice in Woodbridge, Virginia. It would be called Occoquan Animal Hospital. The hospital would become one of the leading practices in Prince William County, and after 25 years, Bill retired.
The family moved from Woodbridge to Hitch Hollow farm near Linden, Virginia. The farm had been in the family for many generations. Bill became a full-time farmer, growing crops and tending cattle over the years. He and Joyce purchased a vacation home on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. All was good for many years, but in January 2011, Joyce passed away at their Hilton Head home. She was 73 years old. Bill carried on without Joyce, but life would never be the same without her.
On May 23, 2023, Bill passed away while doing what he loved to do for so many years, working on the farm. Bill is survived by his son, Bill II, his partner, Melinda, and two nieces, Audra Moore and Pam Moore Vasserman.
A visitation will be held at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Leeds Cemetery in Hume, Virginia, on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 2:00 pm. There will be a procession to the cemetery on Saturday, leaving Maddox Funeral Home at 1:15 pm.
Obituaries
Eric Mathew Kuhn (1992 – 2023)
Eric Mathew Kuhn passed peacefully, surrounded by love, on Friday, May 19, 2023, at INOVA Hospital following a car accident on April 29.
Eric was born August 31, 1992, in Manassas, VA, to Richard and Maureen Kuhn, joining brother Justin Kuhn, his birth completed their family. He graduated from Skyline High School in Front Royal, VA, in 2010 and continued his education at Marine Mechanics Institute in Orlando, FL, graduating in 2012.
As fate would have it, Eric’s love of water and fishing led him to meet his wife, Courtney Costello-Kuhn. They became each other’s person. For over a decade, they made a life with each other in Florida – chasing the sun, tide, and dreams. During their time in Florida, Eric continued to grow his career as a marine mechanic working for Certified Diesel, FB Marine Group, and East Coast Marine. Eric was proud of his profession and loved the waters he traveled during sea trials.
In 2018, Eric took on his most cherished life role – Father – as they welcomed Maverick and began growing their family. In 2021, Bellamy joined his big brother and completed their little brood. Eric wanted nothing more than to love his boys, play for hours, and bask in their joys.
In the fall of 2021, Eric and his family quietly moved back to The Valley. Along with continuing his marine career at Prince William Marina, Eric now expanded his duties to include his cherished uncle and brother-in-law. No matter where Eric was, he could be found hanging with the smaller family members – Kaden, Jacob, Josie, Anara, and Alayna. They all adored Uncle E and the time he spent playing with them and guiding them. The sounds of laughter from the backyard will be something his family will remember fondly.
In the last year, Eric and his brother, Justin, have been making plans and aspiring towards owning their own chartering boats on the bay and in coastal Maryland. Even in his spare time, Eric wanted to follow his passion and pass his love of the water to others while still aspiring to support his family further with those endeavors.
The only thing Eric loved more than the water was his person Courtney and his family.
We invite you to share in Eric’s memory on June 3 at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm, and the family will receive guests beginning at 1:00 pm.
Interment will be private to the family. The family will also welcome visitors for fellowship following all services at Rivermont Fire Department beginning at 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards Eric’s memorial costs by contacting Maddox Funeral Home or a donation in Eric’s name to the Rivermont Fire Department.
Obituaries
Judy McDonald Hill (1953 – 2023)
Judy McDonald Hill, 69, died on May 22, 2023, at her home in Front Royal, Virginia.
She was born on June 29, 1953, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Marvin and Margaret McDonald.
She is survived by her spouse, William Duke Hill; 3 daughters, Tammy Terry (Tim), Bobbie Jo Ledgerton, and Stephanie Crowder, 3 grandchildren, Forrest McGuinn, Emma Ford, and Chloe Ford, a great-grandchild, Mila McGuinn; and 13 brothers and sisters.
She loved to spend summers on the water at the Chesapeake Bay. She was a successful business owner of Judy’s Hair Designs for over 3 decades.
Her hobbies and interests were spending time with family, boating, creative design, and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Victoria M. Gresham, and a sister, Peggy Cameron.
The family night will be on Monday, May 29, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home. Her graveside service will take place on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11:00 am at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Strasburg, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.cureepilepsy.org .
Obituaries
Shelvia Jean Barnette (1940 – 2023)
Shelvia Jean Barnette, 83, of Haymarket, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held for her at a later date.
Mrs. Barnette was born on May 6, 1940, in Washington County, Virginia, to the late Kenneth and Edith Bays Dye. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Barnette; son, Timothy Martin Barnette; brother, Dale Martin Dye, and granddaughter, Ethlyn Joy Maxey. She retired from Prince William County Public School System after 39 years as a bus driver.
Survivors include her son, Boyd Barnette of Haymarket; daughter, Monica Maxey (James) of Front Royal; two brothers, Henry Dye of Ringold, Louisiana, and Scottie Dye of Enterprise, Alabama; sister, Lynna Brown of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Zachary Barnette, Tiana Maxey, and Ariel Maxey; five great-grandchildren, Connor Maxey, Daniel Higginson III, Alaithia Higginson, Reighlynn Joiner and Joylene Joiner; daughter-in-law, Molly Barnette, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Obituaries
William “Bill” E. Owens (1959 – 2023)
William (Bill) E. Owens, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday May 22, 2023, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Bill was born on July 7, 1959, in Manassas, VA, to the late Fontella K Hurley. Bill was the owner/operator of B&B vending for almost ten years.
Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Betty (BJ) Owens: daughters, Priscilla Smallwood and Rebecca Thomas (Matt), three grandchildren, Drew Thomas, Madison and Connor Smallwood, four sisters. He was preceded in death by a sister.
The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. www.Stjude.org
Obituaries
David Talmadge Tate (1960 – 2023)
David Talmadge Tate, 62, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
David was born on October 3, 1960, in Raleigh, North Carolina, and cared for by his late step-father, Bob Peterson, and step-mother, Pat Norris. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Mark Tate.
Surviving David is the love of his life and partner for 40 years, Alice Curry, his step-mother, Pat Norris, his children, Crystal Curry (Levi Lillard), David Curry, and Brittany Curry; his siblings, Tina Stanley (Richard), Tuesday Quinones, Sheila Karabin (Michael), Victoria Brawner (Derick) and Melvin Dickerson; his grandchildren, Madison Lillard, Aiden Tate Curry, Brixton Curry, Liam Talmadge Curry and Zander Curry; and numerous friends and extended family members.
David was a hard worker. He loved the great outdoors and experiencing it on his Harleys. He also adored his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to David’s services C/O Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Margie Mae Allison (1929 – 2023)
Margie Mae Allison, 93, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
Services will be private.
Mrs. Allison was born September 28, 1929, in Jenkins, Virginia, the daughter of the late Roland Dingus and Sally Dingus Starnes.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and dear friend, and a fine collector of cookie jars. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was married to the late Walter Janey Allison.
Surviving are four children, Sally Smith, Jamey Allison, David Allison, and Pat Mabe, all of Strasburg; three sisters, Peggy Brown of Corpus Christi, Texas, Mary Denny of Houston, Texas, and Deloris of Austin, Texas; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.