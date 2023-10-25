William Patrick “Billy” Spencer (1966 – 2023)

On Saturday, October 14, 2023, Brenda Susan (Nicholson) Stevens (formerly Buchanan) departed this life at the age of 74.

Born in Front Royal, Virginia, Brenda was a longtime resident of Manassas, Virginia, graduating from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1967. Brenda enjoyed spending time with her family, often hosting holiday dinners and other family celebrations at home. Inheriting many positive traits from her mother, Brenda enjoyed engaging in practical jokes and pranks, especially when her brother, Bruce, and ice were involved.

Another notable trait, Brenda loved caring for others. She loved her children and her family, sacrificing much for many years as a single mom to provide care in the way she best knew. Evidence of this care was also seen as she helped care for and support her mother, Ruby, in her final years of life. Brenda loved babies, baby dolls, and her dogs; she also found joy in providing brief care for a chameleon and a backyard squirrel she adopted and named Chipper.

For many years, Brenda provided childcare in her home and frequently had multiple children under her roof, but perhaps one of the highlights of providing childcare, outside of caring for her own children, was caring for her first granddaughter, Raelynn. Brenda helped ensure Raelynn was one of the best-dressed babies and loved showing her off everywhere they went.

Brenda is survived by her daughter, Susan (Raymond) Buchanan; her son, Craig Buchanan; her grandchildren, Raelynn, Timmy, Lexi, and Danielle Carter, and Antoine Blackwell; two great-grandchildren, Karson Blackwell and Savannah White; one brother, Bruce (Beth) Nicholson; along with four nieces, and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Stevens, who died in January 2023, and her parents, Lester and Ruby (Williams) Nicholson.

Her family, friends, and neighbors will miss Brenda, and her impact on this world goes beyond what she knew.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, Virginia.