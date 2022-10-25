William Vernon “Bill” Anderson III (1981 – 2022)

William Vernon “Bill” Anderson III, 41, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Amissville, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Rev. Malcolm Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Bill was born on April 2, 1981, in Durham, North Carolina, to his parents, Suzanne Warsley and William Anderson Jr.

Surviving Bill is his wife, Jeanne Tanner Anderson; his parents, Suzanne Carrier Warsley and William Anderson Jr.; his children, Malachi Anderson and Stephanie Anderson; his sister, Carrie Marie Anderson; his nieces and nephews, Jordan Anderson (Marja Villalobos), Tatiana Gonzalez, Creed Rollins, and Xavier Gonzalez; and numerous extended family members.

Bill was an honorable man; he gave to the homeless every chance he could. Bill completed all his educational requirements at Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center to become a Master HVAC Technician. One of his fondest memories was sailing on the Potomac with his grandfather, Col. Richard C. Martin. He was an avid four-wheeler, dirt bike, and skiing enthusiast. He was an all-star Lacrosse Player and played competitively for 4 years. He was passionate about smoking meat and enjoying seafood, but he loved his kids more than anything.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local soup kitchen, homeless shelter, or humane society.