William Frederic Turner (1955-2020)

Hazel Marian Clark was born on March 24, 1924 in Sheldon, Iowa, and entered Eternal Glory on October 25, 2020, in Winchester, Virginia. Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth (Bertha) Jane Whitehead and Rollie Harnack; brothers Steven Fredrick Harnack, Ronald Willis Harnack, and Betty Jean Tremmel. She is survived by her three children George Eugene Clark (Dianna), Steven Edward Clark (Melanie), and Jane Marie McCool (Mike), seven grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren.

Hazel Marian Clark was born in Shelton, Iowa, on March 24, 1924 to Rollie and Bertha Harnack. She had two older brothers, Steven and Ronald. The family grew to four children when her younger sister, Betty, was born five years later. The family was of humble means and lived near lakes and woods, where hunting and fishing were an important part of their lives.

Hazel met George Clark in high school, and after graduation, the two went off to Minnesota Bible College in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They were married on June 13, 1944, and loved to share stories of their days as struggling married students in bible college. George Eugene was born in 1945, and the Clarks moved back to Sheldon to take on the preacher’s job at Sheldon Christian Church. Steven Edward came along in 1946, followed six years later by Jane Marie.

They left Iowa, accepting a call to minister to a Christian Church in Tucson, Arizona, in 1955. The church became Valley Christian Church, and after leaving a storefront location, was housed in this very building in 1957. George continued as preacher until he left to begin a sister church on the north side of Tucson. They eventually became members at Pantano Christian Church and served there for over 40 years.

Hazel was, as many have noted, a kind, loving, gentle soul. By the standards in the 40s and 50s, she was the Perfect Preacher’s Wife. She played the piano, sang in the choir, did chalk art drawings during “special music,” and taught Sunday School. She was loved by everyone, and in turn loved everyone. Indeed, she was a Proverbs 31 woman, and her children do “rise up and call her blessed.”

Her beloved George preceded her in death by 30 years, and she never stopped talking of his devotion to her. Although living in Tucson, after retirement, they purchased a small home in the mountains near Front Royal, Virginia, where their daughter, Jane, had settled. After George’s passing, Jane built a wonderful “mother-in-law” apartment so Hazel could spend more time in Virginia. Hazel travelled extensively, making a couple of “bucket-list” trips, including a trans-Canadian rail trip, and two memorable trips to England. When in Tucson, she joined a china painting guild and produced wonderful pieces, which her family treasures. She especially enjoyed her times with the seniors at Pantano Christian Church in bible studies, lunches out, and general fellowship times.

After giving up independent living, two years ago Hazel left Tucson to reside permanently with Jane. Under Jane and Mike’s loving care, she lived her last two years in comfort, peace, and contentment.

Her broken hip, arm, and head injury in September unfortunately brought the quick decline in health that led to her eternal reunion with George, her parents, and her siblings. She had hoped to achieve 100 years old, but 96 is pretty acceptable, especially if you “round up.”

May Hazel rest in the everlasting arms of our Lord and enjoy her well-deserved rest.