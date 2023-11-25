William Kenneth “Bill” Calhoun (1940 – 2023)

Maxie Lee Cameron, III, 38, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away at the Winchester Medical Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 28, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Lee was born August 12, 1985, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of Maxie Lee Cameron, Jr. of Warren County and Susie Rutherford Starita of Front Royal.

He was a 2003 Warren County High School graduate and was a store manager for Rent-A-Center in Frederick, Maryland. Lee enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and golfing. He had an undying love for his children and family. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Surviving, with his parents, is his grandfather, Maxie Lee Cameron, Sr. of Warren County; fiancée, Kathy M. Coffey of Strasburg; one son, Jessye A. Cameron of Winchester; three daughters, Taylor L. Coffey, Harley D. Coffey, and Leyla R. Coffey, all at home; two brothers, Richard T. Starita, Jr. and Randole T. Starita, both of Front Royal; two sisters, Jessica R. Starita and Brittney J. Starita, both of Front Royal; nieces, Kaya V. Minor, and Brookelynn; two nephews, A.J. and Michael; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Lee was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Joyce A. Cameron, and maternal grandparents, Emmett Franklin and Shirley Jean Rutherford.

Matt Vaught, John Wilson, Andrew Henry, Ben Coffey, Colin Long, and Kevin Gibson will be pallbearers.

Maxie Lee Cameron, Sr., David Cook, and Jessye A. Cameron will be honorary pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, November 27, from 6-8 p.m..