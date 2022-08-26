William Richard Settle (1937 – 2022)

William Richard Settle, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, 85, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Hidden Springs in Warren County.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 28 at 2:00 p.m. at the Settle Family Cemetery, 12 Old Church Lane in Castleton, with Pastor Jeff Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the family farm for a time of food and fellowship.

Mr. Settle was born May 7, 1937, in Rock Mills, Virginia, the son of the late Elijah and Gritha Marie Burke Settle Grigsby.

A Rappahannock native, Richard was born and raised on his beloved Settle family farm. He loved farming and dedicated his life to farming. He was a wheeler and dealer, and his passion for working, bettering himself, and providing for his family. Richard was also a great businessman and offered services to his county residents. He owned and operated Laurel Mills Grocery from 1966 to 1972 and built a legacy with Settle’s Grocery and Garage for 50 years.

He and Ester were married for 52 years before her passing in 2010. They made a great team and all the while building a loving family together. Richard was a nephew to his special aunt Florence Settle. He will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends.

Surviving is a son, Richard “Bubby” Settle and wife Tamara of Flint Hill; two daughters, Tammy Bunch and husband Gary of Front Royal, and Cheryl Vance and husband Bill of Yorktown; two brothers, Bobby Lee Settle and wife Betty of Amissville, and Alvin Grigsby and wife Pat of Castleton; two sisters, Margaret Meyer and husband Gary of Castleton, and Mary Magee of Amissville; seven grandchildren, Lee Settle, Kendra Hahn, Kelsa Knick, Kathleen Lewis, Elizabeth Vance, Troy Bunch and Garrett Bunch; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Settle was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ester Mae Tusing Settle, and a sister, Dorothy Becker.

Pallbearers will be Paul Tieche, Rich Tusing, Tom Massie, Jamie Fletcher, Zachary Gunter, and John Wickouski.

Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Massie, Bill Fletcher, Bryant Lee, Butch Eastham, R. Lee Payne, Jonas Jenkins, and Joe Myers.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Rappahannock County Future Farmers of America. Please make checks payable to RCHS with FFA in the memo line and send them to 12576 Lee Hwy. Washington, VA 22747.