William Patrick “Billy” Spencer (1966 – 2023)

Published

2 days ago

on

William Patrick “Billy” Spencer, 57, of Maurertown, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

William Patrick “Billy” Spencer

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 26, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Rev. Tom Shepanzyk officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Billy was born October 20, 1966, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, the son of James Douglas and Selina T. O’Reilly Spencer of Maurertown.

Billy was a 1985 graduate of Warren County High School and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends.

Surviving, along with his parents, is a son, Will Spencer of Maurertown; two brothers, James “Jimmy” Spencer of Maurertown and John Spencer of Inwood, West Virginia; four sisters, Juanitia O’Reilly of Newfoundland, Canada, Lena “Bobbie” Spencer of Maurertown, Michelle Ardinger of Stephens City, and Patricia “Patty” Spencer of Old Town, Maryland; 18 nieces and nephews; and 24 great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 26 from 1- 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Giles M. Partlowe (1930 – 2023)

Published

1 day ago

on

October 26, 2023

By

Giles M. Partlowe, 93, of Stephens City, Virginia, and formerly of Browntown, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 27, at 3:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Elder Gary Utz and the Rev. Everett Powell officiating. The interment will be private.

Giles was born January 8, 1930, at home in Browntown, Virginia, the son of the late Giles B. and Emma M. Partlowe. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He lived in Browntown until the last six years when he moved to Stephens City. He graduated from Warren County High School and served in the United States Marine Corps for two years. He retired from the Southern States in Front Royal after 35 years and then became an agent for Shenandoah Mutal Insurance Company, where her retired after 20 years.

Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Charlotte H. Cason Partlowe; one nephew, Terry Berry, and wife Sally of Browntown; two great-nephews; and four great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elsie Berry; two nephews, Royce and Randall “Bootsie” Berry; and one great-nephew, Paul Berry.

Bill Hallman, Ben Hallman, Bobby Hallman, Mike Berry, Nancy Wright, Gary Smith, Dylan Berry, and Jonathan Berry will be Pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 25, from 2-3 p.m..

Memorial contributions may be made to the Browntown Community Center, 96 Browntown Road, Browntown, Virginia 22610, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Shirley Ann Corbin Foster (1936 – 2023)

Published

2 days ago

on

October 25, 2023

By

Shirley Ann Corbin Foster, 87, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on October 23, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 30, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Shirley was born August 12, 1936, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Warren B. and Ertha F. Hawkins Corbin.

Shirley worked for the Aileen Plant in Flint Hill for several years. Her favorite pastime was being a sales representative for the Avon Company. She shared her home with her sister-in-law, Helen F. Corbin, for many years.

She is remembered by her son, Christopher K. Foster, and wife, Anna D. Foster; two step-grandchildren, Mark Huhn Jr. and Stefanie Clark; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gavor K. Foster, and a sister, Charlotte Corbin Sealock.

Pallbearers will be Mark Huhn Jr., Darryl Corbin, Bradley Corbin, Micheal Corbin, Jeffrey Corbin, Steven Welch, and Ray Woodward.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 30, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Brenda Susan Nicholson Buchanan Stevens (1949 – 2023)

Published

3 days ago

on

October 24, 2023

By

On Saturday, October 14, 2023, Brenda Susan (Nicholson) Stevens (formerly Buchanan) departed this life at the age of 74.

Brenda Susan Nicholson Buchanan Stevens

Born in Front Royal, Virginia, Brenda was a longtime resident of Manassas, Virginia, graduating from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1967. Brenda enjoyed spending time with her family, often hosting holiday dinners and other family celebrations at home. Inheriting many positive traits from her mother, Brenda enjoyed engaging in practical jokes and pranks, especially when her brother, Bruce, and ice were involved.

Another notable trait, Brenda loved caring for others. She loved her children and her family, sacrificing much for many years as a single mom to provide care in the way she best knew. Evidence of this care was also seen as she helped care for and support her mother, Ruby, in her final years of life. Brenda loved babies, baby dolls, and her dogs; she also found joy in providing brief care for a chameleon and a backyard squirrel she adopted and named Chipper.

For many years, Brenda provided childcare in her home and frequently had multiple children under her roof, but perhaps one of the highlights of providing childcare, outside of caring for her own children, was caring for her first granddaughter, Raelynn. Brenda helped ensure Raelynn was one of the best-dressed babies and loved showing her off everywhere they went.

Brenda is survived by her daughter, Susan (Raymond) Buchanan; her son, Craig Buchanan; her grandchildren, Raelynn, Timmy, Lexi, and Danielle Carter, and Antoine Blackwell; two great-grandchildren, Karson Blackwell and Savannah White; one brother, Bruce (Beth) Nicholson; along with four nieces, and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Stevens, who died in January 2023, and her parents, Lester and Ruby (Williams) Nicholson.

Her family, friends, and neighbors will miss Brenda, and her impact on this world goes beyond what she knew.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, Virginia.

Sharon Mae Derflinger (1961 – 2023)

Published

6 days ago

on

October 21, 2023

By

Sharon Mae Derflinger, 62, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on October 19, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Sharon was born on April 14, 1961, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Roy and Hilda Proffitt. She was also preceded in death by her infant grandson.

Surviving Sharon is her loving husband of 44 years, Daniel C. Derflinger Sr.; her children, Amanda Clark (Christopher) and Daniel Craig Derflinger Jr. (Samantha); her brother, Kenneth Proffitt (Monica); her grandchildren, Mya Adams, Alex Derflinger, Bridget Derflinger, Natalie Clark and Sadie Clark; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sharon was a member of the Church of Christ of Front Royal. She was an excellent chef and loved cooking for her family. Her specialty was making cakes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online to Blue Ridge Hospice at https://brhospice.org/donate/ or by mail to 333 W. Cork St, #405 Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Cody James Gibbs-Brown (1994 – 2023)

Published

1 week ago

on

October 20, 2023

By

Cody James Gibbs-Brown, 29, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on October 18, 2023.

Cody James Gibbs-Brown

Born July 5, 1994, in Palatka, Florida, to his mother, Deborah Hille, and his father, Paul Gibbs, he is survived by his daughter, Emma Marie Gibbs, parents Deborah and Joseph Hille, and two brothers, Brandon Gibbs-Brown and Adam Hille.

A celebration of life will be held for Cody at a later date with Reverend Brenda S. Clark, Pastor of New Covenant & Woodbridge Ministries AME Zion Churches, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Lamb Center at https://www.thelambcenter.org/ways-to-give/.

“The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”  Psalms 34:18

Richard John Raul (1927 – 2023)

Published

1 week ago

on

October 20, 2023

By

Richard John Raul, 96, of Linden, Virginia, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Lavender Hills Assisted Living in Front Royal, Virginia.

Richard John Raul

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Richard was born on May 10, 1927, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late John and Katherine Mokosin Raul. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia DeBaufre Raul.

Richard spent most of his life in Baltimore, Maryland. He and his late wife moved to Linden, Virginia, in 1991 after retirement to enjoy the peacefulness, beautiful views, and wildlife in Skyland Estates. Richard retired from the United States Army Field Band. He spent his life traveling with the band to bring musical inspiration and enjoyment to others. Richard was an avid gardener and enjoyed growing vegetables and flowers, especially azaleas. He enjoyed cooking and taking care of his home. Richard continued to be a loyal fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens. He was immensely proud of his family and has blessed them with many wonderful memories.

Surviving are his daughter Lisa Wilson and husband Joseph of Baltimore, Maryland, and two grandsons, Joey Wilson and his wife Lauren of Rockville, Maryland, and Nicholas Wilson of Baltimore, Maryland.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 25, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Wilson, Joey Wilson, and Nicholas Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. #405, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or on their website: brhospice.org.

