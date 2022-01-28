Obituaries
Willie Byrd Payne (1931 – 2022)
Willie Byrd Payne, 90, of Flint Hill, Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital.
Willie was born on June 16, 1931, in Rappahannock County, Virginia to the late Allie Ashby and Stella Presgraves Payne. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Garner Payne; grandson, Brian Payne; three brothers and five sisters.
Surviving Willie is his sons, Steve Payne, Robert Payne (Patti), and Jerry Payne (Mary); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers and one sister.
Willie served in the United States Marine Corps and later retired from Arlington County Public Schools.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 3 PM at Flint Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Ruth “Jean” Williams (1928 – 2022)
Ruth “Jean” Williams, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Heritage Hall.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 11 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Jim Bunce officiating.
Mrs. Williams was born on May 24, 1928, in Reliance, Virginia to the late Floyd and Virginia “Veta” Keener Derflinger. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Williams; three brothers, James Rolfe Derflinger, Floyd Lee Derflinger Jr. and Kidwell Gray “Jack” Derflinger and a niece, Debbie Derflinger Verderamo. She worked many years for Weaver’s Department Store in Front Royal before starting with Warren Memorial Hospital in medical records where she retired. Following retirement, she volunteered for the Warren Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and the St. Luke Clinic. She was a member of Marlowe Heights Baptist Church and a member of the Lioness Club.
Survivors include her two sons, Rick Williams of Seven Fountains, Virginia and Robert Kim Williams (Denise) of Jeffersonton, Virginia; daughter, Cathy Williams of Front Royal; Sister-in-law, Sally Derflinger of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandson, Matthew C. Williams of Raleigh; four nieces, Sharon Heath of Miami, Florida, Carol Ann Hattaway of Greensboro, North Carolina, Temple Child of Fort Myers, Florida and Ruth Jean Webber of Beaumont, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Community Clinic, 316 N Royal Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Nelson “Nick” Donald Hickerson (1932 – 2022)
Nelson “Nick” Donald Hickerson, 89, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 1 PM at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Hickerson was born on October 4, 1932, in Front Royal to the late Bud Hickerson and Louise Beatty Weakley. He was also preceded in death by his son, Donald Nelson Hickerson, and three brothers, Basil Hickerson, Daniel Hickerson, and Lawrence Hickerson. He was a member of and helped build the Vienna Seventh Day Adventist Church, an electrician by trade, and was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his daughter, Diane Chadwick, and her husband, Tom; sister, Patricia Hickerson; granddaughter, Brittany Rutherford; great-granddaughter, Ariya Butts; niece, Lynn Sadler, and great-nephew, T.J. Sadler.
Pallbearers will be Tom Chadwick, Donnie Hickerson, T.J. Sadler, Josh Butts, Mark Kirk, and Chuck Pinson.
Lisa Jean Stock (1970 – 2022)
Lisa Jean Stock, 51, of Martinsburg, West Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 2 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Lisa was born on February 14, 1970, in Cobleskill, New York to Stanley and Marcella Mears Wood.
Surviving along with her parents are her loving life partner, Tim Lowenhaupt; son, Dylan Stock; three daughters, Alanna Stock, Alyssa Stock, and Morgan Stock; step-son, Matt Lowenhaupt; two brothers, Robert Wood and David Wood; grandson, Ari Dean Nelson; a grandchild on the way; a dear friend, Charlene Hull; loyal dog, Luna, and cat, Scout.
Lisa was an animal lover and found great joy in nature’s beauty. You could often find her with a camera, snapping pictures of sunsets, colorful flowers, or her beloved family. She loved to garden, read, and journal. Her kindness and love lit up the spirits of all who crossed her path. The compassion and empathy she carried within her heart was a powerful force. She will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and requests that all in attendance wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, or online at pancan.org.
Rev. Frederick R. “Fritz” Trumbore (1935 – 2022)
The Rev. Frederick R. “Fritz” Trumbore, 87, of Winchester, Virginia died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Westminster-Canterbury in Winchester.
Services will be Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Winchester.
Survivors include his wife Jean K. Trumbore.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal.
Shirley Mae Perry Funk (1950 – 2022)
Shirley Mae Perry Funk, 72, of Edinburg and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the home of her daughter.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 30 at 3:00 p.m. at Saint Stephens Cemetery in Strasburg, Virginia with Pastor Doug Frazier officiating.
Shirley was born January 14, 1950 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late William A. and Mary Frances Seekford Perry.
She was a 1969 graduate of Warren County High School, and a member of First Baptist Church in Woodstock.
Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Clarence W. Funk; one daughter, Michelle Heier and husband Todd; two grandsons, Travis Heier and Christopher T. Heier and wife Chasity; great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Mae Heier; two brothers, William A. Perry, III and Robert L. “Bobby” Perry; and one sister, Linda Perry Andrews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bonnie Perry Shifflett; and a nephew, Rex Allen Andrews, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Todd Heier, Travis Heier, Christopher Heier, Wesley Shifflett, Chris Seitz and James Fadely.
Honorary pallbearers will be Benny Shifflett, Matt Pirtle, Josh Cook, Colton Bulatko, Derek Hawkins, Josh Wilberger and Wade Barb.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, New York 10598.
Dorothy Ann Williams Glascock (1943 – 2022)
Dorothy Ann Williams Glascock, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Bunce officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Mrs. Glascock was born March 12, 1943 in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of the late Garnett and Katherine Grim Williams.
She was a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her beloved and devoted husband of 49 years, Leroy K. Glascock.
Surviving are a daughter, Michelle D. Wilkins of Winchester; one son, Kevin Lee Glascock and wife Lori of Front Royal; two brothers, Richard Williams and wife Shirley and Ronnie Williams and wife Susan, all of Front Royal; one sister, Barbara Dolly and husband Dave of Front Royal; two grandsons, Bradley D. Wilkins, Jr. and Derek T. Wilkins and wife Dorie; two granddaughters, Katherine R. Glascock and Lacie A. Glascock; brother-in-law, Mickel Massey of Front Royal; and many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Katherine Merchant; two brothers, Russell Wayne Williams and James “Big Daddy” Williams; and one sister, Patty Williams Massey.
Pallbearers will be Armando Stinson, Brady Williams, Eric Williams, Mike Sims, Steve Mauck and Todd Tobin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Williams, Michael Sealock and Mickel Massey.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 1 from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
There will be a time of food and fellowship following the graveside service at Marlow Heights Baptist Church. Anyone wishing to bring food, please have it at the church the day of the service.