William Ritenour “Ricky” Hough Jr (1948 -2021)

William Ritenour “Ricky” Hough Jr., 73, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held for Ricky at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. Family and friends are welcome to visit one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Ricky was born on March 21, 1948, in Berryville, Virginia to the late Jackie Longerbeam Hough and William “Bill” Hough Sr. Also preceding him in death is his daughter, Billie Jo Hough.

Ricky never knew a stranger, he was known by many in and around Front Royal. He worked for over 30 years at Riverton Corporation then ended his career as a maintenance technician at Randolph- Macon Academy. His true love was being a member of the Shenandoah Shores Volunteer Fire Department for 34 years serving as Lieutenant, Chief Engineer, and the board. He never missed a bingo night and always loved the people who attended.

Surviving Ricky is his loving wife of 52 years, Joann Deavers Hough; his daughters, Lori Mills and Wanda Ratchford (Harry Ratchford Jr.); his brother, Michael Hough Sr. (Tonya Hough); his sisters, Susan Jones, and Pat Hough; his grandchildren, Ericka Mills and Morgan Mills; his great-grandchild, Brayden Barr; and numerous extended family members.

Ricky was a devout member of the Shenandoah Shores Volunteer Fire Department and was a former member of the Happy Creek United Methodist Church.

Pallbearers will be Mike Feaster, Wayne Settle, Larry Settle, Pat Spangler, Wyatt Strickland, and Billy Sudduth.

Honorary Pallbearers are the current members of the Shenandoah Shores Volunteer Fire Department.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Shenandoah Shores Volunteer Fire Department, 533 Mountain View Dr. Front Royal, Virginia, 22630.