William Henry Matthews Sr. (1940 – 2022)

William Henry Matthews Sr., (Also known as Mr. Billy or Pop) 81, of Front Royal, Virginia went to be with the lord on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Warrenton at Fauquier Memorial Hospital.

Born on July 5, 1940 in Rappahannock County to the late Ressie Matthews. Billy was married to the late Bessie Marie Pendleton who was the love of his life. He worked for Avtex Fibers for many years until it closed and he then retired from Pitney Bowes as a forklift operator.

Mr. Billy, or Pop to the grandkids, was a wonderful man and role model. He was loved by everyone that he came in touch with. He was a faithful fan of the Washington Redskins and loved his cars. He always helps others no matter what they need.

Mr. Billy is survived by his loving son, William H. Matthews Jr.(Plug) and daughter-in-law Jannise (Billi) of Front Royal, VA; his daughter, Alice Baltimore Dobbs of Texas; his brother, John Matthews of Front Royal, VA; his sister-in-law, June Matthews of Front Royal, VA; his brother-in-law Lindsey Chloe (wife Aleta) of Culpeper, VA; his grandchildren, Henry Sloane, Duane Matthews (Jessica), LaKeva Whitmore, Terrell Matthews (Alicia), Jessica Matthews, and Iesha Matthews of Front Royal, VA; his great- grandchildren, Sean, Izaiah, Kaleb Matthews, NiKea, Kyra, Samya Whitmore, Jenea Harris, Amiyah Matthews, and Amarianna Calevro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Mr. Billy in death is his wife, Bessie Marie Pendleton Matthews; his daughter, Victoria Ayala; his brother, McKinley (Mac) Matthews; his sister, Virginia Oliver; his grandson, Robert Lee Sloane; and his step-daughter, Linda Sloane.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA with reverend Charles Jackson officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 A.M. followed by an 11 A.M. service. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Following the service the family welcomes everyone to join them for a repass at Calvary Episcopal Church 132 North Royal Ave. Front Royal, VA.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.