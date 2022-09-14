William Henry Hooten III (1932 – 2022)

William Henry Hooten III, aka “Hooter,” aka “Wild Bill,” of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home at the ripe and ornery old age of 90. He lived a much fuller life than most, bringing joy, shouts of exclamation, and laughter from children and adults alike.

A Rosary will be for Bill at 9:00 am on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal. A viewing will follow from 9:30 am until 11:30 am when we process to Shenandoah Memorial Park for the committal service. There will be a celebration of life party at Front Royal Country Club from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. All are welcome.

Bill was born in Virginia on January 3, 1932, to the late William Henry Hooten II and Margaret Simmons Habel. Bill was raised by his late parents, John and Margaret Habel. His wife, Lois Anne Hooten, was preceded in death, with whom he shared 52 loving years of marriage. They enjoyed taking their four children out to water ski on the Shenandoah river, viewing the scenery on Skyline Drive, dining out at restaurants, and fully relished in their love for each other and the happy family they built together.

Surviving Bill is his loving children, Mary Elizabeth Bond (Robert G. Bond Sr.) of Front Royal, William Joseph “Billy” Hooten (Adana Hooten) of Hollidaysburg, PA, Karen Anne Waldron (Jack) of Munhall, PA, and Christopher Louis Hooten (Junko) of Culver City, CA; his siblings, Mary Frances Chilton (Hunter) of Boston, MA, Margaret Leary (late Joe) of Mineral, VA, and John Habel (Jan) of Cumberland, VA; his grandchildren, Lindsay Waldron-Burke (Christopher), Rachel Pollack (Todd), Emily Waldron, Robert Bond Jr. (Kayla), Sarah Fulton (Micah), William Hooten and Hannah Hooten; his great-grandchildren, Lilah, Isabella, Vincent and Alexis; and his cousin and lifelong best friend, Kenny Simmons.

Bill served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his military service, he began a career he loved as an Electrician in the IBEW Local 26. He excelled in the exacting nature his work required for 55 years, making lifelong friends and enemies along the way. He truly was a jack of all trades, and his generous heart lent him to helping anyone and everyone with their home projects.

Most of all, Bill will be missed and celebrated for his boisterous personality, his loving heart, his spicy quips, and hilarious anecdotes. He personally requested for everyone to have a giant party after he passed. Please join us in celebrating his extraordinary life. There will be Fireball.