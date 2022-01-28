Willie Byrd Payne (1931 – 2022)

Dorothy Ann Williams Glascock, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at her home.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Bunce officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Mrs. Glascock was born March 12, 1943 in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of the late Garnett and Katherine Grim Williams.

She was a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her beloved and devoted husband of 49 years, Leroy K. Glascock.

Surviving are a daughter, Michelle D. Wilkins of Winchester; one son, Kevin Lee Glascock and wife Lori of Front Royal; two brothers, Richard Williams and wife Shirley and Ronnie Williams and wife Susan, all of Front Royal; one sister, Barbara Dolly and husband Dave of Front Royal; two grandsons, Bradley D. Wilkins, Jr. and Derek T. Wilkins and wife Dorie; two granddaughters, Katherine R. Glascock and Lacie A. Glascock; brother-in-law, Mickel Massey of Front Royal; and many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Katherine Merchant; two brothers, Russell Wayne Williams and James “Big Daddy” Williams; and one sister, Patty Williams Massey.

Pallbearers will be Armando Stinson, Brady Williams, Eric Williams, Mike Sims, Steve Mauck and Todd Tobin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Williams, Michael Sealock and Mickel Massey.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 1 from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

There will be a time of food and fellowship following the graveside service at Marlow Heights Baptist Church. Anyone wishing to bring food, please have it at the church the day of the service.