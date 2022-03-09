Obituaries
William Henry Matthews Sr. (1940 – 2022)
William Henry Matthews Sr., (Also known as Mr. Billy or Pop) 81, of Front Royal, Virginia went to be with the lord on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Warrenton at Fauquier Memorial Hospital.
Born on July 5, 1940 in Rappahannock County to the late Ressie Matthews. Billy was married to the late Bessie Marie Pendleton who was the love of his life. He worked for Avtex Fibers for many years until it closed and he then retired from Pitney Bowes as a forklift operator.
Mr. Billy, or Pop to the grandkids, was a wonderful man and role model. He was loved by everyone that he came in touch with. He was a faithful fan of the Washington Redskins and loved his cars. He always helps others no matter what they need.
Mr. Billy is survived by his loving son, William H. Matthews Jr.(Plug) and daughter-in-law Jannise (Billi) of Front Royal, VA; his daughter, Alice Baltimore Dobbs of Texas; his brother, John Matthews of Front Royal, VA; his sister-in-law, June Matthews of Front Royal, VA; his brother-in-law Lindsey Chloe (wife Aleta) of Culpeper, VA; his grandchildren, Henry Sloane, Duane Matthews (Jessica), LaKeva Whitmore, Terrell Matthews (Alicia), Jessica Matthews, and Iesha Matthews of Front Royal, VA; his great- grandchildren, Sean, Izaiah, Kaleb Matthews, NiKea, Kyra, Samya Whitmore, Jenea Harris, Amiyah Matthews, and Amarianna Calevro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Mr. Billy in death is his wife, Bessie Marie Pendleton Matthews; his daughter, Victoria Ayala; his brother, McKinley (Mac) Matthews; his sister, Virginia Oliver; his grandson, Robert Lee Sloane; and his step-daughter, Linda Sloane.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA with reverend Charles Jackson officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 A.M. followed by an 11 A.M. service. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Following the service the family welcomes everyone to join them for a repass at Calvary Episcopal Church 132 North Royal Ave. Front Royal, VA.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Obituaries
John Eric Jakob (1929 – 2022)
John Eric Jakob, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Rockland Community Church, 2921 Rockland Rd, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with Pastor Vince McLaughlin officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
John was born on January 7, 1929, in Germany to the late Hans and Wilheminna Jakob. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth Jakob; and his 2 brothers, Walter and Werner Jakob.
Surviving John is his children, Karen McIntyre and her husband, George of Front Royal, Lauren Matthews of Mooresville, NC and Tom Jakob and his wife, Heidi of Bozeman, MT; his 13 grandchildren; his 10 great-grandchildren; his nieces and nephews, Steve and Donna Jakob, Jeff and Maria Jakob, Lisa and John Cerra, John and Linda Ripkey, and Pete and Karen Ripkey; his Sister in Law, Winnie Swinson, and numerous extended family members.
John was a member of Rockland Community Church. He attended Upsala College in New Jersey, obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He worked for Wake Forest University in the physics department. He worked for Rubbermaid and Fairchild-Burns in commercial aircraft seating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockland Community Church, Prayer Garden Fund at 2921 Rockland Rd. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Mary Catherine Ramey (1931 – 2022)
Mary Catherine Ramey, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Fox Trail Senior Living.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Family and friends may also visit that morning from 10 to 11 AM.
Ms. Ramey was born on July 1, 1931, in Front Royal to the late William and Annie Corder Ramey. She was preceded in death by six siblings, William Clifford Ramey, Evelyn Virginia Grove, Gladys Mae Henry, Giles Edward Ramey, Randolph Ernest Ramey, and Alice Louise Henry. She was also preceded in death by her long-time and very dear best friend, Helen Ferris. Mary Catherine and Helen enjoyed many wonderful years that included frequent trips to Atlantic City and countless hours fishing and relaxing along the Potomac River on their dock in Cobb Island, Maryland.
She was formerly a bookkeeper for Stafford Lincoln Ford, a member of First Baptist Church Front Royal, and a 1949 graduate of Warren County High School.
Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Mary Catherine.
Obituaries
Deborah Jean Roles (1954 – 2022)
Deborah Jean Roles, 67, of Arlington, Virginia went to her “Forever Beach” on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 6 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Deborah was born on November 12, 1954, in Arlington, Virginia to the late John and June Belch Roles. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John Roles Jr. She was a member of Rileyville Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, James Smith Jr.; two daughters, Theresa Romick and Jennifer Lewis; brother, Robert Roles Sr.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two nieces; three nephews, four grandnieces; one grand nephew and several very dear friends of the family. She loved deeply and was loved deeply by all her friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family care of Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Deborah “Debby” Biggs Johnson (1947 – 2022)
Deborah “Debby” Biggs Johnson, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 11 am at Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 839 Rivermont Drive, Front Royal with The Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating. Burial will follow at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson was born on July 12, 1947 in Winchester, Virginia to the late Charles and Magretta Burke Biggs. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Joseph Monroe Burke and Lennis Stokes Burke and paternal grandparents, Joseph S. and Addie B. Miller Biggs. She attended Front Royal United Methodist Church with her grandparents. She was very active with the Girl Scouts of America volunteering in a number of positions including as the Vice President of the Shawnee Council and the Archivist for the local Girl Scout troop. She was a gifted artist and quilter displaying her works of art at many area showings.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Gregory Bert Johnson of Front Royal; daughter, Elizabeth Coffey (David) of Front Royal; son, Charles J. Johnson of Front Royal; sister, Patty Biggs Sims (Donald) of Front Royal; grandson, Tyler A. Coffey of Front Royal; sister-in-law, Susan McCarthy of Winchester; three nieces, Susan Sims Poe, Julie Sims Reinhardt and Shannon R. McCarthy; nephew, Kevin McCarthy and numerous other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be David Coffey, Charles Johnson, Tyler Coffey, Ken Darr, Sean Dawson and Donnie Poe.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Sims, Martin Reinhardt, Mark Ryman, Phil Rockstroh, Greg Grim, Joseph Biggs, Pat Biggs, Billy Biggs and William “BJ” McKay.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and after the service for a time of food and fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Girl Scouts of the USA, Attn: Office of Philanthropy, P.O. Box 5046, New York, NY 10087-5046 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Obituaries
Joyce E. Pomeroy Hamer (1933 – 2022)
Joyce E. Pomeroy Hamer, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Mrs. Hamer was born January 16, 1933 in Harmony Hollow, Virginia, daughter of the late Samuel Jack and Odessa Mills Pomeroy. She was a member of the Front Royal United Methodist Church. She taught in Warren County public schools for over 45 years.
She was married to the late Rev. Marshall S. Hamer, Jr.
Surviving are a son, Marshall S. Hamer, III of Ft. Valley, Virginia; two brothers, Ronnie Pomeroy of Front Royal and Keith Pomeroy of Strasburg; and two sisters, Faith Jodoin of Springfield and Naomi Brewer of Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Obituaries
Eugene Paul Kaiser, PhD (1937 – 2022)
Eugene Paul Kaiser, PhD, 84, of Amissville, Virginia passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
A memorial service and private family burial in Trenton, New Jersey will be held at a later date.
Dr. Kaiser was born on November 23, 1937 in Trenton, New Jersey to the late August and Mary Hromatka Kaiser. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita C. Kaiser. After receiving his Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Pennsylvania, he worked for the Department of Defense for forty-four years. During that time, he became a lifetime member of IEEE, a member of ARRL, the President Emeritus for the Pentagon Radio Club, and the President of the Herndon React Club. His interests included sailing and playing the flute for the Fairfax Symphony.
Survivors include: his daughter, Jennilee Faux and her husband, David; grandson, Jonathan Faux and granddaughter, Sarah Faux all of Amissville.